*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Wayne Central 18, Marcus Whitman 5
at WC
MW stats: Connor Gorton 2 goals ... Ryan Weissinger 1 goal, 2 assists ... Brody Royston 1 goal, 1 assist ... Jared Lee 1 goal ... Melkamu Blueye 1 assist ... Tariku Blueye 1 assist ... Blake Dunton 19 saves/18 GA/48 mins
WC stats: Nate Michel 4 goals, 3 assists ... PJ Ostrowski 3 goals, 3 assists ... Louis Profetta 1 goal, 4 assists ... Alex Garrow 4 goals ... Tas Strickland 4 goals ... Mason Michel 1 goal ... Braylon Agnello 1 goal ... Dylan Coene 8 saves/5 GA/48 mins
Next up: MW (7-6, 6-2) will travel to play Seton Catholic on 5/13 at 1 p.m. ; WC (7-4, 6-0) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/11 at 7 p.m.
----
Waterloo at Palmyra-Macedon, cancelled (Waterloo forfeits)
Next up: P-M (11-2, 6-0) will travel to play Wayne Central on 5/11 at 7 p.m.
----
Geneva 6, Newark 2
at Newark
Newark stats: Preston Steve 2 goals ... Sam Underhill 1 assist ... Devon Bulman 1 assist ... Thomas Kirnie 16 saves/6 GA/48 mins
Next up: Geneva (7-6, 4-2) will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on 5/12 at 6:30 p.m. ; Newark (6-5, 3-4) will travel to play Waterloo on 5/11 at 5 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy 14, Gananda 6
at MA
Gananda stats: Cohyn Reisman 3 goals ... Jacob Michaels 2 goals, 1 assist ... Drew Smith 1 goal ... Malakai Thomas 1 goal ... Brayden Dohse 1 assist ... Nick Falso 8 saves/13 GA/48 mins
MA stats: Griffin Hilimire 4 goals, 4 assists ... Dylan Tandle 4 goals, 3 assists ... Mason Buckley 3 goals, 1 assist ... Lucas Stevers 2 goals, 1 assist ... Chase Fitzgerald 1 goal ... Anthony Luffman 1 assist ... Trace Parish 1 assist
Next up: Gananda (6-7, 3-5) will travel to Midlakes to play Midlakes/Red Jacket on 5/13 at 11 a.m. ; MA (7-5, 4-3) will travel to Bloomfield to play Bloomfield/Honeoye on 5/11 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS LACROSSE
FINGER LAKES
Penn Yan Academy 16, Wayne Central 2
at PYA
WC stats: Abby Brown 1 goal ... Isabella Veltre 1 goal ... Mimi Ugalde 6 saves/16 GA/50 mins
PYA stats: Bailey Cooper 6 goals, 1 assist ... Corinne Barden 2 goals, 4 assists ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 1 goal, 2 assists ... Taylor Mullins 1 goal, 1 assists ... Kendall Bailey 1 goal ... Irelynd Densmore 1 assist ... Gianna Voigt 1 goal ... Brie Struck 1 goal ... Makenna Mullins 2 goals ... Mary Dabracci 1 goal ... Ruby Berry 1 assist ... Marion Wheeler 7 saves/2 GA/50 mins
Next up: WC (4-8, 2-5) will travel to Livonia to play Livonia/Avon on 5/11 at 6 p.m. ; PYA (11-2, 6-0) will travel to play Our Lady of Mercy on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse/Romulus 13, Greece Storm 10
at Mynderse Academy
M/R stats: Myah Herron 4 goals ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 2 goals, 6 assists ... Haley Mosch 3 goals, 1 assist ... Kelly Kohberger 3 goals ... Amelia Reese 1 goal, 1 assist ... Maria Del Carmen 3 saves/10 GA/50 mins
Next up: M/R (8-5) will host Geneva at Mynderse Academy on 5/10 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 14, Livonia/Avon 4
at Livonia
P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 5 goals ... Jenna Santelli 3 goals, 2 assists ... Teagan Hudak 1 goal, 4 assists ... Lily Boesel 1 goal, 1 assist ... Anna Preibe 1 goal, 1 assist ... Erika Mitchell 1 goal ... Taryn Goodness 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Molly Seither 1 assist ... Faith Beals 2 saves/ 4 GA/ 50 mins
Next up: P-M (9-4) will travel to Newark to play Newark/Midlakes on 5/10 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Eastridge 9, Gananda/Marion 5
at Eastridge
Next up: G/M (1-12) will host Waterloo/Marcus Whitman at Gananda on 5/10 at 5:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BASEBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Palmyra-Macedon 4, Waterloo 3
at Waterloo
P-M stats: Tyler Wolcott (W), 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BBs, 2 Ks ... Ian Goodness 3-4, 1 R, 2 SB ... Jack Merritt 1-3, 2 RBIs ... Noah Brooks 1 R, 2 SB ...
