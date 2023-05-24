*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS LACROSSE
SECTION V TOURNAMENTS
CLASS B QUARTERFINAL
(7) Webster Schroeder 5, (2) Canandaigua Academy 4
at CA
CA stats: Nate Sheridan 2 goals ... Sean Olvany 1 goal, 1 assist ... Luke McCrobie 1 goal ... Drew Williamee 1 assist ... Jack Faiola 4 saves, 5 GA/48 mins
Next up: CA (12-5)
----
CLASS D QUARERFINALS
(3) Marcus Whitman 12, (6) Gananda 2
at MW
Gananda stats: Brayden Dohse 1 goal ... Drew Smith 1 goal ... Nick Falso 12 saves, 12 GA/48 mins
MW stats: Connor Gorton 4 goals, 2 assists ... Rylan Weissinger 2 goals, 2 assists ... Melkamu Blueye 2 goals, 1 assist ... Brody Royston 1 goal, 4 assists ... Teague Gallogly 1 goal, 2 assists ... Logan Storms 1 goal ... Jared Lee 1 goal ... Tariku Blueye 1 assist ... Blake Dunton 5 saves, 2 GA/48 mins
Next up: Gananda (9-8) ; MW (10-7) will now play (2) Penn Yan Academy in the semifinals at Geneva High School on 5/27 at 1:30 p.m.
----
(2) Penn Yan Academy 19, (7) Bloomfield/Honeoye 1
at PYA
B/H stats: Liam Roach 1 goal ... John Blair 1 assist ... Ethan Stoddard 4 saves, 19 GA/48 mins
PYA stats: Bryant VanHousen 5 goals, 2 assists ... Frank Ochoa 4 goals, 1 assist ... Teagan Fingar 4 goals, 1 assist ... Caden Dixon 3 goals ... Mike Gigliotti 2 goals, 1 assist ... Braden Fingar 1 goal, 4 assists ... Carter Earl 3 assists ... Hunter Sheehan 1 assist ... Will Thompson 3 saves, 1 GA/36 mins ... Aiden Griffiths 1 save, 0 GA/12 mins
Next up: B/H (6-11) ; PYA (10-7) will now play (3) Marcus Whitman in the semifinals at Geneva High School on 5/27 at 1:30 p.m.
----
(4) Newark 9, (5) Mynderse Academy 7
at Newark
MA stats: Dylan Tandle 2 goals, 1 assist ... Griffin Hilimire 2 goals, 1 assist ... Anthony Luffman 2 goals ... Mason Buckley 1 goal ... Lucas Stevers 1 assist
Newark stats: Preston Steve 3 goals, 1 assist ... Tariq Joseph 2 goals, 1 assist ... Jream Brown 2 goals ... Sam Underhill 1 goal ... Devon Bulman 1 goal ... Thomas Kirnie 16 saves, 7 GA/48 mins
Next up: MA (10-7) ; Newark (11-6) will now play (1) Aquinas in the semifinals at Geneva High School on 5/27 at 11 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
SECTION V TOURNAMENTS
CLASS D SEMIFINALS
(1) Penn Yan Academy 18, (4) Gananda/Marion 3
at Keuka College
G/M stats: Colleen Ginsberg 3 goals ... Maria Melnik 10 saves, 18 GA/50 mins
PYA stats: Corinne Barden 4 goals, 3 assists ... Taylor Mullins 2 goals, 1 assist ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 3 goals, 2 assists ... Gianna Voigt 3 goals, 1 assist ... Bailey Cooper 4 goals, 3 assists ... Makenna Mullins 1 goal ... Miley Andersen 1 goal, 1 assist ... Marion Wheeler 1 save, 3 GA/50 mins
Next up: G/M (1-16) ; PYA (13-4) will now play (2) Waterloo/Marcus Whitman in the Championship at East Rochester High School on 5/30 at TBD time
----
(2) Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 13, (3) Mynderse/Romulus 8
at Keuka College
M/R stats: Kelly Kohberger 4 goals ... Haley Mosch 2 goals ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 1 goal, 3 assists ... Vanyssa Larizza 1 goal ... Amelia Reese 1 assist ... Maria Del Carmen 7 saves, 13 GA/50 mins
W/MW stats: Natalie DiSanto 6 goals ... Maci Mueller 5 goals, 3 assists ... Catherine Bootes 1 goal ... Lainie Forde 1 goal ... Alex DiSanto 2 assists ... Marissa Russell 1 assist ... Madecyn Hurdle 2 saves, 8 GA/50 mins
Next up: M/R (10-7) ; W/MW (11-5) will now play (1) Penn Yan Academy in the Championship at East Rochester High School on 5/30 at TBD time
