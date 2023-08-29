*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Sodus 9, Midlakes/Red Jacket 0
At Midlakes
M/RJ stats: Garrett Cooper 15 saves/80 mins ... Fernando Resendiz 3 sots on goal
Next up: Sodus (1-0) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 8/30 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes/Red Jacket (0-1) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 9/6 at 5 p.m.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES WEST
Mynderse Academy 232, Honeoye 265
At Seneca Falls Country Club
Par 36
Honeoye leaders: Dillon Konft 13-over par (49)
MA leaders: Harrson Wirth 6-over par (42) ... Griffin Hilimire 7-over par (43), birdie on hole 8 ... Brandt Schweitz 12-over par (48)
Next up: Honeoye (0-1, 0-1) will host a tri-match against Harley/Allendale-Columbia & Newark at Old Hickory Golf Course on 8/30 at 9 a.m. ; Mynderse Academy (1-0, 1-0) will host Bloomfield at Seneca Falls Country Club on 8/30 at 2 p.m.
----
Naples 228, South Seneca/Romulus 270
At Bonavista State Golf Course
Par 36
Naples leaders: Grady Grove 7-over par (43)
SS/R leaders:AJ Denmark 9-over par (45), birdie
Next up: Naples (2-0, 2-0) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Crooked Pines Golf Club on 8/29 at 12 p.m. ; South Seneca/Romulus (0-1, 0-1) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy at Lakeside Country Club on 8/30 at 4 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda def. North Rose-Wolcott & Sodus
At Blue Heron Hills Golf Club
Par 36 (front nine)
Gananda leaders: Spencer Yeager 11-over par (47)
Next up: North Rose-Wolcott (2-1, 2-1) will travel to Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club to play a quad-match against Sodus, Gananda & Williamson on 9/5 at 4 p.m. ; Sodus (0-3, 0-3) will host a quad-match against Gananda, North Rose-Wolcott & Williamson at Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club on 9/5 at 4 p.m. ; Gananda (2-0, 2-0) will host a tri-match against Red Creek & Williamson at Blue Heron Hills Golf Club on 8/29 at 1 p.m.