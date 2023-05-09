*Results will be updated as they are received

BOYS LACROSSE

FINGER LAKES

Wayne Central 18, Marcus Whitman 5

at WC

MW stats: Connor Gorton 2 goals ... Ryan Weissinger 1 goal, 2 assists ... Brody Royston 1 goal, 1 assist ... Jared Lee 1 goal ... Melkamu Blueye 1 assist ... Tariku Blueye 1 assist ... Blake Dunton 19 saves/18 GA/48 mins

WC stats: Nate Michel 4 goals, 3 assists ... PJ Ostrowski 3 goals, 3 assists ... Louis Profetta 1 goal, 4 assists ... Alex Garrow 4 goals ... Tas Strickland 4 goals ...  Mason Michel 1 goal ... Braylon Agnello 1 goal ... Dylan Coene 8 saves/5 GA/48 mins

Next up: MW (7-6, 6-2) will travel to play Seton Catholic on 5/13 at 1 p.m. ; WC (7-4, 6-0) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/11 at 7 p.m.

----

Waterloo at Palmyra-Macedon, cancelled (Waterloo forfeits)

Next up: P-M (11-2, 6-0) will travel to play Wayne Central on 5/11 at 7 p.m.

----

Geneva 6, Newark 2

at Newark

Newark stats: Preston Steve 2 goals ... Sam Underhill 1 assist ... Devon Bulman 1 assist ... Thomas Kirnie 16 saves/6 GA/48 mins

Next up: Geneva (7-6, 4-2) will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on 5/12 at 6:30 p.m. ; Newark (6-5, 3-4) will travel to play Waterloo on 5/11 at 5 p.m.

----

Mynderse Academy 14, Gananda 6

at MA

Gananda stats: Cohyn Reisman 3 goals ... Jacob Michaels 2 goals, 1 assist ... Drew Smith 1 goal ... Malakai Thomas 1 goal ... Brayden Dohse 1 assist ... Nick Falso 8 saves/13 GA/48 mins

MA stats: Griffin Hilimire 4 goals, 4 assists ... Dylan Tandle 4 goals, 3 assists ... Mason Buckley 3 goals, 1 assist ... Lucas Stevers 2 goals, 1 assist ... Chase Fitzgerald 1 goal ... Anthony Luffman 1 assist ... Trace Parish 1 assist

Next up: Gananda (6-7, 3-5) will travel to Midlakes to play Midlakes/Red Jacket on 5/13 at 11 a.m. ; MA (7-5, 4-3) will travel to Bloomfield to play Bloomfield/Honeoye on 5/11 at 6 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS LACROSSE

FINGER LAKES

Penn Yan Academy 16, Wayne Central 2

at PYA

WC stats: Abby Brown 1 goal ... Isabella Veltre 1 goal ... Mimi Ugalde 6 saves/16 GA/50 mins

PYA stats: Bailey Cooper 6 goals, 1 assist ... Corinne Barden 2 goals, 4 assists ... Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger 1 goal, 2 assists ... Taylor Mullins 1 goal, 1 assists ... Kendall Bailey 1 goal ... Irelynd Densmore 1 assist ... Gianna Voigt 1 goal ... Brie Struck 1 goal ... Makenna Mullins 2 goals ... Mary Dabracci 1 goal ... Ruby Berry 1 assist ... Marion Wheeler 7 saves/2 GA/50 mins

Next up: WC (4-8, 2-5) will travel to Livonia to play Livonia/Avon on 5/11 at 6 p.m. ; PYA (11-2, 6-0) will travel to play Our Lady of Mercy on 5/10 at 5 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

Mynderse/Romulus 13, Greece Storm 10

at Mynderse Academy

M/R stats: Myah Herron 4 goals ... Chelsea Korzeniewski 2 goals, 6 assists ... Haley Mosch 3 goals, 1 assist ... Kelly Kohberger 3 goals ... Amelia Reese 1 goal, 1 assist ... Maria Del Carmen 3 saves/10 GA/50 mins

Next up: M/R (8-5) will host Geneva at Mynderse Academy on 5/10 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Palmyra-Macedon 14, Livonia/Avon 4

at Livonia

P-M stats: Reagan Diehl 5 goals ... Jenna Santelli 3 goals, 2 assists ... Teagan Hudak 1 goal, 4 assists ... Lily Boesel 1 goal, 1 assist ... Anna Preibe 1 goal, 1 assist ... Erika Mitchell 1 goal ... Taryn Goodness 1 goal ... Jolie Bourgeois 1 goal ... Molly Seither 1 assist ... Faith Beals 2 saves/ 4 GA/ 50 mins

