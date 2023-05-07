*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS LACROSSE
NON-LEAGUE
Aquinas 16, Geneva 10
at Aquinas
Geneva stats: Daniel Wright 4 goals, 1 assist ... Ryan Brown 2 goals, 1 assist ... Austin Moore 2 goals, 1 assist ... Max Heieck 1 goal, 5 assists ... Ryland Dunham 1 goal ... Paul Williams 3 saves, 16 GA/48 mins
Next up: Geneva (6-6) will travel to play Newark on 5/9 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Webster Thomas 9, Penn Yan Academy 5
at WT
PYA stats: Teagan Fingar 2 goals, 1 assist ... Carter Earl 2 goals, 1 assist ... Tukker Fisher 1 goal ... Braden Fingar 1 assist ... Bryant VanHousen 1 assist ... Will Thompson 10 saves, 9 GA/48 mins
Next up: PYA (6-5) will host Fairport on 5/11 at 6 p.m.
----
Batavia-Notre Dame at Waterloo, ccd.
Next up: Waterloo (2-9) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/9 at 6 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy 23, Bath-Haverling 3
at MA
MA stats: Griffin Hilimire 5 goals, 5 assists ... Lucas Stevers 5 goals, 3 assists ... Dylan Tandle 4 goals, 2 assists ... Mason Buckley 2 goals, 5 assists ... Anthony Luffman 2 goals ... Peter VanEchaute 2 goals ... Phillip Love 1 goal, 2 assists ... Trace Parish 1 goal ... Caden Guenot 1 goal ... Isaac Pundt 1 assist ... Logan Pettingil 6 saves, 3 GA/48 mins
Next up: MA (6-5) will host Gananda on 5/9 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Waterloo/Marcus Whitman 18, Mynderse/Romulus 8
at Waterloo
M/R stats: Kelly Kohberger 3 goals ... Haley Mosch 2 goals ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 1 goal, 1 assist ... Myah Herron 1 goal ... Jackie Sinicropi 1 goal ... Jillian Tandle 9 saves, 18 GA/50 mins
W/MW stats: Maci Mueller 4 goals, 3 assists ... Natalie DiSanto 4 goals ... Marissa Russell 3 goals ... Giana Delucia 3 goals ... Alex Disanto 2 goals ... Catherine Bootes 1 goal, 2 assists ... Lainie Forde 1 goal ... Madecyn Hurdle 13 saves, 8 GA/50 mins
Next up: M/R (6-5, 3-3) will travel to play Churchville-Chili on 5/8 at 5 p.m. ; W/MW(7-4, 3-1) will travel to Gananda to play Gananda/Marion on 5/10 at 5:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Irondequoit 14, Palmyra-Macedon 5
at Irondequoit
P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 2 goals ... Lily Boesel 1 goal ... Anna Priebe 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Molly Seither 1 assist ... Jenna Santelli 1 assist ... Faith Beals 10 saves, 14 GA/50 mins
Next up: P-M (9-3) will travel to play Livonia/Avon on 5/9 at 6 p.m.
----
Gates Chili 10, Gananda/Marion 9
at GC
Next up: G/M (1-10) will travel to play Geneva on 5/8 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse Academy 7, Palmyra-Macedon 2
at P-M
Next up: MA (4-7, 2-6) will travel to play Midlakes on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; P-M (13-2, 10-1) will travel to play Waterloo on 5/9 at 5 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 2, Waterloo 1
at Dundee High School
PYA stats: Liam Chapman (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 14 K/2-2, double, 2 RS ... Riley Griffiths 1-3, RBI ... Reed Bouchard 1-3, RBI
Next up: Waterloo (4-9, 2-8) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/9 at 5 p.m. ; PYA (6-7, 5-3) will travel to Colburn Park to play Newark on 5/9 at 7 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Naples 12, South Seneca/Romulus 2
at Naples
SS/R stats: Hunter Travers 1-2, RS ... Cody Garland 1-2
Naples stats: Drew Reigelsperger (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K ... Oliver Bruen 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS ... Donivan Todd 2-2, 3 RS
Next up: SS/R (2-9, 0-8) will host Naples at South Seneca on 5/9 at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (8-3, 7-3) will host Honeoye on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Bloomfield 1, Red Jacket 0
at RJ
Bloomfield stats: Gabe Ward (W) CG, 2 H, 0 ER/3-3, 2 doubles, RS (scored go-ahead run) ... David Nowak go-ahead hit
RJ stats:Aiden Reed (L) CG, 1 R/1 hit
Next up: RJ (6-5, 5-3) will host Honeoye on 5/9 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 8, Lyons 2
at C-S
Next up: Lyons (0-13, 0-10) will travel to play East Rochester on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S (5-8, 4-8) will host Gananda on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 15, Williamson 5
at Williamson
NR-W stats: Axton Paul 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R/RBI ... Marcus Haffner 3 RBIs ... Logan Caves 2 RBIs ... AJ Anthony 2 RBIs ... Evan DeWisplaere RBI
Williamson stats: Matt DeFisher and Caiden Watson both had multiple hits
Next up: NR-W (10-2, 10-0) will host Sodus on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; Williamson (5-6, 5-5) will travel to play Marion on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Midlakes 8, Gananda 7
at Midlakes
Next up: Gananda (5-10) will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (6-4) will host Mynderse Academy on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Geneva 6, Greece Odyssey/Olmypia 5, 8 innings
at Geneva
Next up: Geneva (8-2) will host East High on 5/8 at 5 p.m.
