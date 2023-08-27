*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES WEST
Naples 223, Bloomfield 236
At Reservoir Creek
Par 35
Bloomfield leaders: Joey Walsh 6-over (41) ... Kolton Knapp 6-over (41) ... Kyle Dredger 12-over (47)
Naples leaders: Matthew Lincoln 7-over (42) ... Grady Grove 8-over (43) ... Landon Gleichauf 11-over (46) ... Donovan Lincoln 11-over (46) ... Rowan Biggs 11-over (46)
Next up: Bloomfield (0-1, 0-1) will travel to Seneca Falls Country Club on 8/30 at 2 p.m. to play Mynderse Academy ; Naples (1-0, 1-0) will travel to Bonavista State Golf Course on 8/28 at 11 a.m. to play South Seneca/Romulus
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 217
Red Creek 237
Lyons 240
Sodus 248
At Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club
Par 36
NR-W leaders: Liam VanFleet 11-over (47) ... Chase Webber 14-over (50)
RC leader: Ty Ellis 11-over (47)
Lyons leader: Braden Bookmiller 20-over (56)
Next up: Sodus (0-2, 0-2) will travel to Blue Heron Hills Golf Club on 8/28 at 1 p.m. to play a tri-match against Gananda & North Rose-Wolcott ; North Rose-Wolcott (2-0, 2-0) will travel to Blue Heron Hills Golf Club on 8/28 at 1 p.m. to play a tri-match against Gananda & Sodus ; Red Creek (1-1, 1-1) will travel to Blue Heron Hills Golf Club on 8/29 at 1 p.m. to play a tri-match against Gananda & Williamson ; Lyons (1-1, 1-1) will host a tri-match against Clyde-Savannah & Red Creek at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/5 at 4 p.m.