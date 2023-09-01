*Results will be updated as they are received
SECTION V FOOTBALL
CLASS A
Canandaigua Academy 27, Spencerport 3
At CA
CA stats: Drew Williamee 10/19 passing, 146 yards, 2 TDsSam Clark 10 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD ... Kayden Craft 7 carries 32 yards Trey Comella 7 carries, 24 yards ... Dominic Gullace four catches, 63 yards, 75-yard punt return TD ... Judd York 3 catches, 37 yards, 1 TD
Next up: CA (1-0) will travel to play University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men on 9/8 at 7 p.m.
----
CLASS B/C CROSSOVER
Geneva 36, Penn Yan Academy/Dundee 0
At PYA
Geneva stats: Rey DeJesus 3/9 passing, 51 yards; 61 yards rushing, 3 rushing TDs ... Quadere Lawson 6 carries for 132 yards, 2 rushing TDs ... Xavier Praylor 3 tackles, 1 INT ... De'Sean Bruce 2 INTs, 40 yd pick-6 ... Gianni Velazquez 8 tackles, 2 sacks
Next up: Geneva (1-0) will host Rochester Prep on 9/8 at 7 p.m. ; PYA/D (0-1) will travel to play Hornell on 9/9 at 1:30 p.m.
----
8-MAN
Pembroke 55, Red Jacket 28
At RJ
RJ stats: Micah Harshfield 1 passing TD, 183 yards rushing, 2 TD (27, 21 yds) // 7 tackles ... Matt Allen 76 yards rushing, 1 TD (22 yds) ... Truman Hill 1 TD recepetion ... Hasen Wetherbee 4 tackles, fumble recovery
Next up: RJ (0-1) will travel to play Allegany-Limestone Central on 9/9 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Dundee/Bradford 4, Waterloo 2
At Dundee
D/B stats: Aiden Monell 1 goal ... Alex Goltry 1 goal ... Ian Pavlina 1 goal ... Jake Lederman 1 goal ... Carter Aldrich 1 assist ... Nate Kiskaden 1 assist
Next up: Waterloo (0-1) will host Geneva on 9/6 at 6 p.m. ; D/B (2-0) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Hammondsport 4, Marcus Whitman 2
At Hammondsport
Next up: MW (0-1) will host Dundee/Bradford on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Geneseo 6, Honeoye 0
At Geneseo
Next up: Honeoye (0-1) will host Keshequa on 9/2 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Phoenix 1, Red Creek 0
Next up: RC (0-1) will travel to Sodus on 9/6 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES EAST (NEWARK TOURNAMENT)
Palmyra-Macedon 6, Waterloo 1
Waterloo stats: Bailey Rossignol 1 goal
Pal-Mac stats: Maya Ikewood 3 goals, 1 assit ... Reagan Diehl 1 goal, 2 assists ... Claire Nolan 1 goal ... Lillian Boesel 1 goal ... Mikayla Thomas 1 assist
Next up: Waterloo (0-2, 0-1) will play either Newark/Lyons or Gananda in the Newark Tournament on 9/2 at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. ; P-M (1-1, 1-0) will play either Newark/Lyons or Gananda on in the Newark Tournament 9/2 at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 11, Sodus 2
At HAC
Next up: Sodus (0-1) will travel to play Gananda on 9.5 at 6:30 p.m. ; HAC (1-0) will travel to play Batavia-Notre Dame in a Tournament at Kiwanis Park on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Twins Tiers at Dundee/Bradford, ppd. to 9/28 at 4:30 p.m.
Next up: D/B (0-1) will travel to play Honeoye on 9/5 at 6:30 p.m.
----
NEWARK TOURNAMENT
Gananda 4, Newark/Lyons 0
Gananda stats: Ella Lathrop 2 goals ... Isabella Hoffmann 1 goal, 1 assist ... Emerson Paull 1 goal ... Lily Aylett 1 assist ... Alysia Cruz 1 assist ... Katherine Rothwell 1 assist
N/L stats: Emma Thayer 19 saves
Next up: Gananda (1-0) will play either Waterloo or Palmyra-Macedon in the Newark Tournament on 9/2 at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. ; N/L (0-1) will play either Waterloo or Palmyra-Macedon in the Newark Tournament on 9/2 at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m.
----
WATERTOWN TOURNAMENT
Indian River 3, Wayne Central 2
Next up: WC (0-1) will play TBD in the Watertown Tournament on 9/2 at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Brighton at Canandaigua Academy
Score currently unavailable
Next up: CA will travel to play Midlakes on 9/6 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Midlakes 3, Greece Odyssey/Olympia 0
25-14, 25-11, 25-7
At Greece Olympia
Next up: Midlakes (1-0) will travel to play Wayne Central on 9/7 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
NON-LEAGUE
Wayne Central 219, Red Creek 302
At Ontario Golf Course, Par 36
RC leaders: Ty Ellis 7-over par (43) ... Cohlton James 10-over par (46)
WC leaders: Casey Thomas 5-over par (41) ... Aidan LeStrange 6-over (42) ... Mike Grasso 7-over (43)
Next up: RC (0-1) will travel to play Lyons & Clyde-Savannah for a tri-match at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/5 at 4 p.m. ; WC (1-2) will travel to play Newark at Ontario Country Club on 9/5 at 4:30 p.m.