Waterloo stats: Devin Mulvery-Salerno (L), CG, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BBs, 10 Ks // 3-4, 1 R ... Hayden Linehan 2-3 ... Dylan Caraballo 2-4
Next up: P-M (14-2, 10-1) will travel to Colburn Park to play Newark on 5/11 at 7 p.m. ; Waterloo (4-10, 2-8) will host Wayne Central on 5/11 at 7 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 6, Mynderse Academy 0
at WC
WC stats: Tyler Mudge (W) CG, 3 H, 1 BB, 10 Ks // 2-4, 1 R, 2 RBIs ... Michael Grasso 1-3, 1 RBI ... Sean Nellis 1-3, 1 RBI
Next up: MA (5-9, 3-7) will host Geneva on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; WC (8-6, 6-4) will host Bloomfield on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 3, Newark 2
at Colburn Park
PYA stats: Brady Emerson (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BBs, 7 Ks ... Liam Chapman (S) 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 Ks ... Mike Layton 3-3 ... Owen Bishop 1-3, 2 R ... Tony Sciallo 1-3, 1 RBI ... Liam Chapman 1-4, 1 RBI ... Brady Bouchard 1-3 ... Reed Bouchard 1-4 ... Gio D'Amico 1-3 ... Brady Emerson 1-3
Newark stats: Cody Forjone (L), CG, 11 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 Ks ... Jose Ventura 1-3, 2 RBIs
Next up: PYA (7-7, 6-3) will travel to play Midlakes on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark (3-13, 1-9) will host Palmyra-Macedon at Colburn Park on 5/11 at 7 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye 2, Red Jacket 1
at RJ
Next up: Honeoye (6-6, 6-3) will travel to Bradford to play Dundee/Bradford on 5/12 at 4:30 p.m. ; RJ (6-6, 4-4) will host Dundee/Bradford on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
----
Naples 11, South Seneca/Romulus 1, 5 innings
at South Seneca
Naples stats: Drew Reigelsperger (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks ... Charlie Grove 2-4, 2 H, 4 RBIs ... Oliver Bruen 3-4, 1 run, 3 RBIs ... Traugott Uhlen 2-4, 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBIs
SS/R stats: Simon Appleby 1 hit, 1 run ... Ethan Laverack 1 hit ... Blake Wells 1 hit ... H Scotty 1 hir
Next up: Naples (9-3, 5-3) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; SS/R (2-8, 0-7) will travel to play Bloomfield on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFTBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Waterloo 12, Palmyra-Macedon 2
at P-M
Waterloo stats: Kennedy Beniamino 3-5, 2 doubles ... Haylee Beesley 2-5 ... Nadya Clingerman 2-5
P-M stats: Shelby Geer 3-4
Next up: Waterloo (8-5, 7-3) will host Wayne Central on 5/11 at 7 p.m. ; P-M (6-7, 4-7) will travel to play Newark on 5/11 at 7 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy 7, Wayne Central 2
at WC
MA stats: Morgan O'Brien (W) CG, 6 H, 2 R, 5 Ks ... Faith Rhinehart 2 hits ... Steph Mirras 2 hits ... Lauren McDermott 2 hits ... Kirsten Lajewski double
WC stats: Kayla Schmitt 1 hit ... Zoe Eaton 1 hit
Next up: MA (7-7, 5-5) will host Sodus on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; WC (9-3, 7-3) will host School of the Arts on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 10, Newark 5
at Newark
PYA stats: Giana Ficcaglia (W) 14 Ks // double, triple at the plate ... Leah Prather double ... Hailey Trank double
Next up: PYA (6-5, 5-4) will travel to play Midlakes for a doubleheader on 5/12 starting at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark (5-11, 3-8) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/11 at 7 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