Next up: P-M (9-4) will travel to Newark to play Newark/Midlakes on 5/10 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Eastridge 9, Gananda/Marion 5

at Eastridge

Next up: G/M (1-12) will host Waterloo/Marcus Whitman at Gananda on 5/10 at 5:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BASEBALL

FINGER LAKES EAST

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Waterloo 3

at Waterloo

P-M stats: Tyler Wolcott (W), 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BBs, 2 Ks ... Ian Goodness 3-4, 1 R, 2 SB ... Jack Merritt 1-3, 2 RBIs ... Noah Brooks 1 R, 2 SB ... 

Waterloo stats: Devin Mulvery-Salerno (L), CG, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BBs, 10 Ks // 3-4, 1 R ... Hayden Linehan 2-3 ... Dylan Caraballo 2-4

Next up: P-M (14-2, 10-1) will travel to Colburn Park to play Newark on 5/11 at 7 p.m. ; Waterloo (4-10, 2-8) will host Wayne Central on 5/11 at 7 p.m.

----

Wayne Central 6, Mynderse Academy 0

at WC

WC stats: Tyler Mudge (W) CG, 3 H, 1 BB, 10 Ks // 2-4, 1 R, 2 RBIs ... Michael Grasso 1-3, 1 RBI ... Sean Nellis 1-3, 1 RBI 

Next up: MA (5-9, 3-7) will host Geneva on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; WC (8-6, 6-4) will host Bloomfield on 5/10 at 5 p.m.

----

Penn Yan Academy 3, Newark 2

at Colburn Park

PYA stats: Brady Emerson (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BBs, 7 Ks ... Liam Chapman (S) 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 Ks ... Mike Layton 3-3 ... Owen Bishop 1-3, 2 R ... Tony Sciallo 1-3, 1 RBI ... Liam Chapman 1-4, 1 RBI ... Brady Bouchard 1-3 ... Reed Bouchard 1-4 ... Gio D'Amico 1-3 ... Brady Emerson 1-3

Newark stats: Cody Forjone (L), CG, 11 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 Ks ... Jose Ventura 1-3, 2 RBIs

Next up: PYA (7-7, 6-3) will travel to play Midlakes on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark (3-13, 1-9) will host Palmyra-Macedon at Colburn Park on 5/11 at 7 p.m.

----

FINGER LAKES WEST

Honeoye 2, Red Jacket 1

at RJ

Next up: Honeoye (6-6, 6-3) will travel to Bradford to play Dundee/Bradford on 5/12 at 4:30 p.m. ; RJ (6-6, 4-4) will host Dundee/Bradford on 5/10 at 5 p.m.

----

Naples 11, South Seneca/Romulus 1, 5 innings

at South Seneca

Naples stats: Drew Reigelsperger (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks ... Charlie Grove 2-4, 2 H, 4 RBIs ... Oliver Bruen 3-4, 1 run, 3 RBIs ... Traugott Uhlen 2-4, 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBIs

SS/R stats: Simon Appleby 1 hit, 1 run ... Ethan Laverack 1 hit ... Blake Wells 1 hit ... H Scotty 1 hir

Next up: Naples (9-3, 5-3) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; SS/R (2-8, 0-7) will travel to play Bloomfield on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOFTBALL

FINGER LAKES EAST

Waterloo 12, Palmyra-Macedon 2

at P-M

Waterloo stats: Kennedy Beniamino 3-5, 2 doubles ... Haylee Beesley 2-5 ... Nadya Clingerman 2-5

P-M stats: Shelby Geer 3-4

Next up: Waterloo (8-5, 7-3) will host Wayne Central on 5/11 at 7 p.m. ; P-M (6-7, 4-7) will travel to play Newark on 5/11 at 7 p.m.

----

Mynderse Academy 7, Wayne Central 2

at WC

MA stats: Morgan O'Brien (W) CG, 6 H, 2 R, 5 Ks ... Faith Rhinehart 2 hits ... Steph Mirras 2 hits ... Lauren McDermott 2 hits ... Kirsten Lajewski double

WC stats: Kayla Schmitt 1 hit ... Zoe Eaton 1 hit

Next up: MA (7-7, 5-5) will host Sodus on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; WC (9-3, 7-3) will host School of the Arts on 5/10 at 5 p.m.