----
Bloomfield 13, East Rochester 5
at ER
Bloomfield stats:Morgan McLaughlin 4 IP, 3 R ... Joe Walsh 3 IP, 2 R ... Gunner Vogel 3 hits ... Kevin Dredger 3 hits ... Gabe Ward 3 hits ... David Nowak 2 hits
Next up: Bloomfield (7-2) will host Dundee/Bradford on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (8-7) will host Lyons on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Penn Yan Academy 6, Waterloo 4
at PYA
Waterloo stats: Nadya Clingerman (L) 4 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K/2-2, BB, RS ... Kennedy Beniamino 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K/1-3, RBI ... Madison Westerberg 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, RS
PYA stats: Gianna Ficcaglia (W) CG, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 15 K ... Hailey Trank 1-2, triple, RBI, BB, 2 RS ... Brianna Naprava 1-3, RBI
Next up: Waterloo (7-3, 6-3) will host Brighton for a doubleheader on 5/8 starting at 4:30 p.m. ; PYA (5-5, 4-4) will travel to play Newark on 5/9 at 7 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye 23, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 0
at Honeoye
Next up: Honeoye (11-1, 6-1) will travel to play Naples on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
South Seneca/Romulus 15, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 1
at Honeoye Central School
SS/R stats: Libby Barbay (W) CG, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K/4-5, double ... Ciera Babcock 5-5 ... Ella Wellin 3-4 ... Ava Utter 2-4
HAC stats: Cadence Brecker 2-4, triple ... Olivia Fowler 1-4 ... Addie Grace 1-4
Next up: SS/R (5-4, 4-4) will travel to play Red Jacket on 5/8 at 5 p.m. ; HAC (2-8, 1-8) will travel to play Naples on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Bloomfield 18, Red Jacket 0
at RJ
Bloomfield stats: Ashlyn Wright (W) PERFECT GAME, 13 K/3 hits ... Calla McCombs 3 hits (HR) ... Abby O'Brien 3 hits ... Celia Falsone 3 hits ... Ava Hawkins 3 hits
Next up: Bloomfield (8-1, 6-0) will host Honeoye on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; RJ (2-10, 2-6) will host South Seneca/Romulus on 5/8 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Geneva at East Rochester, currently unavailable
Next up: Geneva will host Marion/Gananda on 5/9 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER will host Lyons on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Hannibal at Red Creek, ccd.
Next up: RC (0-8) will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Avon 20, East Rochester 0
at ER
Next up: ER (2-10) will host Lyons on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy 5, Sodus 1
at Sodus
MA stats: Morgan O'Brien (W) CG, 5 H, 5 K ... Lauren McDermott 3-4, triple, HR ... Kirsten Lajewski 2 hits ... Kyah Lajewski 2 hits
Sodus stats: Kaitlyn Harper double
Next up: MA (6-6) will travel to play Midlakes on 5/8 at 5 p.m. ; Sodus (8-3) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
NON-LEAGUE
Midlakes 3, Dansville 2
at Dansville
Midlakes winners: Jack Warrington (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Ethan Ruggles & Gavin Lawson (No. 1 doubles) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(8-6) ... Johnathan Finewood & Jackson Laird (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: Midlakes will host Naples on 5/8 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
NON-LEAGUE
Batavia Invitational
Team Results
1st: Batavia - 149 points
2nd: Alden - 71 points
3rd: Amherst - 56 points
6th: Canandaigua Academy - 36 points
11th: Clyde-Savannah - 18 points
Individual Results
Canandaigua Academy winners: Brennan Farr 3000 steeplechase (10:32.85) ... Levi Allen 400 dash (51.06)
Clyde-Savannah winners: Quillan Shimp outdoor pentathlon overall winner (2,994 points), outdoor pentathlon 110 hurdles (16.51), outdoor pentathlon 1500 run (4:26.68) ... Aiden VanAmburg outdoor pentathlon high jump (5-10¾)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
NON-LEAGUE
Batavia Invitational
Team Results
1st: Batavia - 113.50 points
2nd: Alexander - 76 points
3rd: Geneseo - 59 points
6th: Canandaigua Academy - 49 points
Individual Results
Canandaigua Academy winners: Julia Geitner 100 hurdles (16.31) ... Jordyn Canali 2000 steeplechase (7:58.81) ... Taylor Pennise 3000 run (11:19.25) ... Ava Bugenhagen outdoor pentathlon overall winner (2,714 points), outdoor pentathlon 100 hurdles (16.82), outdoor pentathlon shot put (26-¼), outdoor pentathlon high jump (4-9), outdoor pentathlon long jump (15-5½), outdoor pentathlon 800 run (2:33.12)