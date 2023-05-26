*Results will be updated as they are received

BOYS LACROSSE

SECTION V TOURNAMENTS

CLASS C SEMIFINALS

(1) Honeoye Falls-Lima 8, (4) Geneva 6

at Canandaigua Academy

Geneva (10-8) — Ryland Dunham 2 goals ... Max Heieck 1 goal, 2 assists ... Austin Moore 2 goals ... Daniel Wright 1 goal, 1 assist ... Paul Williams 13 saves/8 GA/48 mins

----

(3) Wayne Central 12, (2) Palmyra-Macedon 5

at Canandaigua Academy

WC stats: Mason Michel 3 goals, 2 assists ... Nate Michel 3 goals, 1 assist ... PJ Ostrowski 2 goals, 1 assist ... Alex Garrow 2 goals ... Louis Profetta 1 goal ... Izak Krajeski 1 goal, 1 assist ... Dylan Coene 10 saves/5 GA/48 mins

Next up: WC (14-4) will face (1) Honeoye Falls-Lima in the championship ; P-M (13-4)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

BOYS TENNIS

CLASS B1 VS. B4 CROSSOVER SEMIFINAL

Wayne Central 3, Naples 2

WC (14-1)Winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 ... Cam Blankeberg (No. 3 singles) 6-4, 6-1 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 7-5 ... Will play Class B2 vs Class B3 winner Caledonia Mumford (B3) in the crossover championship 

Naples (14-2) — Winners: Landon Gleichauf (No. 2 singles) 6-4, 6-3 ... Ian Kenney & Jacob Betrus (No. 1 doubles) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(4)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

CLASS B1

at VanDetta Stadium, Batavia

Team Results

1. University Prep - 145 points

2. Batavia - 142.50 points

3. Honeoye Falls-Lima - 54 points

4. Wayne Central - 45.50 points

5. Newark - 44 points

6. Hornell - 41 points

7. Midlakes - 35 points

8. Aquinas - 34 points

9. Palmyra-Macedon - 14 points

10. Geneva - 13 points

11. Vertus - 12 points

12. Livonia - 7 points

13. Waterloo - 2 points

Individual Results

Geneva Top Finishers: Tristan Hagel, 2nd in 3200 run (10:15.78) 

Midlakes Top Finishers: Zachary Rozelle, 2nd in 800 run (2:00.46) ... Tyler Lantrip, 2nd in Shot Put (46' 10½") ... Aiden Bryant in Triple Jump (44' 1¼") 

Newark Top Finishers: Dominick Wilson, 2nd in 110 Hurdles (15.45) ... Kayden Hughes, 2nd in High Jump (6' 0") and 2nd in Long Jump (22' 4¼")

Pal-Mac Top Finishers: Aidan Ensign in Pole Vault (10' 6")

Waterloo Top Finishers: 3200 Relay — Swartley, Robson, Williams, Arar (10:18.27)

----

CLASS B4

at Dundee Central School

Team Results

1. Harley/Allendale-Columbia - 95 points

2. Byron-Bergen - 88 points

3. Dundee/Bradford - 76 points

4. Warsaw - 67 points

5. Marion - 56 points

6. Fillmore - 42 points

7. York - 35 points

8. Lyons - 32 points

9. South Seneca/Romulus - 21 points

10. Cuba-Rushford - 19 points

11. Red Jacket - 16 points

12. Caledonia-Mumford - 12 points

13. Campbell-Savona - 12 points

14. Wheatland-Chili - 10 points

15. Eugenio Maria deHostos Charter - 8 points

Individual Results

Dundee/Bradford winners: Logan Buchanan in Long Jump (20' 11¼") and High Jump (6' 2") ... Hayden Erick in Triple Jump (41' 10½)

Lyons winners: Marcus Wood-Asberry in 100 dash (11.40) ... 400 relay — Marcus Wood-Asberry, Darius Wood-Asberry, Williams, Sirmons (45.29)

Marion winners: Michael Ciripompa in 3000 steeplechase (11:01.12) ... Oren Welch in 400 hurdles (1:02.34) and Pole Vault (13' 0") ... Aaron Meyer in 3200 run (10:40.91)

Red Jacket top finisher: Micah Harshfield in 200 dash (23.36)

South Seneca/Romulus winners: Nikolas Wheeler in 400 dash (51.26) 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

SECTION V CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS B1

at VanDetta Stadium, Batavia

Team Results

1. Batavia - 172 points

2. Honeoye Falls-Lima - 117 points

3. Hornell - 61 points

4. Midlakes - 51 points

5. Wayne Central - 49 points

6. Newark - 43 points

7. Palmyra-Macedon - 39 points

8. Aquinas - 38 points

9. Livonia - 7 points

10. Geneva - 5 points

11. Waterloo - 2 points

12. Young Women's College Prep - 2 points

13. Rochester Prep - 2 points

Individual Results

Geneva Top Finisher: Marin Eighmey, 4th in 2000 Steeplechase (8:45.25)

Midlakes winners: Katelyn Wilkes in 3000 run (11:11.11)

Newark winners: Jayda Soloman in 100 dash (12.25), 200 dash (25.78) and Long Jump (18' 0½)

Pal-Mac winners: Sophia Barclary in 100 hurdles (15.43) ... 

Waterloo Top Finishers: 3200 relay — DiSanto, Huang, Schalch, Polley (13:39.75)

----

CLASS B4

at Dundee Central School

Team Results

1. Byron-Bergen - 118 points

2. Warsaw - 74 points

3. Pavilion - 65 points

4. Dundee/Bradford - 61 points

5. South Seneca/Romulus - 58 points

6. Harley/Allendale-Columbia - 50 points

7. Wheatland-Chili - 31 points

8. Caledonia-Mumford - 23 points

9. Cuba-Rushford - 22 points

10. Campbell-Savona - 22 points

11. York - 18 points

12. Lyons - 18 points

13. Fillmore - 14 points

14. Marion - 11 points

15. Red Jacket - 3 points

Individual Results

Dundee/Bradford winners: Kendall Parker in 100 dash (12.89) ... Lily Hall in Triple Jump (35' 0")

Lyons top finisher: Kira Collett, 2nd in 400 hurdles (1:12.92)

Marion top finish: 3rd in 400 relay — Wurster, Mattison, DeYoung, Roegiers (55.17)

Red Jacket top finisher: Annaelle Smith-Fee, 5th in 2000 steeplechase (8:49.81)

South Seneca/Romulus winners: Anneliese Hubbard in 100 Hurdles (16.31) ... Kendall Elliott in High Jump (5' 0")

Tags