*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Wayne Central 18, Waterloo 1
at Waterloo
WC stats: Louis Profetta 6 goals ... Mason Michel 4 goals, 1 assist ... Alex Garrow 3 goals, 1 assist ... Tas Strickland 2 goals ... Nate Michel 1 goal, 8 assists ... PJ Ostrowski 1 goal, 2 assists ... Izak Krajeski 1 goal ... Noah Gauvin 1 save, 0 GA/24 mins ... Logan DuVall-Swartzenberg 1 GA/24 mins
Next up: WC (7-4, 5-0) will host Marcus Whitman on 5/9 at 5 p.m. ; Waterloo (2-9, 1-7) will host Batavia-Notre Dame on 5/6 at 5 p.m.
----
Newark 13, Bloomfield/Honeoye 2
at Newark
B/H stats: Luke Armstrong 1 goal ... Tyler Bruder 1 goal ... Ethan Stoddard 13 saves, 13 GA/48 mins
Newark stats: Preston Steve 6 goals, 2 assists ... Sam Underhill 2 goals, 1 assist ... Blake Steve 1 goal ... Tariq Joseph 1 goal ... Devon Bulman 1 goal ... Carlos Bueso 1 goal ... Lucas Lyon 1 goal ... Thomas Kirnie 10 saves, 2 GA/42 mins ... Carter Bumpus 0 GA/6 mins
Next up: B/H (3-7, 2-6) will travel to Midlakes High School to play Midlakes/Red Jacket on 5/8 at 5 p.m. ; Newark (6-4, 3-3) will host Geneva on 5/9 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 8, Geneva 6
at Geneva
P-M stats: Keagan Hoesterey 3 goals ... Mike Halsey 2 goals, 2 assists ... Devon McKoy 2 goals ... Brandon Dennie 1 goal ... Dylan LaBerge 1 assist ... Peyton Lich 10 saves, 6 GA/48 mins
Next up: P-M (10-2, 6-0) will host Waterloo on 5/9 at 6 p.m. ; Geneva (6-5, 4-2) will travel to play Aquinas on 5/6 at 11 a.m.
----
Gananda 17, Midlakes/Red Jacket 8
at Gananda
M/RJ stats: Stuart Quku 4 goals ... Nate Lathrop 2 goals, 1 assist ... Theodore Altman 1 goal, 2 assists ... Brendan Baldwin 1 goal ... Garret Cooper 1 assist ... Kaiden Larson 9 saves, 17 GA/48 mins
Gananda stats: Drew Smith 6 goals, 2 assists ... Cohyn Reisman 6 goals ... Jacob Michaels 3 goals, 4 assists ... Brayden Dohse 1 goal, 2 assists ... Jacob Wynne 1 goal ... Steven LoTempio 3 assists ... Jase Smith 1 assist ... Lucas Verstreate 1 assist ... Nick Falso 6 saves, 8 GA/48 mins
Next up: M/RJ (1-9, 0-7) will host Bloomfield/Honeoye at Midlakes High School on 5/8 at 5 p.m. ; Gananda (6-6, 3-5) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/9 at 7 p.m.
----
Marcus Whitman 11, Mynderse Academy 2
at MA
MW stats: Tariku Blueye 3 goals, 1 assist ... Rylan Weissinger 2 goals, 2 assists ... Brody Royston 2 goals, 1 assist ... Melkamu Blueye 2 goals ... Connor Gorton 1 goal, 1 assist ... Logan Storms 1 goal ... Blake Dunton 12 saves, 2 GA/48 mins
MA stats: Chase Fitzgerald 1 goal ... Griffin Hilimire 1 goal ... Dylan Tandle 1 assist ... Mason Buckley 1 assist ... Logan Pettingil 13 saves, 11 GA/48 mins
Next up: MW (7-5, 6-1) will travel to play Wayne Central on 5/9 at 5 p.m. MA (5-5, 4-3) will host Bath-Haverling on 5/6 at 6 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Honeoye Falls-Lima 12, Penn Yan Academy 8
at HF-L
PYA stats: Braden Fingar 3 goals ... Teagan Fingar 2 goals ... Carter Earl 1 goal, 2 assists ... Bryant VanHousen 1 goal, 1 assist ... Tukker Fisher 1 goal ... Caden Dixon 1 assist ... Frank Ochoa 1 assist ... Will Thompson 14 saves, 12 GA/48 mins
Next up: PYA (6-4) will travel to play Webster Thomas on 5/6 at 11 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 14, Honeoye 5
at Honeoye
Bloomfield stats: Bradeon Smith 5 IP, 3 ER/triple ... Kyle Dredger 3 hits ... Gunner Vogel 2 hits ... Joe Walsh 1 hit ... Kevin Dredger 1 hit ... Grady Rogers 1 hit ... Gabe Ward 1 hit ... David Nowak 1 hit
Honeoye stats: Evan Cuba 4 IP, 8 H, 5 R/2 hits
Next up: Bloomfield (5-2, 4-2) will travel to play Red Jacket on 5/6 at 11 a.m. and travel to play East Rochester on 5/6 at 4 p.m. ; Honeoye (5-5, 5-3) will travel to play Naples on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
South Seneca/Romulus at Naples, ppd. to 5/6 at 10:30 a.m.
