*Results will be updated as they are received
GIRLS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 4, Geneva 1
at Geneva
Next up: Midlakes (1-2-2, 1-0) will host Waterloo on 9/13 at 5:15 p.m. ; Geneva (2-1, 0-1) will host Newark/Lyons on 9/13 at 7 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 2, Waterloo 0
at Waterloo
Next up: Pal-Mac (2-2-1, 2-0-1) will host Geneva on 9/16 at 3 p.m. ; Waterloo (1-4, 0-3) will travel to play Midlakes on 9/13 at 5:15 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 6, Newark/Lyons 0
at WC
Next up: N/L (0-4, 0-3) will travel to play Geneva on 9/13 at 7 p.m. ; WC (2-2, 1-0) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/15 at 6 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Naples 3, Bloomfield 0
at Naples
Next up: Bloomfield (1-2-1, 0-1) will travel to play Honeoye on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m. ; Naples (4-0, 2-0) will travel to play Dansville on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford 4, Marcus Whitman 3
at MW
D/B stats: Kendall Parker 1 goal, 2 assists ... Madison Hughes 1 goal, 1 assist ... Riley Stinson 1 goal ... Bruna Crespo 1 goal ... Ellie Fleet 8 saves
Next up: D/B (2-1, 2-1) will travel to play South Seneca/Romulus at South Seneca High School on 9/13 at 5 p.m. ; MW (1-1, 1-1) will travel to play Bloomfield on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 0, East Rochester 0
at ER
Next up: NR-W (1-2-1, 1-1-1) will host Marion on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m. ; ER (1-3-1, 1-1-1) will travel to play Williamson on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Gananda 6, Williamson 2
at Gananda
Next up: Williamson (0-1, 0-1) will host East Rochester on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m. ; Gananda (6-0, 3-0) will travel to play Red Creek on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Marion at Sodus
final score currently unavailable
Next up: Marion (1-2, 1-0) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m. ; Sodus (0-3, 0-2) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua Academy 2, Brockport 0
at Brockport
CA stats: Ellie Teerlinck 1 goal (off free kick), 1 assist ... Anna Cywinski 1 goal ... Payton Malec 8 saves, 0 GA
Next up: CA (4-1, 2-1) will host Pittsford Mendon on 9/13 at 7 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Avoca/Prattsburgh
final score currently unavailable
Next up: HAC (1-3) will travel to play Marion on 9/18 at 5 p.m.
----
Red Creek 5, Charles G. Finney 2
at Finney
Next up: RC (2-1) will host Gananda on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Livonia 0, Penn Yan Academy 0
at PYA
Next up: PYA (1-0-1) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 9/13 at 7:30 p.m.
----
Red Jacket/East Palmyra Christian School at Wayland-Cohocton
final score currently unavailable
Next up: RJ/EPCS (0-2) will travel to play Dundee/Bradford at Dundee Central School on 9/15 at 5 p.m.
----
Skaneateles at Mynderse Academy
final score currently unavailable
Next up: MA (3-0-1) will host Penn Yan Academy on 9/13 at 7:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva 2, Midlakes/Red Jacket 0
at Geneva
Next up: M/RJ (0-4, 0-3) will host Wayland-Cohocton at Midlakes High School on 9/13 at 5 p.m. ; Geneva (1-0, 1-0) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 9/14 at 7 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Naples 10, Bloomfield 1
at Bloomfield
Naples stats: Matt Lincoln 3 goals, 1 assist ... Sean Morehead 2 goals, 2 assists ... Jake Betrus 1 goal, 1 assist ... Isaac Ward 1 goal, 1 assist ... Oscar Austin 1 goal, 1 assist ... Landon Gleichauf 1 goal ... Jake Vivirito 1 goal ... Traugott Uhlen 2 assists ... CJ Fuller 7 saves
Bloomfield stats: John Dunay 1 goal ... Garion Tolbert 12 saves
Next up: Naples (4-0, 2-0) will host South Seneca/Romulus on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (0-2-1, 0-2-1) will host Mount Morris on 9/13 at 6 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Greece Olympia 3, Waterloo 0
at Waterloo
Next up: Waterloo (1-3) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 9/12 at 6 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 5, Rochester Prep/Vertus/Rochester Academy Charter School 0
at Pal-Mac
Next up: Pal-Mac (1-0) will travel to play Waterloo on 9/12 at 6 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Lyons 3, Mynderse Academy 0
25-23, 25-15, 25-21
at MA
Lyons stats: Milleniyah Glanton 11 kills ... Jayla Bell 7 aces
MA stats: Hanna Trickler 3 digs, 2 kills ... Kylee Kolbash 3 aces, 1 dig, 1 block
Next up: Lyons (5-0) will travel to play Sodus on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; MA (0-3) will travel to play Waterloo on 9/12 at 6 p.m.