----

Penn Yan Academy 10, Newark 5

at Newark

PYA stats: Giana Ficcaglia (W) 14 Ks // double, triple at the plate ... Leah Prather double ... Hailey Trank double

Next up: PYA (6-5, 5-4) will travel to play Midlakes for a doubleheader on 5/12 starting at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark (5-11, 3-8) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 5/11 at 7 p.m.

----

FINGER LAKES WEST

South Seneca/Romulus 11, Naples 0, game one

at South Seneca

Naples stats: Emily Lester (L) 5 IP, 5 ER, 3 BBs, 3 Ks ... Erica Reigelsberger 1-2 ... Kendra Hulbert 1-2

SS/R stats: Libby Barbay (W) 5 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks // 2-4, triple, 1 RBI ... Chloe Scott 2-4, triple, 2 RBIs 

----

South Seneca/Romulus 8, Naples 7, game two

at South Seneca

Naples stats: Emily Lester (L) 4 IP, 4 ER, 2 BBs, 3 Ks ... Polly Bay 1-3 ... Grayce Hebding 1-2 ... Kendra Hulbert 1-3, double ... Annie Marie Schenck 1-3

SS/R stats: Libby Barbay (W) 5 IP, 1 ER, 3 BBs, 3 Ks ... Ciera Babcock 3-3, double ... Ava Utter 2-2 

Next up: Naples (2-9, 1-8) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; SS/R (8-5, 7-5) will travel to play Bloomfield on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

Honeoye 25, Livonia 5, 5 innings

at Honeoye

Next up: Honeoye (12-1) will travel to play Bloomfield on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Batavia 5, Canandaigua Academy 4

at Batavia

CA stats: Emerson Broomfield (L) 6.2 IP, 10 H, 5R, 2 ER, 5 BBs, 7 Ks ... Kelley Burnett 1-4, 2 RBIs ... Ariana Buchiere 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI ... Currin Rosato 1-3, 1 RBI

Next up: CA (7-6) will travel to play Webster Schroeder on 5/11 at 7 p.m.

----

Marion/Gananda 14, Geneva 13

at Geneva

Next up: M/G (8-6) will travel to play Williamson on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva (1-11) will host Midlakes on 5/10 at 5 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS TENNIS

FINGER LAKES

Newark 4, Marcus Whitman 1

Newark winners: Cole Talbot (No. 1 singles) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 ... Jacob George (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 6-3 ... Andrew Flock (No. 3 singles) 6-4, 7-6(1) ... Cameron Baker & Douglas Wells (No. 1 doubles) 6-2, 6-0

MW winners: James Sloth & Parker Curtis (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-2

Next up: Newark (5-6, 4-6) will travel to Skaneateles on 5/10 at 5 p.m. ; MW (0-8, 0-8) will will travel to Penn Yan Academy on 5/15 at 6 p.m.

----

Naples 4, Mynderse Academy 1

at Naples

MA winners: Noah Smith & Liam Tanner (No. 1 doubles) 6-3, 7-6(8)

Naples winners: Matthew Lincoln (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Landon Gleichauf (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Dean Rischpater (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Eliza Almekinder & Colin Kenney (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-0

Next up: MA (3-6, 1-5) will host Clyde-Savannah on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m. ; Naples (9-1, 8-1) will travel to Prattsburgh to play Avoca/Prattsburgh on 5/11 at 5 p.m.

----

Wayne Central 5, Penn Yan Academy 0

at PYA

WC winners: Evan Phillips (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Aiden Desens (No. 2 singles) 6-3, 6-1 ... Cameron Blankenberg (No. 3 singles) 6-3, 7-5 ... Michael Clark & Jacob Wilson (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-2 ... Jonah Schichtel & Stephen Habecker (No. 2 doubles) 6-2, 6-2

Next up: WC (10-0, 10-0) will travel to play Penfield on 5/11 at 5 p.m. ; PYA (8-3, 5-3) will host Avoca/Prattsburgh on 5/10 at 5 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

Clyde-Savannah 3, Lyons 0

at C-S

C-S winners: Derek Lafler (No. 1 singles) 6-2, 6-2 ... Orion Lauster (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Quentin Haskins (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... 

