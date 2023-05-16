*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Geneva 13, Mynderse Academy 1
Geneva stats: Max Heieck 4 goals, 1 assist ... Ryland Dunham 2 goals, 2 assists ... Ryan Brown 3 goals ... Daniel Wright 1 goal, 3 assists ... Dominick Vedora 1 goal ... Robby Johnson 1 goal ... Cooper Trickler 1 goal ... Jeremy Askin 2 assists ... Austin Moore 2 assists ... Paul Williams 7 saves/1 GA/48 mins
MA stats: Lucas Stevers 1 goal ... Griffin Hilimire 1 assist
Next up: Geneva (8-6, 6-2) will wrap up its regular season at home against Brighton on 5/18 at 6:30 p.m ; MA finishes its season 10-6 overall and 5-4 in the Finger Lakes league.
----
Gananda 13, Bloomfield/Honeoye 12
B/H stats: Liam Roach 6 goals ... Jonathan Nelson 2 goals, 3 assists ... Caleb Beadnell 2 goals ... John Blair 1 goal, 3 assists ...Cody Whittaker 1 goal, 1 assist ... Tyler Bruder 2 assists ... Luke Armstrong 1 assist ... Ethan Stoddard 6 saves/13 GA/48 mins
Gananda stats: Drew Smith 5 goals, 2 assists ... Cohyn Reisman 5 goals, 1 assist ... Brayden Dohse 1 goal, 2 assists ... Jacob Michaels 1 goal ... Jase Smith 1 goal ... Steven LoTempio 2 assists ... Malakai Thomas 7 saves/12 GA/48 mins
Next up: B/H (4-10, 2-8) will travel to Watkins Glen on 5/18 at 5:30 p.m. ; Gananda (8-7, 5-5) will wrap up its regular season on 5/18 hosting Bishop Kearney
----
Palmyra-Macedon 10, Marcus Whitman 3
MW stats: Brody Royston 1 goal, 1 assist ... Logan Storms 1 goal ... Rylan Weissinger 1 goal ... Tariku Blueye 1 assist ... Blake Dunton 20 saves/10 GA/48 mins
P-M stats: Mike Halsey 4 goals, 3 assists ... Keagan Hoesterey 3 goals, 1 assist ... Devon McKoy 1 goal ... Aiden Nice 1 goal ... Brandon Dennie 1 goal ... Peyton Lich 10 saves/3 GA/48 mins
Next up: MW (8-7, 6-3) will wrap up its regular season hosting Batavia/Notre Dame on 5/18 at 6 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (12-3, 8-1) will wrap up its regular season at Fulton on 5/20 at 12 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 14, Newark 3
WC stats: PJ Ostrowski 4 goals ... Alex Garrow 3 goals, 1 assist ... Mason Michel 3 goals, 1 assist ... Nate Michel 1 goal, 3 assists ... Izak Krajeski 1 assist ... Louis Profetta 1 goal ... Tas Strickland 1 goal ... Dylan Vance 1 goal ... Dylan Coene 3 saves/24 mins ... Logan DuVall-Swartzenberg 3 saves/3 GA/24 mins
Newark stats: Blake Steve 1 goal ... Jream Brown 1 goal ... Sam Underhill 1 goal ... Preston Steve 2 assists ... Devon Bulman 1 assist ... Thomas Kirnie 11 saves/14 GA/36 mins ... Carter Bumpus 4 saves/12 mins
Next up: WC (11-4, 8-0) will wrap up its regular season on 5/18 at home against Midlakes/Red Jacket ; Newark (8-6, 4-5) will host Bath-Haverling on 5/18 at 6:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Penn Yan Academy 6, Clarence 0
At Genesee CC
PYA stats: Caden Dixon 2 goals ... Carter Earl 1 goal, 2 assists ... Teagan Fingar 1 goal, 2 assists ... Tukker Fisher 1 goal, 1 assist ... Frank Ochoa 1 goal, 1 assist ... Will Thompson 3 saves/46 mins ... Aiden Griffiths 1 save/2 mins
Next up: PYA (7-7) will host Livonia/Avon on 5/18 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Wayne Central 13, Gates-Chili 4
WC stats: Marley Hewitt 4 goals ... Isabella Veltre 2 goals, 3 assists ... Madelyn Hillman 1 goal, 1 assist ... Samantha Branner 1 goal ... Abby Brown 1 goal ... Allie Chimenti 1 goal ... Emily Pratt 3 assists ... Addison Raleigh 1 goal ... Anabelle Ruffell 1 goal ... Arianna Venture 1 goal ... Mimi Ugalde 5 saves/4 GA/50 mins
Next up: WC (6-10) will wrap up its regular season on 5/18 at Brockport at 6:45 p.m.