South Seneca/Romulus 11, Naples 0, game one
at South Seneca
Naples stats: Emily Lester (L) 5 IP, 5 ER, 3 BBs, 3 Ks ... Erica Reigelsberger 1-2 ... Kendra Hulbert 1-2
SS/R stats: Libby Barbay (W) 5 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks // 2-4, triple, 1 RBI ... Chloe Scott 2-4, triple, 2 RBIs
----
South Seneca/Romulus 8, Naples 7, game two
at South Seneca
Naples stats: Emily Lester (L) 4 IP, 4 ER, 2 BBs, 3 Ks ... Polly Bay 1-3 ... Grayce Hebding 1-2 ... Kendra Hulbert 1-3, double ... Annie Marie Schenck 1-3
SS/R stats: Libby Barbay (W) 5 IP, 1 ER, 3 BBs, 3 Ks ... Ciera Babcock 3-3, double ... Ava Utter 2-2
Next up: Naples (2-9, 1-8) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; SS/R (8-5, 7-5) will travel to play Bloomfield on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Honeoye 25, Livonia 5, 5 innings
at Honeoye
Next up: Honeoye (12-1) will travel to play Bloomfield on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Batavia 5, Canandaigua Academy 4
at Batavia
CA stats: Emerson Broomfield (L) 6.2 IP, 10 H, 5R, 2 ER, 5 BBs, 7 Ks ... Kelley Burnett 1-4, 2 RBIs ... Ariana Buchiere 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI ... Currin Rosato 1-3, 1 RBI
Next up: CA (7-6) will travel to play Webster Schroeder on 5/11 at 7 p.m.
----
Marion/Gananda 14, Geneva 13
at Geneva
Next up: M/G (8-6) will travel to play Williamson on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (1-11) will host Midlakes on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Newark 4, Marcus Whitman 1
Newark winners: Cole Talbot (No. 1 singles) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 ... Jacob George (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 6-3 ... Andrew Flock (No. 3 singles) 6-4, 7-6(1) ... Cameron Baker & Douglas Wells (No. 1 doubles) 6-2, 6-0
MW winners: James Sloth & Parker Curtis (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-2
Next up: Newark (5-6, 4-6) will travel to Skaneateles on 5/10 at 5 p.m. ; MW (0-8, 0-8) will will travel to Penn Yan Academy on 5/15 at 6 p.m.
----
Naples 4, Mynderse Academy 1
at Naples
MA winners: Noah Smith & Liam Tanner (No. 1 doubles) 6-3, 7-6(8)
Naples winners: Matthew Lincoln (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Landon Gleichauf (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Dean Rischpater (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Eliza Almekinder & Colin Kenney (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-0
Next up: MA (3-6, 1-5) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (9-1, 8-1) will travel to Prattsburgh to play Avoca/Prattsburgh on 5/11 at 5 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 5, Penn Yan Academy 0
at PYA
WC winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Aiden Desens (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 6-1 ... Cameron Blankenberg (No. 3 singles) 6-3, 7-5 ... Michael Clark & Jacob Wilson (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-2 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 6-2
Next up: WC (10-0, 10-0) will travel to play Penfield on 5/11 at 5 p.m. ; PYA (8-3, 5-3) will host Avoca/Prattsburgh on 5/10 at 5 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 3, Lyons 0
at C-S
C-S winners: Derek Lafler (No. 1 singles) 6-2, 6-2 ... Orion Lauster (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Quentin Haskins (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ...
