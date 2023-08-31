*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES EAST (NEWARK TOURNAMENT)
Mynderse Academy 4, Newark 0
Next up: MA (1-0, 1-0) will play either Marion/Byron-Bergen in the Newark Tournament on 9/2 at either 9:30 a.m./1:30 p.m. ; Newark (0-1, 0-1) will play either Marion/Byron-Bergen in the Newark Tournament on 9/2 at either 9:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Avon 7, Waterloo 0
Next up: Waterloo (0-1) will travel to play Dundee/Bradford at Dundee on 9/1 at 4 p.m.
----
Gananda 5, Lima Christian 0
Next up: Gananda (1-0) will travel to East Rochester on 9/6 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Canandaigua 1, Honeoye Falls-Lima 0
Next up: CA (1-0) will travel to play Greece Arcadia on 9/6 at 7 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford 2, Penn Yan Academy 1 (OT)
D/B stats: Ian Pavlina 1 goal ... Aiden Monell 1 goal ... Jeremy Stiles 3 saves
PYA stats: Landon Spears 1 goal ... Nathaniel Chaffee 12 saves
Next up: D/B (1-0) will host Waterloo on 9/1 at 4 p.m. ; PYA (0-1) will travel to play Naples on 9/5 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NEWARK TOURNAMENT
Byron-Bergen 4, Marion 3 (OT)
Next up: Marion (0-1) will either Mynderse Academy/Newark in the Newark Tournament on 9/2 at either 9:30 p.m/1:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES WEST
Naples 4, Dundee/Bradford 1
Next up: D/B (0-1, 0-1) will travel to play Honeoye on 9/5 at 6:30 p.m. ; Naples (1-0, 1-0) will host East Rochester on 9/9 at 11:30 a.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
North Rose-Wolcott 4, Waterloo 2
Next up: Waterloo (0-1) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon in the Newark Tournament on 9/1 at 4 p.m. ; NR-W (1-0) will travel to play Red Creek on 9/5 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 6, Bloomfield 0
PYA stats: Maihue Miranda Wiltberger 2 goals, 1 assist ... Ruby Berry 1 goal, 1 assist ... Hailey Hassos 1 goal ... Makenna Mullins 1 goal ... Kiera Castner 1 goal ... Abby Fischer 1 assist ... Marion Wheeler 4 saves/80 mins
Next up: Bloomfield (1-1) will host Midlakes on 9/5 at 4:30 p.m. ; PYA (1-0) will host Wayne Central on 9/7 at 6 p.m.
----
Geneva 4, Marion 2
Marion stats: Hannah Roegiers 1 goal ... Lydia McKay 1 goal ... Emily Gushlaw 1 assist
Geneva stats: Kaitlyn Wright 3 goals ... Zyla Reid 1 goal
Next up: Marion (0-1) will host Waterloo on 9/9 at 11 a.m. ; Geneva (1-0) will host Newark/Lyons on 9/7 at 5 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy 8, Honeoye 0
MA stats: Kamryn Zellers 2 goals, 2 assists ... Myah Herron 2 goals ... Maddie Verkey 1 goal, 3 assists ... Ali Nigro 2 goals ... Jackie Sinicropi 1 goal, 1 assist ... Morgan O'Brien 1 assist ... Kyah Lajewski 1 assist ... Lauren McDermott 1 save/40 mins ... Natalie Petrocci 1 save/40 mins
Next up: Honeoye (0-1) will host Dundee/Bradford on 9/5 at 6:30 p.m. ; MA (2-0) will travel to play South Seneca/Romulus at South Seneca on 9/5 at 6 p.m.
----
HORNELL TOURNAMENT
Hornell 5, Midlakes 0
Next up: Midlakes (0-1) will play in the Hornell Tournament on 9/2 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Marion 3, De Hostos 0
25-21, 25-22, 25-11
Next up: Marion (1-0) will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on 9/6 at 6 p.m.
----
Geneva 3, Mynderse Academy 2
21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-12
Geneva stats: Isabella Bonventre 9 kills, 25 digs ... Natale Dunham 6 kills, 6 blocks ... Alyssa Zugee 5 kills, 18 assists, 13 digs
MA stats: Mariah Karalunas 5 kills, 4 blocks ... Lilly Nicholson 15 digs, 2 aces
Next up: Geneva (1-1) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 9/7 at 6:30 p.m. ; MA (1-1) will host Penn Yan Academy on 9/6 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Webster Thomas 3, Wayne Central 0
25-17, 25-22, 25-9
Next up: WC (0-1) will travel to play in the Penfield on 9/2 starting at 9 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 3, Palmyra-Macedon 2
HAC winners: Sophia Carling (No. 1 singles) 6-2, 6-1 ... Kaitlyn Shin & Sybille Michel (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 7-5 ... Brynn Mchenry & Erica Liu (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-2
Pal-Mac winners: Ella Eakins (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 ... Hanna Robinson (No. 3 singles) 6-2, 6-4
Next up: HAC (1-0, 1-0) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (0-1, 0-1) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/5 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes 5, Wayne Central 0
Midlakes winners: Kenzie Turner (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Breanna Plante (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Hannah Minns & Thea Lewis (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-1 ... Hailey Barber & Stella Delpapa (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0
Next up: WC (0-1, 0-1) will travel to play Bloomfield on 9/6 at 4 p.m. ; Midlakes (1-0, 1-0) will host Mynderse Academy on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Bloomfield at Newark, ppd.
Next up: Bloomfield (0-0, 0-0) will host Wayne Central on 9/6 at 4 p.m. ; Newark (0-0, 0-0) will host Waterloo on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 5, Waterloo 0
PYA winners: Rachael Garvey (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Anella Tillman (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Natalie Koen (No. 3 singles) 6-0,6-0 ... Erin Clancy & Amanda Smith (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Charlotte Saner & Aubrey Flores (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-1
Next up: Waterloo (0-1, 0-1) will travel to play Newark on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m. ; PYA (1-0, 1-0) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
NON-LEAGUE
Palmyra-Macedon 236, Penn Yan Academy 241
at Crooked Pines Golf Club, Par 35
PYA leaders: Will Thompson 8-over par (43) ... Jaxson Jensen 9-over par (44), birdie on par-3 4th hole ... Colin Johnson 13-over par (48)
Pal-Mac leaders: Tyler Santelli 6-over par (41), birdie on par-5 7th hole ... Andrew Thiomas12-over par (47) ... Joey Hagen 13-over par (48), birdie on par-3 4th hole
Next up: Pal-Mac (1-1) will host Geneva at Crooked Pines Golf Club on 9/5 at 4 p.m. ; PYA (1-1) will travel to compete against Naples at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/6 at 4 p.m.
----
Naples 242, Wayne Central 247
at Reservoir Creek Golf Course, Par 35
WC leaders: Aidan LeStrange 11-over par (46) ... PJ Ostrowski 12-over par (47) ... Mike Grasso 12-over par (47)
Naples leaders: Donovan Lincoln 9-over par (44) ... Landon Gleichauf 11-over par (46)
Next up: WC (0-1) will host Red Creek at Ontario Country Club on 9/1 at 1 p.m. ; Naples (5-0) will host Penn Yan Academy at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/6 at 4 p.m.