----
Mynderse/Romulus 17, Eastridge 10
M/R stats: Kelly Kohberger 5 goals, 1 assist ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 3 goals, 6 assists ... Haley Mosch 4 goals, 1 assist ... Myah Herron 3 goals ... Jackie Sinicropi 2 goal ... Amelia Reese 1 assist ... Maria Del Carmen 7 saves/10 GA/50 mins
Next up: M/R (10-5) will wrap up its regular season at Gananda/Marion on 5/17 at 5:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Penn Yan Academy 6, Mynderse Academy 1
PYA stats: Brady Bouchard (W) CG, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 19 Ks / 1-3, 1 run ... Liam Chapman 1-2, 2 runs ... Reed Bouchard 1-3, 1 run ... Gio D'Amico 1-2 ... Gavin Weston 1-1, 1 RBI
Next up: PYA (8-10, 7-6) will wrap up its regular season on 5/17 at Wayne Central on 5/17 at 5 p.m. ; MA (6-12, 3-10) will travel to Waterloo on 5/17 at 6 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Bloomfield
Score currently unavailable
Next up: HAC (4-8, 2-7) will wrap up its regular season on 5/18 at Dundee/Bradford at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (12-2, 10-1) will wrap up its regular season at Bishop Kearney on 5/17 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Red Jacket 15, South Seneca/Romulus 1
Next up: RJ ends its regular season 10-7 overall and 8-4 in the Finger Lakes West ; SS/R (2-11, 0-10) will host Hammondsport on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Geneva 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1
NR-W stats: Logan Caves (L) 4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 BBs, 5 Ks ... Axton Paul 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 Ks ... Evan DiWispelaere 1-2 ... AJ Anthony 1 run
Geneva stats: Cayden Urbano (W) CG, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 6 K in varsity pitching debut ... Travis Arno 2-3 ... Gavin Brignall 1-2, 2 runs, 2 BB ... Daniel Carter 1-3, 2-run single
Next up: NR-W (13-4) will host Lyons on 5/17 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (15-2) will host Newark on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
----
Wayland-Cohocton 16, Naples 0*
*No-hitter
Next up: Naples (11-6) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
----
Midlakes 6, Williamson 2
At Finger Lakes CC
Williamson stats: Matt DeFisher 4 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BBs, 6 Ks / 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI ... Riley O'Neil 1-1, 1 R
-----
Aquinas 18, Midlakes 8
At Finger Lakes CC
Next up: Midlakes (11-8) will wrap up its regular season at Pal-Mac on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Penn Yan Academy 5, Mynderse Academy 1
PYA stats: Giana Ficcaglia (W) 10 Ks, 500th career strike out ... Leah Prather 4-4, double ... Hailey Trank 3-4
MA stats: Stephh Mirras (L) 2 Ks ... Kyah Lajewski double
Next up: PYA (10-6, 9-4) will wrap up its regular season on 5/17 at Wayne Central at 5 p.m. ; MA (10-7, 8-5) will wrap up its regular season on 5/17 at 7 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 15, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 0, game one, 4:30
Bloomfield stats: Ashlyn Wright (W) no-hitter, 11 Ks / 2 triples at the plate ... Calla McCombs 2 hits, triple ... Abby O'Brien 2 hits ... Ava Hawkins 2 hits ... Emma Macartney 2 hits ... Bri Leitten also had a double
--
Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Bloomfield, game two, 4:30
Score unavailable at press time
Next up: HAC end the regular season 3-9 overall and 2-9 in the Finger Lakes West ; Bloomfield (13-1, 10-0) will wrap up its regular season at Honeoye on 5/17 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
North Rose-Wolcott at Geneva
Score currently unavailable
Next up: NR-W (8-5) will wrap up its regular season on 5/17 hosting Lyons at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (1-16) will wrap up its regular season on 5/17 at home against Newark at 5 p.m.
----
Avoca/Prattsburgh 12, Naples 3
Next up: Naples ends it regular season 5-12 overall
----
Caledona-Mumford 7, Palmyra-Macedon 6
Next up: Pal-Mac (8-9) will wrap up its regular season at home against Midlakes on 5/17 at 5 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 23, Marion/Gananda 7
WC stats: Myia Eskander 6-6, hits for the cycle ... Tori Mueller 3-5, HR, 3 RBIs ... Kayda Schmitt 4-5 2 RBIs
M/G stats: Abby Conover 1-4, RBI double ... Lyndsey Valletta 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs
Next up: WC (14-4) will wrap up its regular season on 5/17 hosting Penn Yan at 5 p.m. ; M/G ends its regular season with an 8-9 overall record
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Penn Yan Academy 4, Palmyra-Macedon 1
PYA winners: Kyle Wheeler (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Joe Droney (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Carson Nagpaul & Thomas Barden (No. 1 doubles) 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-2 ... Nathaniel Chaffee & David Reid (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-0
Pal-Mac winners: Avery Fedor (No. 1 singles) 6-2, 7-5
Next up: PYA ends its team regular season 11-3 overall and 7-3 in the Finger Lakes East ; Pal-Mac ends its team regular season 1-11 overall and 1-9 in the Finger Lakes East