Next up: Lyons (0-7, 0-6) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S (2-7, 2-6) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Fairport 5, Canandaigua Academy 2
at CA
CA winners: Aaron Miller (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 7-5 ... Andrew Colpe & Braden Whitcomb (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-4
Next up: CA (3-5) will travel to play Irondequoit on 5/11 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
WAYNE-FINGER LAKES
at Geneva
Geneva winners: Travis Tolbert in 100 dash (11.84) ... Colin Matthews in 200 dash (24.16) ... Corey Bailey in 800 run (2:08.01) ... Tristan Hagel in 3200 run (10:06.50) ... 100 relay — Matthews, Diaz-Carrasquillo, Dorrington, Tolbert in (48.40) ... 400 relay — Matthews, Weber, Woody, Bailey (4:08.88) ... Jeremy Mills in Long Jump (20' 2.5")
Dundee/Bradford winners: Brayden Rider in 110 hurdles (20.99) ... 800 relay (10:44.80)
Marcus Whitman winners: Daniel Nemitz in Pole Vault (10' 6") ... Connor Rinas in Shot Put (37' 5") and Discus Throw (114' 5")
Penn Yan Academy winners: James Tette in 1600 run (4:34.84) and 400 hurdles (1:06.27) ...
South Seneca winners: Nikolas Wheeler in 400 dash (53.13) ... Nikolas Wheeler in High Jump (5' 8") ... Henrey Benjamin in Triple Jump (34' 7.5")
----
at Midlakes
Midlakes winners: Zachary Rozelle in 400 dash (53.27) and 800 run (2:04.88) ... JW Smith in 1600 run (4:55.78) and 3200 run (11:29.19) ... Tyler Lantrip in Shot Put (44' 2.5") ... Aiden Bryant in High Jump (6' 0")
Clyde-Savannah winners: Quillan Shimp in 400 hurdles (1:01.10) ... 3200 relay (9:14.24) ...
Lyons winners: Marcus Wood-Asberry in 100 dash (11.99) ... 1600 relay — Williams, Pullen, Wood-Asberry, Greene (4:04.38) ... Jason Hunt-McLean (109' 6")
Newark winners: Dominick Wilson in 110 hurdles (15.95) ... Kayden Hughes in 200 dash (23.15) and Long Jump (21' 7.5") ... 400 relay — DeTaeye, Hughes, Jones, Wilson (45.05) ... Jonah Pettine in Pole Vault (11' 0")
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
WAYNE-FINGER LAKES
at Geneva
Geneva winners: Ava Wiles in 100 dash (13.27)
Dundee/Bradford winners: Lily Hall in Triple Jump (35' 0.75")
Marcus Whitman winners: Lana Burnett in 200 dash (27.79) ... Taylor Bond in 400 dash (1:06.15), 800 run (2:42.88) ... Aurora Woodworth in 1500 run (5:25.97), 3000 run (11:57.62)
Penn Yan Academy winners: 800 relay — Smith, Smart, Samultalski, Reynolds (12:52.88) ... Cynthia Kriegar in Shot Put (29' 6.25") and Discus Throw (82' 0")
South Seneca winners: Anneliese Hubbard in 100 hurdles (18.26) and Long Jump (16' 2") ... 100 relay — Thompson, Elliott, Landuski, Hubbard (56.49) ... Kendall Elliott in high jump (4' 8")
----
at Midlakes
Midlakes winners: Kianna Naval in 400 hurdles (1:12.60), Triple Jump (32' 6") and High Jump (4' 10") ... Katelyn Wilkes in 800 run (2:38.80) ... Hailey Barber in Shot Put (27' 2.25") and Discus Throw (93' 6") ... 3200 relay (10:24.96)
Clyde-Savannah winners: Ashlyn Rattray in 400 dash (1:01.34), 200 dash (26.76) ... Kylie Paylor in 3000 run (11:55.25)
Lyons winners: Kira Collett in 100 hurdles (18.67)
Newark winners: Jayda Soloman in 100 dash (13.26) ... Dayana Heidrick in 1500 run (5:55.21) ... Grace Holmes in Pole Vault (7' 6") ... Anna Verdine in Long Jump (14' 6") and High Jump (4' 10") ... 400 relay — Holmes, Verdine, Wilanyk, Solomon (55.48) ... 1600 relay — Caprin, Corradi, Hilfiker, Heidrick (4:55.41)