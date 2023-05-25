*Results will be updated as they are received

GIRLS LACROSSE

SECTION V TOURNAMENTS

CLASS B SEMIFINAL

(4) Irondequoit 6, (1) Canandaigua Academy 5, OT

at Pittsford Sutherland High School

CA stats: Liv Schorr 4 goals ... Koehler Nieman 1 goal ... Makenna Crouse 1 assist ... Leah Sheridan 1 assist ... Margaret Cross 6 saves, 6 GA/50 mins

Next up: CA (13-5)

----

CLASS C SEMIFINAL

(1) Palmyra-Macedon 17, (4) Geneva 5

at Waterloo High School

P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 5 goals ... Lily Boesel 3 goals ... Anna Priebe 3 goals ... Jenna Santelli 3 goals ... Teagan Hudak 1 goal, 1 assist ... Abby Miller 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Molly Seither 1 assist ... Faith Beals 7 saves, 5 GA/50 mins

Next up: Geneva (9-8) ; P-M (14-4) will now play (3) Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Championship at East Rochester High School on 5/31 at time TBD

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOFTBALL

SECTION V TOURNAMENTS

CLASS A1 SEMIFINAL

(1) Irondequoit 7, (4) Canandaigua Academy 6

at Irondequoit

Next up: CA (10-9)

----

CLASS A2 SEMIFINAL

(8) Our Lady of Mercy 14, (4) Wayne Central 3

at WC

Next up: WC (15-6)

----

CLASS B1 SEMIFINALS

(1) Waterloo 5, (4) Hornell 4

at Waterloo

Waterloo stats: Kennedy Beniamino (W) 3 IP of relief, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K ... Nadya Clingerman 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 7 K ... Haylee Beesley 1-3, RBI, RS ... Brynn Rogers 1-2, BB, RS ... trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the 5th inning and then scored five runs in the 5th to take the lead for good

Next up: Waterloo (17-4) will now play (2) Batavia in the Championship at Webster Thomas High School on 5/27 at 11 a.m.

----

(2) Batavia 5, (3) Midlakes 4

at Batavia

Next up: Midlakes (13-8)

----

CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL

(1) Wellsville 15, (4) Penn Yan Academy 0

at Wellsville

Next up: PYA (12-8)

----

CLASS C2 SEMIFINAL

(3) Dundee/Bradford 2, (2) Caledonia-Mumford 1

at Cal-Mum

D/B stats: Addie Kendall (W) CG, 4 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 6 K ... Morgan Sutryk 1-2, double, 2 RBIs ... Mykenzie Clancey RS ... Maddie Knapp RS

Next up: D/B (16-3) will now play (1) Bolivar-Richburg in the Championship at Eastridge High School on 5/27 at 3:30 p.m.

----

CLASS D1 SEMIFINAL

(2) Lyndonville 10, (3) Honeoye 8

at Oakfield-Alabama High School

Next up: Honeoye (15-4)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS TENNIS

SECTION V TOURNAMENTS

CLASS B1 CHAMPIONSHIP

(2) Wayne Central 3, (1) Livonia 2

at Bloomfield High School

WC winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-3 ... Michael Clark & Jacob Wilson (No. 1 doubles) 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 6-2

Next up: WC (13-1) will now play in the Class B crossover semifinals

----

CLASS B2 CHAMPIONSHIP

(2) Le Roy 4, (1) East Rochester 1

at Avon High School

ER winners: Sean Hogan (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 7-6(7-5)

Next up: ER (15-3)

----

CLASS B4 CHAMPIONSHIP

(2) Naples 4, (1) Fillmore 1

at Alfred-Almond High School

Naples winners: Landon Gleichauf (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 6-2 ... Dean Rischpater (No. 3 singles) 6-2, 6-2 ... Ian Kenney & Jacob Betrus (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-2 ... Eliza Almekinder & Colin Kenney (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-0

Next up: Naples (14-1) will now play in the Class B crossover semifinals

