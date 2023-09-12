BOYS SOCCER

FINGER LAKES EAST

Mynderse Academy 2, Newark 1

Next up: Newark (2-3, 0-3) will host Waterloo on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; MA (4-0, 3-0) will host Wayne Central on 9/14 at 7 p.m.

----

Palmyra-Macedon 2, Waterloo 0

at Waterloo

Next up: Pal-Mac (2-0, 1-0) will host Geneva on 9/14 at 7 p.m. ; Waterloo (1-4, 1-1) will travel to play Newark on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.

----

FINGER LAKES WEST

Dundee/Bradford 1, Penn Yan Academy 0

at Dundee

D/B stats: Aiden Monell 1 goal ... Jake Lederman 1 assist ... Jeremy Stiles 3 saves

Next up: PYA (1-3, 1-3) will host Marcus Whitman on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; D/B (4-0, 3-0) will host Honeoye at Dundee Central School on 9/14 at 5 p.m.

----

Harley/Allendale-Columbia 5, Marcus Whitman 0

at MW

Next up: HAC (1-2, 1-1) will host Bloomfield at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. ; MW (1-3, 1-1) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Honeoye 4, South Seneca/Romulus 0

at South Seneca

Next up: Honeoye (1-2, 1-0) will travel to play Dundee/Bradford at Dundee Central School on 9/14 at 5 p.m. ; SS/R (0-2-1, 0-2-1) will travel to play Naples on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

East Rochester 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1

at ER

Next up: NR-W (0-4, 0-2) will travel to play Sodus on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; ER (5-0, 3-0) will travel to play Marion on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Red Creek 6, Gananda 0

at RC

Next up: Gananda (1-3, 0-3) will play Livonia on 9/14 at 7 p.m. at a location yet to be determined ; RC (1-3-1, 1-0-1) will travel to play Williamson on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Williamson 4, Sodus 1

at Sodus

Next up: Williamson (3-1, 2-1) will host Red Creek on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; Sodus (3-1-1, 1-1-1) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.

----

MONROE COUNTY III

Canandaigua Academy 0, Brockport 0

at Brockport

Next up: CA (2-0-1, 1-0-1) will host Pittsford Mendon on 9/14 at 7 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

Marion 4, Charles G. Finney 1

Next up: Marion (2-3) will host East Rochester on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FINGER LAKES WEST

South Seneca 3, Honeoye 0

25-9, 25-17, 25-16

at SS

Next up: Honeoye (0-3, 0-3) will travel to play Wayland-Cohocton on 9/15 at 6 p.m. ; SS (1-1, 1-1) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Bloomfield 3, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 0

27-25, 25-11, 25-21

at Bloomfield

HAC stats: Zora Scannell-Rooks 10 assists, 2 aces ... Addy Grace 4 kills, 4 digs

Bloomfield stats: Katie Evans 25 assists ... Calla McCombs 11 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks ... Olivia Stephenson 7 kills, 2 blocks

Next up: HAC (1-1, 0-1) will host Dundee/Bradford at Allendale-Columbia on 9/14 at 6:45 p.m. ; Bloomfield (4-0, 3-0) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

East Rochester 3, Marion 0

25-13, 26-24, 25-16

at ER

Marion stats: Alivia Vandergrift 4 aces, 3 digs ... Grace Colburn 4 kills ... Sienna Mattison 3 digs, 2 kills ... Kayla Bellefontaine 2 blocks, 1 kill

ER stats: Lizzy Parrone 8 assists, 7 aces ... Abby Schoffield 5 kills, 4 aces ... Emily Nasca 4 aces, 3 kills ... Felyna Charles 4 kills

Next up: Marion (2-2, 1-2) will host Gananda on 9/14 at 6 p.m. ; ER (3-0, 2-0) will travel to play Sodus on 9/14 at 6 p.m.

----

Gananda 3, North Rose-Wolcott 0

25-22, 25-14, 25-17

at Gananda

NR-W stats: Autumn Houghtaling 6 kills ... Abigayle Frewmou 4 kills

Gananda stats: Claire Dohse 16 assists, 9 digs ... Ava VanAntwerp 10 kills, 6 digs, 1 block ... Maria Melnik 9 kills, 8 digs, 5 aces

Next up: NR-W (0-4, 0-3) will host Williamson on 9/14 at 6 p.m. ; Gananda (2-0, 2-0) will travel to play Marion on 9/14 at 6 p.m.

----

Lyons 3, Sodus 0

25-17, 25-11, 25-9

at Sodus

Next up: Lyons (6-0, 3-0) will host Clyde-Savannah on 9/14 at 6 p.m. ; Sodus (0-3, 0-3) will host East Rochester on 9/14 at 6 p.m.

----

Clyde-Savannah 3, Williamson 2

at Williamson

Next up: C-S (2-1, 2-1) will travel to play Lyons on 9/14 at 6 p.m. ; Williamson (1-2, 1-2) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 9/14 at 6 p.m.

