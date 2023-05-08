*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Bloomfield/Honeoye 6, Midlakes/Red Jacket 5
at Midlakes
B/H stats: John Blair 4 goals ... Liam Roach 2 goals, 3 assists ... Tyler Bruder 1 assist ... Cody Whittaker 1 assist ... Ethan Stoddard 4 saves, 5 GA/48 mins
M/RJ stats: Theodore Altman 2 goals ... Brendan Baldwin 1 goal, 2 assists ... Nate Lathrop 1 goal ... Stuart Quku 1 goal ... Garret Cooper 1 assist ... Kaiden Larson 11 saves, 6 GA/48 mins
Next up: B/H (4-7, 3-6) will host Mynderse Academy at Bloomfield on 5/11 at 5 p.m. ; M/RJ (1-10, 0-8) will travel to play Batavia-Notre Dame on 5/10 at 6:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Victor 10, Canandaigua Academy 3
at Victor
CA stats: Alex Rheude 2 goals ... Nate Sheridan 1 goal ... Jack Faiola 18 saves, 10 GA/48 mins
Next up: CA (11-2) will host Pittsford on 5/12 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Geneva 18, Gananda/Marion 5
at Geneva
G/M stats: Colleen Ginsberg 4 goals ... Lexi Gallina 1 goal ... Maria Melnik 13 saves, 17 GA/50 mins
Geneva stats: Kelly Bucklin 5 goals, 4 assists ... Allie Good 5 goals, 3 assists ... Mikayla Myer 3 goals, 2 assists ... Kaitlyn Wright 3 goals ... Isabella Bonventre 1 goal ... Ashleigh Augustine 1 goal ... Maddie Askin 3 saves, 5 GA/50 mins
Next up: G/M (1-11, 0-5) will travel to play Eastridge on 5/9 at 7 p.m. ; Geneva (5-7, 1-3) will travel to Mynderse Academy to play Mynderse/Romulus on 5/10 at 6:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse/Romulus 10, Churchville-Chili 7
at C-C
M/R stats: Kelly Kohberger 5 goals, 3 assists ... Haley Mosch 2 goals, 2 assists ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 2 goals, 1 assist ... Jackie Sinicropi 1 goal, 1 assist ... Myah Herron 1 assist ... Maria Del Carmen 8 saves, 7 GA/50 mins
Next up: M/R (7-5) will host Greece Storm at Mynderse Academy on 5/9 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse Academy 4, Midlakes 3
at Midlakes
MA stats: Robert Meeks (W) CG, 4 H, 9 K/RBI single ... Nick Quill RBI double ... Max Santana RBI single ... Ethan King single, RS ... Jake Prayne single, RS
Midlakes stats: Kyle Kumkey (L) CG, 5 H, 12 K/2-3, 2 RS ... John DeBoover RBI triple ... Brady Day single, RS
Next up: MA (5-7, 3-6) will travel to play Wayne Central on 5/9 at 5 p.m. ; Midlakes (6-5, 4-5) will travel to play Geneva on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 10, Dundee/Bradford 0
at Bloomfield
Bloomfield stats: Joe Walsh 3 IP, 1 H ... Braedon Smith 2 IP, 0 H/4-4, 2 doubles ... Gunner Vogel 2 hits (double) ... Gabe Ward 1-2 ... Kevin Dredger 1-2 ... Tyler Rogers 1-2
Next up: D/B (5-5, 4-4) will travel to play Red Jacket on 5/10 at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield (8-2, 7-1) will travel to play Wayne Central on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
----
Naples 8, Honeoye 5
at Naples
Honeoye stats: William Covey (L) 4 IP, 4 H, 7 ER, 7 BB, 1 K/1-4 ... Evan Cuba 1-3, RBI, 2 RS ... Daniel Gawel 1-4
Naples stats: Grady Grove (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 7 K/2-3, RBI ... Drew Reigelsperger 1-3, RBI, 2 RS ... Charlie Grove 1-4, 2 RBIs
Next up: Honeoye (5-6, 5-3) will travel to play Red Jacket on 5/9 at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (9-3, 8-3) will travel to South Seneca to play South Seneca/Romulus on 5/9 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda at Clyde-Savannah, currently unavailable
Next up: Gananda (5-10, 5-7) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S (5-8, 4-8) will travel to play Gananda on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m.
