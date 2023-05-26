*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS LACROSSE
SECTION V TOURNAMENTS
CLASS C SEMIFINALS
(1) Honeoye Falls-Lima 8, (4) Geneva 6
at Canandaigua Academy
Geneva (10-8) — Ryland Dunham 2 goals ... Max Heieck 1 goal, 2 assists ... Austin Moore 2 goals ... Daniel Wright 1 goal, 1 assist ... Paul Williams 13 saves/8 GA/48 mins
(3) Wayne Central 12, (2) Palmyra-Macedon 5
at Canandaigua Academy
WC stats: Mason Michel 3 goals, 2 assists ... Nate Michel 3 goals, 1 assist ... PJ Ostrowski 2 goals, 1 assist ... Alex Garrow 2 goals ... Louis Profetta 1 goal ... Izak Krajeski 1 goal, 1 assist ... Dylan Coene 10 saves/5 GA/48 mins
Next up: WC (14-4) will face (1) Honeoye Falls-Lima in the championship ; P-M (13-4)
BOYS TENNIS
CLASS B1 VS. B4 CROSSOVER SEMIFINAL
Wayne Central 3, Naples 2
WC (14-1) — Winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 ... Cam Blankeberg (No. 3 singles) 6-4, 6-1 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 7-5 ... Will play Class B2 vs Class B3 winner Caledonia Mumford (B3) in the crossover championship
Naples (14-2) — Winners: Landon Gleichauf (No. 2 singles) 6-4, 6-3 ... Ian Kenney & Jacob Betrus (No. 1 doubles) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(4)
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
CLASS B1
at VanDetta Stadium, Batavia
Team Results
1. University Prep - 145 points
2. Batavia - 142.50 points
3. Honeoye Falls-Lima - 54 points
4. Wayne Central - 45.50 points
5. Newark - 44 points
6. Hornell - 41 points
7. Midlakes - 35 points
8. Aquinas - 34 points
9. Palmyra-Macedon - 14 points
10. Geneva - 13 points
11. Vertus - 12 points
12. Livonia - 7 points
13. Waterloo - 2 points
Individual Results
Geneva Top Finishers: Tristan Hagel, 2nd in 3200 run (10:15.78)
Midlakes Top Finishers: Zachary Rozelle, 2nd in 800 run (2:00.46) ... Tyler Lantrip, 2nd in Shot Put (46' 10½") ... Aiden Bryant in Triple Jump (44' 1¼")
Newark Top Finishers: Dominick Wilson, 2nd in 110 Hurdles (15.45) ... Kayden Hughes, 2nd in High Jump (6' 0") and 2nd in Long Jump (22' 4¼")
Pal-Mac Top Finishers: Aidan Ensign in Pole Vault (10' 6")
Waterloo Top Finishers: 3200 Relay — Swartley, Robson, Williams, Arar (10:18.27)
CLASS B4
at Dundee Central School
Team Results
1. Harley/Allendale-Columbia - 95 points
2. Byron-Bergen - 88 points
3. Dundee/Bradford - 76 points
4. Warsaw - 67 points
5. Marion - 56 points
6. Fillmore - 42 points
7. York - 35 points
8. Lyons - 32 points
9. South Seneca/Romulus - 21 points
10. Cuba-Rushford - 19 points
11. Red Jacket - 16 points
12. Caledonia-Mumford - 12 points
13. Campbell-Savona - 12 points
14. Wheatland-Chili - 10 points
15. Eugenio Maria deHostos Charter - 8 points
Individual Results
Dundee/Bradford winners: Logan Buchanan in Long Jump (20' 11¼") and High Jump (6' 2") ... Hayden Erick in Triple Jump (41' 10½)
Lyons winners: Marcus Wood-Asberry in 100 dash (11.40) ... 400 relay — Marcus Wood-Asberry, Darius Wood-Asberry, Williams, Sirmons (45.29)
Marion winners: Michael Ciripompa in 3000 steeplechase (11:01.12) ... Oren Welch in 400 hurdles (1:02.34) and Pole Vault (13' 0") ... Aaron Meyer in 3200 run (10:40.91)
Red Jacket top finisher: Micah Harshfield in 200 dash (23.36)
South Seneca/Romulus winners: Nikolas Wheeler in 400 dash (51.26)
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
SECTION V CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS B1
at VanDetta Stadium, Batavia
Team Results
1. Batavia - 172 points
2. Honeoye Falls-Lima - 117 points
3. Hornell - 61 points
4. Midlakes - 51 points
5. Wayne Central - 49 points
6. Newark - 43 points
7. Palmyra-Macedon - 39 points
8. Aquinas - 38 points
9. Livonia - 7 points
10. Geneva - 5 points
11. Waterloo - 2 points
12. Young Women's College Prep - 2 points
13. Rochester Prep - 2 points
Individual Results
Geneva Top Finisher: Marin Eighmey, 4th in 2000 Steeplechase (8:45.25)
Midlakes winners: Katelyn Wilkes in 3000 run (11:11.11)
Newark winners: Jayda Soloman in 100 dash (12.25), 200 dash (25.78) and Long Jump (18' 0½)
Pal-Mac winners: Sophia Barclary in 100 hurdles (15.43) ...
Waterloo Top Finishers: 3200 relay — DiSanto, Huang, Schalch, Polley (13:39.75)
CLASS B4
at Dundee Central School
Team Results
1. Byron-Bergen - 118 points
2. Warsaw - 74 points
3. Pavilion - 65 points
4. Dundee/Bradford - 61 points
5. South Seneca/Romulus - 58 points
6. Harley/Allendale-Columbia - 50 points
7. Wheatland-Chili - 31 points
8. Caledonia-Mumford - 23 points
9. Cuba-Rushford - 22 points
10. Campbell-Savona - 22 points
11. York - 18 points
12. Lyons - 18 points
13. Fillmore - 14 points
14. Marion - 11 points
15. Red Jacket - 3 points
Individual Results
Dundee/Bradford winners: Kendall Parker in 100 dash (12.89) ... Lily Hall in Triple Jump (35' 0")
Lyons top finisher: Kira Collett, 2nd in 400 hurdles (1:12.92)
Marion top finish: 3rd in 400 relay — Wurster, Mattison, DeYoung, Roegiers (55.17)
Red Jacket top finisher: Annaelle Smith-Fee, 5th in 2000 steeplechase (8:49.81)
South Seneca/Romulus winners: Anneliese Hubbard in 100 Hurdles (16.31) ... Kendall Elliott in High Jump (5' 0")