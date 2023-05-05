*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua Academy 3, Fairport 0
at CA
Next up: CA (11-1) will travel to play Victor on 5/8 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Palmyra-Macedon 16, Gananda/Marion 0
at P-M
G/M stats: Maria Melnik 10 saves
P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 3 goals, 2 assists ... Jenna Santelli 3 goals, 1 assist ... Lily Boesel 2 goals, 3 assists ... Abby Miller 2 goals ... Taryn Goodness 2 goals ... Jolie Bourgeois 2 goals ... Teagan Hudak 1 goal, 1 assist ... Erika Mitchell 1 goal ... Molly Seither 1 assist ... Breana Pentycofe 1 assist ... Anna Preibe 1 assist ... Faith Beals 1 save, 0 GA/50 mins
Next up: G/M (1-9, 0-4) will travel to play Gates Chili on 5/6 at 11:15 a.m. ; P-M (9-2, 5-0) will travel to play Irondequoit on 5/6 at 10 a.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Honeoye Falls-Lima 14, Penn Yan Academy 9
at HF-L
PYA stats: Bailey Cooper 2 goals, 4 assists ... Ruby Berry 2 goals ... Corinne Barden 2 goals ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 2 goals ... Irelynd Densmore 1 goal ... Marion Wheeler 7 saves, 14 GA/50 mins
Next up: PYA (10-2) will host Wayne Central on 5/9 at 6 p.m.
Aquinas 18, Geneva 3
at Aquinas
Next up: Geneva (4-7) will host Gananda/Marion on 5/8 at 6 p.m.
Canandaigua Academy 8, Rush-Henrietta 4
at CA
CA stats: Makenna Crouse 3 goals ... Leah Sheridan 2 goals ... Hanna Davis 1 goal, 4 assists ... Liv Schorr 1 goal ... Nola Weaver 1 goal ... Margaret Cross 5 saves, 4 GA/50 mins
Next up: CA (12-2) will travel to play Victor on 5/13 at 11 a.m.
Newark/Midlakes 14, Wayne Central 11
at Newark
WC stats: Isabella Veltre 4 goals, 2 assists ... Abby Brown 3 goals ... Marley Hewitt 2 goals, 1 assist ... Anabelle Ruffell 1 goal ... Madelyn Hillman 1 goal ... Mimi Ugalde 9 saves, 14 GA/50 mins
N/M stats: Kathryn Verdine 4 goals, 1 assist ... Kate Mahoney 3 goals, 2 assists ... Stella Del Papa 3 goals, 1 assist ... Thea Lewis 2 goals, 1 assist ... Anna Verdine 1 goal ... Kelsea Socha 1 goal ... Melea Kuzmenko 6 saves, 11 GA/50 mins
Next up: WC (4-7) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 5/9 at 6 p.m. ; N/M (5-6) will host Palmyra-Macedon at Newark High School on 5/10 at 6:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 4, Wayne Central 2
at Midlakes
Next up: WC (7-6, 6-3) will host Bloomfield on 5/10 at 5 p.m. ; Midlakes (5-4, 4-4) will host Gananda on 5/6 at 10 a.m.
Palmyra-Macedon 4, Mynderse Academy 2
at MA
Next up: P-M (12-2, 9-1) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/6 at 3 p.m. ; MA (4-6, 2-5) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/6 at 3 p.m.
Geneva 5, Penn Yan Academy 1
at PYA
Geneva stats: Travis Arno (W) CG, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 K ... Gavin Brignall 3-4, RS, 2 SB (including a steal of home) ... Joe Hart 1-3, RBI, SB ... Lucas Springer 1-3, RBI ... Tyler Arno 1-3, RS, SB
PYA stats: Brady Bouchard (L) CG, 5 H, 0 BB, 13 K/1-3 ... Liam Chapman 1-3, triple, RS
Next up: Geneva (7-2, 6-1) will host Greece Odyssey/Olympia on 5/6 at 11 a.m. ; PYA (5-7, 4-3) will host Waterloo on 5/6 at 11 a.m.
Waterloo 7, Newark 0
at Waterloo
Newark stats: Xavier Smith (L) 4 IP, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K ... Cody Forjone 2-3
Waterloo stats: Devin Mulvey-Salerno (W) CG, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 K/2-2, double, 4 RBIs ... Hayden Linehan 3-3, BB, 4 RS ... Matthew Leeber 2-3, RBI, 2 RS
Next up: Newark (3-12, 1-8) will host Penn Yan Academy at Colburn Park on 5/9 at 7 p.m. ; Waterloo (4-8, 2-7) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 5/6 at 11 a.m.
FINGER LAKES WEST
South Seneca/Romulus at Dundee/Bradford, currently unavailable
at Bradford
This was a suspended game from earlier this season at South Seneca
South Seneca/Romulus at Dundee/Bradford, currently unavailable
at Bradford
Next up: SS/R will travel to play Naples on 5/6 at 10 a.m. ; D/B will travel to play Bloomfield on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda at Sodus, currently unavailable
Next up: Gananda will travel to play Midlakes on 5/6 at 10 a.m. ; Sodus will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
Clyde-Savannah at Lyons, currently unavailable
Next up: C-S will host Lyons on 5/6 at 1 p.m. ; Lyons will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on 5/6 at 1 p.m.