----
Midlakes 3, Bishop Kearney 0
25-20, 25-19, 25-16
at BK
Next up: Midlakes (3-0) will travel to play Geneva on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Geneva 3, Greece Olympia/Odyssey 0
25-16, 25-9, 25-21
at Geneva
Geneva stats: Sophia Cosentino 5 aces, 4 digs, 3 kills ... Maggie Mayer 5 assists, 1 kill ... Xinaei Clemons 3 kills, 2 blocks
Next up: Geneva (3-1) will host Midlakes on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 3, Newark 0
25-22, 25-21, 25-10
at PYA
Newark stats: Mikayla Miller 2 aces
PYA stats: Rosslan Force 18 kills ... Lillie Marsh 5 digs, 4 kills, 2 assists, 1 ace ... Alexis Parsons 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 block
Next up: Newark (0-2) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m. ; PYA (3-1) will host South Seneca on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
MONORE COUNTY III
Churchville-Chili 3, Canandaigua Academy 0
25-20, 25-19, 25-18
at CA
Next up: CA will travel to play Gates Chili on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
NON-LEAGUE
Midlakes at Wayland-Cohocton
final score currently unavailable
Next up: Midlakes will host Livonia on 9/13 at 5:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Palmyra-Macedon 5, Marcus Whitman 0
at MW
Pal-Mac winners: Aussie Hager (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-2 ... Ella Eakins (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Hanna Robinson (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Avry Leo & Elise Tome (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-2 ... Lily Cooley & Kaylie Murray (No. 2 doubles) 6-3, 6-2
Next up: Pal-Mac (4-1) will travel to play Newark on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m. ; MW will travel to play Geneva on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes 5, Newark 0
at Midlakes
Midlakes winners: Kenzie Turner (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Breanna Plante (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Hannah Minns & Ella Schreader (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-1 ... forfeit victories at No. 3 singles & No. 2 doubles
Next up: Newark (0-3, 0-2) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (2-1, 2-1) will travel to play Geneva on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 5, Bloomfield 0
at PYA
PYA winners: Rachael Garvey (No. 1 singles) Anella Tillman (No. 2 singles) ... Natalie Koen (No. 3 singles) ... Amanda Smith & Erin Clancy (No. 1 doubles) ... Charlotte Saner & Aubrey Flores (No. 2 doubles)
Next up: Bloomfield (0-1) will host Mynderse Academy on 9/13 at 4 p.m. ; PYA (2-1) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/12 at 5:30 p.m.
----
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 5, Waterloo 0
at Waterloo
HAC winners: Sophia Carling (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Kaitlyn Shin (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Chloe Terio (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Isabel Goldstein & Erica Liu (No. 1 doubles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Brynn Mchenry & Anna Birnbaum (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-1
Next up: HAC will host Penn Yan Academy at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m. ; Waterloo will travel to play Wayne Central on 9/13 at 5 p.m.
----
Geneva 5, Wayne Central 0
at Geneva
Next up: WC will host Waterloo on 9/13 at 5 p.m. ; Geneva will host Marcus Whitman on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus/Williamson 3, Marion/Gananda 1
at Sodus
Next up: M/G will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on 9/18 at 4:30 p.m. ; S/W will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Aquinas Institute at Lyons
final score currently unavailable
Next up: Lyons will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES EAST
Wayne Central 216, Waterloo 234
at Silver Creek Golf Course, Par 35
WC leaders: Nolan Jeroy 39 ... Pj Ostrowsi 43 ... Casey Thomas 44 ... Lucas Kielon 44
Waterloo leaders: Tyler Adle 38 ... Evan Gasparro 46 ... Jayden Mansell 48 ... Cayden Troup 48
Next up: WC (3-1, 2-0) will travel to play Midlakes/Red Jacket at Clifton Springs Country Club on 9/14 at 4 p.m. ; Waterloo (1-3, 1-2) will travel to play Newark at Winged Pheasant Golf Links on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye at Penn Yan Academy
at Lakeside Country Club, Par 36
final score currently unavailable
Next up: Honeoye will host Mynderse Academy at Old Hickory Golf Club on 9/14 at 4 p.m. ; PYA will travel to play Mynderse Academy at Seneca Falls Country Club on 9/13 at 4 p.m.
----
Bloomfield 236, South Seneca/Romulus 292
at Bonavista State Golf Course, Par 36
Bloomfield leaders: Joe Walsh 41, 1 birdie, 3 pars ... Kevin Dredger 44, 1 par
SS/R leaders: Sam Dufour 2 pars
Next up: Bloomfield will host Naples at Parkview Fairways Golf Course on 9/13 at 4 p.m. ; SS/R will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Eagle Vale Country Club on 9/13 at 4 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 201, North Rose-Wolcott 225
at Wayne Hills Country Club, Par 36
NR-W leaders: Kaden Milliman 51
C-S leaders: Spencer Bloomer 44 ... Jace Paylor 48
Next up: NR-W will travel to play Williamson at Ontario Country Club on 9/14 at 4 p.m. ; C-S will travel to play Lyons, Gananda & Williamson at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/19 at 4 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 225, Lyons 260
at Wayne Hills Country Club, Par 36
NR-W leaders: Kaden Milliman 51
Next up: NR-W will travel to play Williamson at Ontario Country Club on 9/14 at 4 p.m. ; Lyons will host Clyde-Savannah, Gananda & Williamson at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/19 at 4 p.m.
----
Red Creek at Williamson
at Ontario Country Club, Par 36
final score currently unavailable
Next up: RC will host Gananda at Springbrook Greens State Golf Course on 9/15 at 4 p.m. ; Williamson will host North Rose-Wolcott at Ontario Country Club on 9/14 at 4 p.m.
----
Sodus/Marion at Williamson
at Ontario Country Club, Par 36
final score currently unavailable
Next up: S/M will travel to play Red Creek & Clyde-Savannah at Springbrook Greens State Golf Course on 9/21 at 4 p.m. ; Williamson will host North Rose-Wolcott at Ontario Country Club on 9/14 at 4 p.m.