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
SECTION V TOURNAMENTS
CLASS B1 SEMIFINALS
(4) Hornell 6, (8) Waterloo 5
at Hornell
Next up: Waterloo (8-14)
----
(2) Palmyra-Macedon 5, (3) Livonia 4
at Finger Lakes Community College
Next up: P-M (19-2) will now play (4) Hornell in the Championship at TBD on TBD at TBD time
----
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
(4) Penn Yan Academy 6, (8) Le Roy 5
at PYA
PYA stats: Michael Layton 1-4 (walk-off base hit), RS ... Owen Bishop scored game-winning run ... Brady Bouchard sac fly to tie the game in the bottom of the 7th inning ... Liam Chapman (W) 0.1 IP, 1 K/3-4, HR, 2 doubles, 2 RS ... Brady Emerson 6.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K ... Riley Griffiths 2-3, double, RS ... Reed Bouchard RBI ... Gio D'Amico 1-3, RS ... Tony Sciallo 1-3 ... trailed 5-3 going into the bottom of the 7th inning
Next up: PYA (10-11) will now play (3) Bath-Haverling in the Championship at TBD on TBD at TBD time
----
CLASS C1 SEMIFINALS
(1) Sodus 9, (4) Avon 6
at Sodus
Sodus stats: Braydn Orbaker (W) CG, 3 K/1-3, double ... Jacob Laird 2-3, double, triple, 4 RBIs ... Jedidiah Bodine 2-2, double, BB ... Evan Laird 2-3, RBI
Next up: Sodus (19-2) will now play (3) Bloomfield in the Championship at TBD on TBD at TBD time
----
(3) Bloomfield 17, (7) Geneseo 5
at Bloomfield
Bloomfield stats: Gabe Ward (W) 5.2 IP, 5 R/3 hits, 5 RBIs, 3 RS ... Joe Walsh 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R ... Kevin Dredger 2 hits, 2 RBIs, 2 RS ... Aiden Rogers 2 hits, RBI, 2 RS
Next up: Bloomfield (16-2) will now play (1) Sodus in the Championship at TBD on TBD at TBD time
----
CLASS D1 SEMIFINAL
(2) Avoca/Prattsburgh 5, (3) Naples 4
at Prattsburgh
Next up: Naples (13-9)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
SECTION V TOURNAMENTS
CLASS B1 SEMIFINALS
(1) Livonia 4, (4) Geneva 1
at Livonia
Geneva winners: Drew Fishback (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: Geneva (11-5)
----
(2) Wayne Central 4, (3) Penn Yan Academy 1
at WC
PYA winners: Nathaniel Chaffee & David Reid (No. 2 doubles) 7-5, 1-6, 7-5
WC winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Aiden Desens (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 6-1 ... Cameron Blankenberg (No. 3 singles) 6-2, 6-1 ... Michael Clark & Jacob Wilson (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-2
Next up: PYA (12-4) ; WC (12-1) will now play (1) Livonia in the Championship at Bloomfield High School on 5/25 at 4:30 p.m.
----
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
(1) East Rochester 3, (4) Avon 2
at ER
ER winners: Dom Ramach (No. 3 singles) 7-5, 7-5 ... Sean Lewis & Eli Tanner (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Perry Francis & Vincent Antonicelli (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-4
Next up: ER (15-2) will now play (2) Le Roy in the Championship at Avon High School on 5/25 at 4 p.m.
----
CLASS B4 SEMIFINALS
(1) Fillmore 3, (5) Honeoye 2
at Fillmore
Honeoye winners: Ethan Lee (No. 2 singles) 7-5, 6-0 ... Ben Battle & Ted Cooney (No. 2 doubles) 6-7(4-7), 6-4, 6-4
Next up: Honeoye (9-5)
----
(2) Naples 5, (3) Wheatland-Chili 0
at Naples
Naples winners: Matthew Lincoln (No. 1 singles) 6-2, 6-3 ... Landon Gleichauf (No. 2 singles) 6-4, 6-0 ... Dean Rischpater (No. 3 singles) 6-2, 6-2 ... Ian Kenney & Jacob Betrus (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Eliza Almekinder & Colin Kenney (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-4
Next up: Naples (13-1) will now play (1) Fillmore in the Championship at Alfred-Almond High School on TBD at TBD time