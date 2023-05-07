The Geneva Panthers baseball team has won two straight since its loss last Monday against Palmyra-Macedon at Finger Lakes Community College. The Panthers were able to defeat Penn Yan 5-1 on Friday and followed that with an extra inning 6-5 victory over Greece Odyssey/Olympia in 8 innings. Pictured is Geneva senior Andrew Avedisian, who tries to lay down a bunt along the third base line during the Panthers’ game against Greece on Saturday morning.