----
East Rochester 15, Lyons 5
at ER
Next up: Lyons (0-14, 0-11) will host East Rochester on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (9-7, 7-6) will travel to play Lyons on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Williamson at Marion, currently unavailable
Next up: Williamson (5-6, 5-5) will host Marion on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; Marion (1-11, 1-11) will travel to play Williamson on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 6, Sodus 5, 8 innings
at NR-W
Sodus stats: Jacob Laird (L) 0.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K ... Jedidiah Bodine 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K ... Braeden Tuper 1-3, triple, RBI, RS ... Logan Bulman 1-4, RBI, RS
NR-W stats: Logan Caves (W) 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K ... Kaden Milliman 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 9 K/3-4, double, 2 RBIs ... Alan Anthony 3-4 (walk-off single in the bottom of the 8th inning), 2 RBIs, 1 BB, 3 RS ... Austin Smith 2-4, 2 RBI ... Nicholas Gilbert 2-5, 2 RS
Next up: Sodus (13-2, 11-1) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; NR-W (11-2, 11-0) will travel to play Sodus on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua Academy 6, Brockport 1
at Brockport
Next up: CA (7-8, 3-4) will host Brockport on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Geneva 3, East High 1
at Geneva
Geneva stats: Travis Arno (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K/1-3, RS ... Gavin Brignall (S) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K ... Lucas Springer 1-3, double, RBI, RS ... Jake Turturro 1-3, RS
Next up: Geneva (9-2) will host Midlakes on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 6, Mynderse Academy 0
at Midlakes
MA stats: Stephanie Mirras 2-3 ... Lauren McDermott 1-2, double
Midlakes stats: Kenzie Turner (W) CG, 1 BB, 3 K ... Olivia Miles 3-3, HR ... Catelin Couillard 2-3, double, RBI, RS ... Mary Givens 1-2, RBI, RS
Next up: MA (6-7, 4-6) will travel to play Wayne Central on 5/9 at 5 p.m. ; Midlakes (9-4, 8-1) will travel to play Geneva on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye at Naples, currently unavailable
Next up: Honeoye (11-1, 6-1) will host Livonia on 5/9 at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (7-3, 6-2) will travel to South Seneca to play South Seneca/Romulus for a doubleheader on 5/9 starting at 4:30 p.m.
----
South Seneca/Romulus 14, Red Jacket 5
at Red Jacket
Next up: SS/R (6-5, 5-5) will host Naples at South Seneca for a doubleheader on 5/9 starting at 4:30 p.m. ; RJ (2-11, 2-7) will travel to play Albion on 5/9 at 5:15 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Red Creek at Clyde-Savannah, currently unavailable
Next up: RC (0-8, 0-8) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/9 at 5 p.m. ; C-S (1-8, 1-8) will travel to play Red Creek on 5/9 at 5 p.m.
----
East Rochester 12, Lyons 3
at ER
Next up: Lyons (5-10, 5-5) will host East Rochester on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (3-10, 3-7) will travel to play Lyons on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Williamson at Marion/Gananda, currently unavailable
Next up: Williamson (8-3, 8-2) will host Marion/Gananda on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; M/G (7-5, 6-5) will travel to play Geneva on 5/9 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Sodus 17, North Rose-Wolcott 0
at NR-W
Next up: Sodus (9-3, 9-0) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/10 at 6:30 p.m. ; NR-W (8-4, 8-3) will travel to play Sodus on 5/10 at 6:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Brighton 19, Waterloo 6, game one
at Waterloo
Waterloo stats: Nadya Clingerman (L) 3 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 5 BB, 1 K ... Madison Westerberg 2-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs, RS ... Logan Amidon 2-4, 2 RBIs ... Brynn Rogers 2-4, RS
----
Waterloo 10, Brighton 8, 5 innings, game two
at Waterloo
Waterloo stats: Nadya Clingerman (W) CG, 7 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 K/2-4, double, 2 RBIs, 2 RS ... Logan Amidon 3-3, double, 2 RBIs ... Kennedy Beniamino 2-4, RBI, 2 RS ... Brynn Rogers 2-3, double, RS
Next up: Waterloo (8-4) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 5/9 at 5 p.m.
----
Livonia at Palmrya-Macedon, ppd.
Next up: P-M (6-6) will host Waterloo on 5/9 at 5 p.m.
----
Dansville at Newark, currently unavailable
Next up: Newark (4-10) will host Penn Yan Academy on 5/9 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Palmyra-Macedon at Bloomfield, currently unavailable
Next up: P-M will start team sectionals ; Bloomfield will start team sectionals
----
Honeoye at Marcus Whitman, currently unavailable
Next up: Honeoye will travel to play Midlakes on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; MW will start team sectionals
----
Naples 5, Midlakes 0
at Midlakes
Naples winners: Dean Rischpater (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Jacob Betrus (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Forfeit victory at No. 3 singles ... Landon Gleichauf & Matthew Lincoln (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Ian Kenney & Colin Kenney (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: Naples will host Mynderse Academy on 5/9 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes will host Honeoye on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 4, Geneva 1
at Geneva
WC stats: Aiden Desens (No. 2 singles) 7-6(9-7), 6-3 ... Cameron Blankenberg (No. 3 singles) 6-2, 6-2 ... Michael Clark & Jacob Wilson (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 6-1
Geneva stats: Drew Fishback (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: WC will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 5/9 at 5:30 p.m. ; Geneva will travel to play East Rochester on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 5, Newark 0
at PYA
PYA winners: Landon Spears (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Kyle Wheeler (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 6-1 ... Joe Droney (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Nathaniel Chaffee & Carson Nagpaul (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-3 ... Carter Hanley & Aidan Dallos (No. 2 doubles) 7-6(7-5), 6-3
Next up: Newark will travel to play Skaneateles on 5/10 at 5 p.m. ; PYA (8-2) will host Wayne Central on 5/9 at 5:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 4, Clyde-Savannah 1
at NR-W
Next up: C-S will host Lyons on 5/9 at 4:30 p.m. ; NR-W will host Williamson on 5/9 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Gates Chili at Canandaigua Academy, currently unavailable
Next up: CA will host Fairport on 5/9 at 5 p.m.