Next up: SS/R (2-6, 0-5) will host Dundee/Bradford at South Seneca High School for a doubleheader (game one was suspended from earlier this season) on 5/5 starting at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (6-3, 3-3) will host Naples on 5/5 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford 19, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 11
at Finger Lakes Community College
D/B stats: Jeremy Stiles 3 K on the mound/3 hits at the plate ... Alex Goltry, Gabe Stiles and Eli Raplee each had multiple hits ... game was tied 8-8 going into the final inning in the 7th inning
Next up: HAC (2-6, 2-5) will host Eugenio Maria deHostos Charter School on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; D/B (3-4, 2-3) will travel to South Seneca High School to play a doubleheader against South Seneca/Romulus (game one was suspended from earlier this season) on 5/5 starting at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Marion 7, Lyons 6
at Marion
Next up: Lyons (0-11, 0-8) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/5 at 7 p.m. ; Marion (1-10, 1-10) will travel to play Naples on 5/5 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Williamson at North Rose-Wolcott, ppd. to 5/5 at 4:30 p.m.
Next up: Williamson (5-4, 5-3) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 5/5 at 4:30 p.m. ; NR-W (8-2, 8-0) will host Williamson on 5/5 at 4:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Greece Athena 11, Canandaigua Academy 8
at GA
Next up: CA (5-8, 2-4) will travel to play Eastridge on 5/5 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Waterloo at Penn Yan Academy, ppd. to 5/6 11 a.m.
Next up: Waterloo (6-2, 5-2) will host Newark tomorrow at 7 p.m. ; PYA (3-5, 2-4) will host Geneva tomorrow at 5 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield at Honeoye, ppd.
Next up: Bloomfield (7-1, 6-0) will travel to play Red Jacket on 5/6 at 11 a.m. ; Honeoye (10-1, 5-1) will host a doubleheader against Harley/Allendale-Columbia and South Seneca/Romulus on 5/6 starting at 10 a.m.
----
South Seneca/Romulus at Naples, ppd. to 5/9 at 4:30 p.m. at South Seneca High School
Next up: SS/R (4-3, 1-3) will travel to Bradford High School to play Dundee/Bradford on 5/5 at 5 p.m. ; Naples (3-6, 2-5) will host Honeoye on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford 16, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 0
at Finger Lakes Community College
D/B stats: Addie Kendall (W) CG (no hitter), 0 BB, 10 K ... Mikayla Schoffner 3-3, double, HR, 3 RBIs, 4 RS ... Madison Sutryk 3-4, 2 triple, 2 RS ... Kailey Yeoman 3 RS, 5 SB
----
Dundee/Bradford 18, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 0, 5 innings
at Finger Lakes Community College
D/B stats: Morgan Sutryk (W) CG (shut-out), 2 H, 4 BB, 10 K ... Adalyn Tham 3-3, 2 double, 2 RBIs, 2 RS ... Addie Kendall 2-4, double, 3 RBIs, 2 RS ... Brieonna Bayer 1-3, double, 3 RBIs
HAC stats: Cadence Brecker 2-3
Next up: HAC (1-7, 0-7) will travel to play Naples on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; D/B (8-2, 6-1) will host South Seneca/Romulus at Bradford High School on 5/5 at 5 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Williamson at North Rose-Wolcott, currently unavailable
Next up: Williamson (6-3, 6-2) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/5 at 4:30 p.m. NR-W (7-0, 7-0) will travel to play Williamson on 5/5 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Sodus 3, Marion/Gananda 2
at Sodus
Next up: M/G (7-5, 7-5) will host Williamson at Marion High School on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; Sodus (9-2, 9-0) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/6 at 3 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
NON-LEAGUE
Penn Yan Academy 5, North Rose-Wolcott 0
at NR-W
PYA winners: Landon Spears (No. 1 singles) 7-5, 6-0 ... Kyle Wheeler (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 ... Joe Droney (No. 3 singles) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 ... Carson Nagpaul & Thomas Barden (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Nathaniel Chaffee & David Reid (No. 2 doubles) 6-3, 6-0
Next up: PYA will travel to play Naples on 5/5 at 5:30 p.m. ; NR-W will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/5 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes 4, Clyde-Savannah 1
at C-S
Midlakes winners: Colin Chimera (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Ethan Ruggles (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 6-4 ... Jack Warrington & Zander Benz (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Gavin Lawson & Jackson Laird (No. 2 doubles) 7-6(7-4), 6-3
C-S winners: Quentin Haskins (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-1
Next up: C-S will host East Rochester on 5/5 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes 3, Newark 2
at Newark
Midlakes winners: Zander Benz (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-2 ... Ethan Ruggles & Carter Maslyn (No. 1 doubles) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(7-5) ... Jackson Laird & Johnathan Finewood (No. 2 doubles) 6-3, 7-5
Newark winners: Tony Kanaley (No. 1 singles) 6-3, 6-1 ... Cole Talbot (No. 2 singles) 7-5, 6-0
Next up: Midlakes will travel to play Dansville on 5/6 at 10 a.m. ; Newark will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 5/8 at 6 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 5, Bloomfield 0
at Bloomfield
WC winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Aiden Desens (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Parker Wiggins (No. 3 singles) 6-4, 6-4 ... Michael Clark & Jacob Wilson (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: WC will travel to play Geneva on 5/8 at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/5 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GOLF
MONROE COUNTY II
NON-LEAGUE
Brighton at Canandaigua Academy, currently unavailable
at Canandaigua Country Club
Par 35 on the front 9 and Par 36 on the back 9
Next up: CA will host Pittsford Mendon at Canandaigua Country Club on 5/5 at 3:30 p.m.