Next up: Lyons (0-7, 0-6) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 5/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S (2-7, 2-6) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 5/10 at 4:30 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

Fairport 5, Canandaigua Academy 2

at CA

CA winners: Aaron Miller (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 7-5 ... Andrew Colpe & Braden Whitcomb (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-4

Next up: CA (3-5) will travel to play Irondequoit on 5/11 at 5 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

WAYNE-FINGER LAKES

at Geneva

Geneva winners: Travis Tolbert in 100 dash (11.84) ... Colin Matthews in 200 dash (24.16) ... Corey Bailey in 800 run (2:08.01) ... Tristan Hagel in 3200 run (10:06.50) ... 100 relay — Matthews, Diaz-Carrasquillo, Dorrington, Tolbert in (48.40) ... 400 relay — Matthews, Weber, Woody, Bailey (4:08.88) ... Jeremy Mills in Long Jump (20' 2.5")

Dundee/Bradford winners: Brayden Rider in 110 hurdles (20.99) ... 800 relay (10:44.80)

Marcus Whitman winners: Daniel Nemitz in Pole Vault (10' 6") ... Connor Rinas in Shot Put (37' 5") and Discus Throw (114' 5")

Penn Yan Academy winners: James Tette in 1600 run (4:34.84) and 400 hurdles (1:06.27) ... 

South Seneca winners: Nikolas Wheeler in 400 dash (53.13) ... Nikolas Wheeler in High Jump (5' 8") ... Henrey Benjamin in Triple Jump (34' 7.5")

----

at Midlakes

Midlakes winners: Zachary Rozelle in 400 dash (53.27) and 800 run (2:04.88) ... JW Smith in 1600 run (4:55.78) and 3200 run (11:29.19) ... Tyler Lantrip in Shot Put (44' 2.5") ... Aiden Bryant in High Jump (6' 0")

Clyde-Savannah winners: Quillan Shimp in 400 hurdles (1:01.10) ... 3200 relay (9:14.24) ... 

Lyons winners: Marcus Wood-Asberry in 100 dash (11.99) ... 1600 relay — Williams, Pullen, Wood-Asberry, Greene (4:04.38) ... Jason Hunt-McLean (109' 6") 

Newark winners: Dominick Wilson in 110 hurdles (15.95) ... Kayden Hughes in 200 dash (23.15) and Long Jump (21' 7.5") ... 400 relay — DeTaeye, Hughes, Jones, Wilson (45.05) ... Jonah Pettine in Pole Vault (11' 0")

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

WAYNE-FINGER LAKES

at Geneva

Geneva winners: Ava Wiles in 100 dash (13.27) 

Dundee/Bradford winners: Lily Hall in Triple Jump (35' 0.75")

Marcus Whitman winners: Lana Burnett in 200 dash (27.79) ... Taylor Bond in 400 dash (1:06.15), 800 run (2:42.88) ... Aurora Woodworth in 1500 run (5:25.97), 3000 run (11:57.62)

Penn Yan Academy winners: 800 relay — Smith, Smart, Samultalski, Reynolds (12:52.88) ... Cynthia Kriegar in Shot Put (29' 6.25") and Discus Throw (82' 0")

South Seneca winners: Anneliese Hubbard in 100 hurdles (18.26) and Long Jump (16' 2") ... 100 relay — Thompson, Elliott, Landuski, Hubbard (56.49) ... Kendall Elliott in high jump (4' 8")

----

at Midlakes

Midlakes winners: Kianna Naval in 400 hurdles (1:12.60), Triple Jump (32' 6") and High Jump (4' 10") ... Katelyn Wilkes in 800 run (2:38.80) ... Hailey Barber in Shot Put (27' 2.25") and Discus Throw (93' 6") ... 3200 relay (10:24.96)

Clyde-Savannah winners: Ashlyn Rattray in 400 dash (1:01.34), 200 dash (26.76) ... Kylie Paylor in 3000 run (11:55.25) 

Lyons winners: Kira Collett in 100 hurdles (18.67) 

Newark winners: Jayda Soloman in 100 dash (13.26) ... Dayana Heidrick in 1500 run (5:55.21) ... Grace Holmes in Pole Vault (7' 6") ... Anna Verdine in Long Jump (14' 6") and High Jump (4' 10") ... 400 relay — Holmes, Verdine, Wilanyk, Solomon (55.48) ... 1600 relay — Caprin, Corradi, Hilfiker, Heidrick (4:55.41)