North Rose-Wolcott 12, Williamson 11
at NR-W
Williamson stats: Matt DeFisher 6 IP, 5 K
NR-W stats: Axton Paul walk-off 2-run single in the bottom of the 7th inning ... Logan Cave 4-5, triple ... Kaden Milliman, Lucas Crane, Austin Smith and Nick Gilbert all had RBIs
Next up: Williamson (5-5, 5-4) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/6 at 10 a.m. ; NR-W (9-2, 9-0) will travel to play Williamson on 5/6 at 10 a.m.
NON-LEAGUE
East Rochester 6, Red Jacket 1
at ER
Next up: RJ (6-4) will host Bloomfield on 5/6 at 11 a.m. ; ER (8-6) will host Bloomfield on 5/6 at 4 p.m.
Naples 12, Marion 2
at Naples
Marion stats: Aidan Rittenhouse (L) 5.1 IP/RBI ... Ryan O'Leary 2-2, RS ... Michael Phillips RS
Naples stats: Charlie Grove (W) 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K/1-4, 3 RBIs, 2 RS ... Cade Rathbun 3-4, 2 RBIs, RS ... Oliver Bruen 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 RS
Next up: Marion (1-11) will host Williamson on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (7-3) will host South Seneca/Romulus on 5/6 at 10:30 a.m.
Charles G. Finney at Williamson, ppd. to 5/12 at 4:30 p.m.
Next up: Williamson (5-5) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/6 at 10 a.m.
Canandaigua Academy at Eastridge, currently unavailable
Next up: CA (x-x) will travel to play Brockport on 5/8 at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Palmyra-Macedon 12, Mynderse Academy 10, game one
at P-M
MA stats: Faith Rhinehart 2 hits ... Kyah Lajewski 2 hits ... Kirsten Lajewski 2 hits ... Alex Ferrara 2 hits ... Lauren McDermott HR
P-M stats: Kiley Dohse (W) ... Isabella Jump 3 hits ... Shana Devlin 3 hits
Mynderse Academy 10, Palmyra-Macedon 7, game two
at P-M
MA stats: Stephanie Mirras (W) CG/3 hits (double) ... Lauren McDermott 2 hits (triple) ... Morgan O'Brien 2 hits (double) ... Faith Rhinehart 2 hits (double) ... Kirsten Lajewski 2 hits
Next up: MA (5-6, 4-5) will travel to play Sodus on 5/6 at 3 p.m. ; P-M (6-6, 6-4) will host Waterloo on 5/9 at 5 p.m.
Penn Yan Academy 16, Geneva 1
at PYA
Geneva stats: Isabella Alock (L) 2 K
PYA stats: Giana Ficcaglia (W) 15 K ... Maddie Breuer double
Next up: Geneva (0-10, 0-8) will travel to play East Rochester on 5/6 at 11 a.m. ; PYA (4-5, 3-4) will host Waterloo on 5/6 at 11 a.m.
Midlakes 8, Wayne Central 6, game one
at Midlakes
This was a suspended game from earlier this season at Wayne Central
WC stats: Olivia Hubert 3-5, 2 RS ... Zoe Eaton 1-3, 2 RBIs
Midlakes stats: Kenzie Turner (W) CG, 4 BB, 6 K ... Mary Givens 2-3 (go-ahead hit), 2 RBIs, RS ... Hannah Minns 2-3, 2 RS ... Hannah Godkin 1-2, 2 RBIs
Wayne Central 15, Midlakes 3, game two
at Midlakes
WC stats: Myia Eskander (W) 7 H, 3 BB/3-5, double triple, 2 RBIs, 2 RS ... Zoe Eaton 4-5, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs, 3 RS ... Tori Mueller double, 3 RBIs, 2 RS
Midlakes stats: Catelin Couillard (L) ... Emma LaBour 3-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs ... Devon Dean 1-3, double
Next up: Midlakes (8-4, 5-4) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/8 at 5 p.m. ; WC (9-2, 7-2) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/9 at 5 p.m.
Waterloo 9, Newark 3
at Waterloo
Newark stats: Karina Natale (L) CG, 11 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K ... Gretchen Crawford 2-2, RS ... Lena Ramos 2-4, RS
Waterloo stats: Kennedy Beniamino (W) CG, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K ... Nayda Clingerman 3-4 ... Brynn Rogers 2-4, 2 RS ... Haylee Beasley 2-4 ... Tangel Williams 1-3, 3 RBIs, RS
Next up: Newark (4-10, 3-7) will host Dansville on 5/8 at 5:30 p.m. ; Waterloo (7-2, 6-2) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 5/6 at 11 a.m.
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee/Bradford 6, South Seneca/Romulus 3
at Bradford
SS/R stats: Libby Barbay (L) CG, 10 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K ... Ella Barlow 2-3, RS ... Ava Utter 1-2, 2 RBIs
D/B stats: Adalyn Tham (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K/2-3, RBI, 2 RS ... Addie Kendall 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K ... Maddie Knapp 2-3, RS
Next up: SS/R (4-4, 3-4) will travel to play Honeoye on 5/6 at 12 p.m. ; D/B (9-2, 7-1) will host Red Jacket at Dundee High School for a doubleheader on 5/11 starting at 4:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah at Lyons, currently unavailable
Next up: C-S will host Red Creek on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons will travel to play East Rochester on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
Williamson 17, North Rose-Wolcott 2
Next up: NR-W (7-2, 7-2) will host Sodus on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (8-3, 8-2) will travel to Marion High School to play Marion/Gananda on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY III
Gates Chili at Canandaigua Academy, currently unavailable
Next up: CA will travel to play Batavia on 5/9 at 5 p.m.