GIRLS LACROSSE
SECTION V TOURNAMENTS
CLASS B SEMIFINAL
(4) Irondequoit 6, (1) Canandaigua Academy 5, OT
at Pittsford Sutherland High School
CA stats: Liv Schorr 4 goals ... Koehler Nieman 1 goal ... Makenna Crouse 1 assist ... Leah Sheridan 1 assist ... Margaret Cross 6 saves, 6 GA/50 mins
Next up: CA (13-5)
----
CLASS C SEMIFINAL
(1) Palmyra-Macedon 17, (4) Geneva 5
at Waterloo High School
P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 5 goals ... Lily Boesel 3 goals ... Anna Priebe 3 goals ... Jenna Santelli 3 goals ... Teagan Hudak 1 goal, 1 assist ... Abby Miller 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Molly Seither 1 assist ... Faith Beals 7 saves, 5 GA/50 mins
Next up: Geneva (9-8) ; P-M (14-4) will now play (3) Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Championship at East Rochester High School on 5/31 at time TBD
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
SECTION V TOURNAMENTS
CLASS A1 SEMIFINAL
(1) Irondequoit 7, (4) Canandaigua Academy 6
at Irondequoit
Next up: CA (10-9)
----
CLASS A2 SEMIFINAL
(8) Our Lady of Mercy 14, (4) Wayne Central 3
at WC
Next up: WC (15-6)
----
CLASS B1 SEMIFINALS
(1) Waterloo 5, (4) Hornell 4
at Waterloo
Waterloo stats: Kennedy Beniamino (W) 3 IP of relief, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K ... Nadya Clingerman 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 7 K ... Haylee Beesley 1-3, RBI, RS ... Brynn Rogers 1-2, BB, RS ... trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the 5th inning and then scored five runs in the 5th to take the lead for good
Next up: Waterloo (17-4) will now play (2) Batavia in the Championship at Webster Thomas High School on 5/27 at 11 a.m.
----
(2) Batavia 5, (3) Midlakes 4
at Batavia
Next up: Midlakes (13-8)
----
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
(1) Wellsville 15, (4) Penn Yan Academy 0
at Wellsville
Next up: PYA (12-8)
----
CLASS C2 SEMIFINAL
(3) Dundee/Bradford 2, (2) Caledonia-Mumford 1
at Cal-Mum
D/B stats: Addie Kendall (W) CG, 4 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 6 K ... Morgan Sutryk 1-2, double, 2 RBIs ... Mykenzie Clancey RS ... Maddie Knapp RS
Next up: D/B (16-3) will now play (1) Bolivar-Richburg in the Championship at Eastridge High School on 5/27 at 3:30 p.m.
----
CLASS D1 SEMIFINAL
(2) Lyndonville 10, (3) Honeoye 8
at Oakfield-Alabama High School
Next up: Honeoye (15-4)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
SECTION V TOURNAMENTS
CLASS B1 CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Wayne Central 3, (1) Livonia 2
at Bloomfield High School
WC winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-3 ... Michael Clark & Jacob Wilson (No. 1 doubles) 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 6-2
Next up: WC (13-1) will now play in the Class B crossover semifinals
----
CLASS B2 CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Le Roy 4, (1) East Rochester 1
at Avon High School
ER winners: Sean Hogan (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 7-6(7-5)
Next up: ER (15-3)
----
CLASS B4 CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Naples 4, (1) Fillmore 1
at Alfred-Almond High School
Naples winners: Landon Gleichauf (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 6-2 ... Dean Rischpater (No. 3 singles) 6-2, 6-2 ... Ian Kenney & Jacob Betrus (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-2 ... Eliza Almekinder & Colin Kenney (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-0
Next up: Naples (14-1) will now play in the Class B crossover semifinals