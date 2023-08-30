*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Bath-Haverling 2, North Rose-Wolcott 0
At B-H
Next up: North Rose-Woclott (0-1) will host Marion on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Sodus 4, Marcus Whitman 1
At MW
Next up: Sodus (2-0) will host Red Creek on 9/6 at 6:30 p.m. ; Marcus Whitman (0-1) will travel to play Hammondsport Central on 9/1 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Bloomfield 1, East Rochester 0
At ER
Next up: Bloomfield (1-0) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 8/31 at 5 p.m. ; East Rochester (0-1) will host Marion on 9/5 at 7:15 p.m.
----
Red Creek 5, Hannibal 4
At RC
Next up: Red Creek (1-0) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/5 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Canandaigua Academy 2, Palmyra-Macedon 0
At CA
Next up: Palmyra-Macedon (0-1) will host Waterloo on 9/1 at 4 p.m. ; Canandaigua Academy (1-0) will travel to play Greece Arcadia on 9/5 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Webster Schroeder 3, Wayne Central 0
25-7, 25-9, 25-11
At Webster Schroeder
Next up: Wayne Central (0-1) will host East High School on 9/8 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Addison Central 3, Dundee/Bradford 2
25-14, 24-26, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13
At AC
Next up: D/B (0-1) will host South Seneca at Dundee Central School on 9/6 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Honeoye Falls-Lima Central 3, Geneva 2
17-25, 21-25, 28-26, 25-11, 16-14
At HF-L
Next up: Geneva (0-1) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 8/31 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 3, Waterloo 1
25-12, 21-25, 25-12, 25-20
At Waterloo
PYA stats: Hailey Trank 22 assists, 15 digs, 6 aces, 4 kills, 1 block ... Kaeden Dailey 17 digs, 7 kills, 4 aces
Waterloo stats: Lainie Forde 19 digs, 7 kills, 2 blocks ... Tyla Mateo 17 assists, 11 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces
Next up: Penn Yan Academy (1-0) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 9/6 at 6:30 p.m. ; Waterloo (0-1) will play in the South Seneca Tournament on 9/1 starting at 8 a.m.
----
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 3, East Rochester 1
13-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14
At ER
HAC stats: Zora Scannell 22 assists, 9 aces ... Adelaide Grace 8 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs ... Lydia Gugino 5 kills, 4 blocks
ER stats: Abby Schoffield 6 aces, 1 block ... Emily Nasca 5 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs ... Amber Morrison 5 kills, 2 blocks
Next up: HAC (1-0) will host Greece Odessey/Olympia on 9/6 at 6 p.m. ; ER (0-1) will host Gananda on 9/6 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TENNIS
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah at Marion/Gananda, currently unavailable
Next up: C-S (0-0, 0-0) will play in the Sodus Tournament on 9/1 starting at 9 a.m.; Marion/Gananda (0-0, 0-0) will play in the Sodus Tournament on 9/1 starting at 9 a.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY
Canandaigua Academy 6, Spencerport 1
At CA
CA winners: Abbie Mckeegan (No. 1 singles) 6-3, 6-3 ... Deborah Vigh (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 7-5 ... the rest of the results are currently unavailable
Next up: Canandaigua Academy (1-0) will travel to play Gates-Chili on 8/31 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse Academy 5, North Rose-Wolcott 0
At MA
MA winners: Kirsten Lajewski (No. 1 singles) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(7-4) ... Clara Jacobs (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 6-2 ... the rest of the results are currently unavailable
Next up: North Rose-Wolcott (0-1) will play in the Sodus Tournament on 9/1 starting at 9 a.m. ; Mynderse Academy (1-0) will travel to play Aquinas Insitute on 9/5 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES WEST
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 262, Honeoye 262, tie
At Old Hickory Golf Club
Par 36
HAC leaders: Jaeuk Shin 10-over par (46) ... Jennie Piao 12-over par (48)
Honeoye leaders: Gavin Clark 11-over par (47) ... Billy Covey 12-over par (48) ... Dillon Kraft 16-over par (52)
Next up: Harley/Allendale-Columbia (1-0-1, 0-0-1) will host Mynderse Academy at Eagle Vale Golf Course on 9/7 at 4 p.m. ; Honeoye (0-1-1, 1-1-1) will travel to play South Seneca/Romulus at Bonavista State Golf Course on 9/6 at 4 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy 228, Bloomfield 240
At Seneca Falls Country Club
Par 36
Bloomfield leaders: Joe Walsh 5-over par (41)/made 5 pars
MA leaders: Harrison Wirth 6-over par (42)/made a birdie on 1st and 9th hole ... Griffin Hilimire 8-over par (44)/ended his round with making a par and a birdie
Next up: Bloomfield (0-2, 0-2) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Parkview Fairways Golf Course on 9/8 at 4 p.m. ; Mynderse Academy (2-0, 2-0) will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Eagle Vale Golf Course on 9/7 at 4 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 277, South Seneca/Romulus 297
At Lakeside Country Club
Par 36
SS/R leaders: Sam Dufour 9-over par (45)
PYA leaders: Will Thompson 8-over par (44)
Next up: South Seneca/Romulus (0-2, 0-2) will host Honeoye at Bonavista State Golf Course on 9/6 at 4 p.m. ; Penn Yan Academy (1-0, 1-0) will host Palmyra-Macedon at Lakeside Country Club on 8/31 at 11:30 a.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Honeoye 262, Newark 282
At Old Hickory Golf Club
Par 36
Newark leaders: Ethan Coleman 16-over par (52) ... Landon Burkhart 18-over par (54)/birdied on the par-4 14th hole
Honeoye leaders: Gavin Clark 11-over par (47) ... Billy Covey 12-over par (48) ... Dillon Kraft 16-over par (52)
Next up: Newark (0-2) will host Wayne Central at Ontario Country Club on 9/5 at 4:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (1-1) will travel to play South Seneca/Romulus at Bonavista State Golf Course on 9/6 at 4 p.m.
----
Naples 228, Waterloo 238
At Silver Creek Golf Course
Par 35 (Front 9)
Naples leaders: Matthew Lincoln 2-over par (37) ... Landon Gleichauf 9-over par (44) ... Grady Grove 13-over par (48)
Waterloo leaders: Tyler Adle 5-over par (40) ... Evan Gasparro 12-over par (47) ... Jayden Mansell 13-over par (48)
Next up: Naples (4-0) will host Wayne Central at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 8/31 at 4 p.m. ; Waterloo (0-1) will host Midlakes/Red Jacket at Silver Creek Golf Course on 9/5 at 4 p.m.