----

MONROE COUNTY III

Spencerport 3, Canandaigua Academy 1

25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21

at CA

Next up: CA (2-1, 1-1) will travel to play Eastridge on 9/14 at 7 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

Mynderse Academy 3, Waterloo 0

25-11, 26-24, 25-23

at Waterloo

MA stats: Lilly Nicholson 16 digs, 1 ace ... Kylee Kolbash 9 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills

Waterloo stats: Tyla Mateo 17 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces ... Mackenzie Tam 14 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace

Next up: MA (1-3) will host Bloomfield on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; Waterloo (2-2) will host Wayne Central on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

FINGER LAKES/INDEPENDENT

Midlakes 3, Wayne Central 0

25-19, 25-19, 25-12

at WC

Midlakes stats: Brady Day 27 assists ... Aiden Bryant 10 kills ... Jake Deckert 9 kills ... Kaiden Ranger 9 kills

Next up: Midlakes (2-2 overall) will host Gates Chili on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; WC will host Edison on 9/14 at 5 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

NON-LEAGUE

Livonia 87, Marcus Whitman 46

at Livonia

MW winners: Layla Conley 100 breaststroke (1:27.40) ... 200 freestyle relay (2:07.07)

Next up: MW will travel to compete against Gananda/Wayne on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. at a location yet to be determined

----

Pittsford 137, Canandaigua Academy 47

at CA

CA winners: Ellie Martin 100 butterfly (1:03.08)

Next up: CA will host Brighton on 9/14 at 5:30 p.m.

----

Bath-Haverling at Newark/Lyons

final score currently unavailable

Next up: N/L will travel to compete against Palmyra-Macedon on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS GOLF

FINGER LAKES WEST

Mynderse Academy 245, Naples 246

at Reservoir Creek Golf Course, Par 36 (Back 9)

MA leaders: Harrison Wirth 40 ... Matt Bogart 48 ... Brandt Schweitz 50 ... Jack Brady 50

Naples leaders: Matt Lincoln 45, birdied par-3 17th hole ... Grady Grove 46 ... Landon Gleichauf 50

Next up: MA (5-0, 5-0) will host Penn Yan Academy at Seneca Falls Country Club on 9/13 at 4 p.m. ; Naples (7-1, 4-1) will travel to play Bloomfield at Parkview Fairways Golf Course on 9/13 at 4 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS TENNIS

MONROE COUNTY II

Fairport 6, Canandaigua Academy 1

at CA

CA winners: Deborah Vigh (No. 3 singles) 6-3, 7-5

Next up: CA (4-1 overall) will travel to play Penfield on 9/14 at 5 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

Mynderse Academy at Aquinas Insititute

final score currently unavailable

Next up: MA will travel to play Bloomfield on 9/13 at 4 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

WAYNE-FINGER LAKES

REGIONAL WEEK

AT BLOOMFIELD

5K Race

Team Results

1. Marcus Whitman (32)

2. Penn Yan Academy (40)

3. Bloomfield/Naples (87)

4. Midlakes (90)

5. Honeoye (128)

6. Red Jacket (149)

7. Dundee (Incomplete)

Individual Results

1. James Tette, Penn Yan Academy (18.01.8)

2. Jude Rischpater, Bloomfield/Naples (18.18.7)

3. Desmond Hill, Marcus Whitman (19:37.5)

4. Brendan Laity, Marcus Whitman (20:11.4)

5. Anthony Wheeler, Penn Yan Academy (20:45.8)

6. Jw Smith, Midlakes (21:07.6)

16. Dylen Abrams, Honeoye (22:32.2)

29. Josh Lepel, Red Jacket (23:54.1)

51. Braedyn Fisher, Dundee (28:15.6)

----

AT CLYDE-SAVANNAH

5K Race

Team Results

1. Geneva (38)

2. Clyde-Savannah (72)

3. Mynderse Academy (74)

4. Waterloo (89)

5. Red Creek (113)

6. North Rose-Wolcott (119)

T-7. Romulus (Incomplete)

T-7. South Seneca (Incomplete)

Individual Results

1. Alston Anaya-Hernandez, North Rose-Wolcott (17:02.47)

2. Tristan Hagel, Geneva (17:22.67)

3. Griffin Brown, Geneva (17:54.46)

4. Nathan Robson, Waterloo (18:12.53)

5. Matt Mahoney, Mynderse Academy (18:14.10)

7. Owen Moore, Clyde-Savannah (18:50.03)

12. Ethan Haas, Red Creek (19:35.05)

20. Gabriel Slentz, Romulus (21:12.98)

48. James Parry, South Seneca (31:36.57)

----

AT MARION

Team Results

1. Marion/Sodus (41)

2. Harley/Allendale-Columbia (56)

3. Williamson (70)

4. Wayne Central (81)

5. Palmyra-Macedon (83)

T-6. Newark (Incomplete)

T-6. Gananda (Incomplete)

T-6. East Palmyra Christian School (Incomplete)

Individual Results

1. Aaron Meyer, Marion/Sodus (18:33)

2. Michael Ciripompa, Marion/Sodus (19:15)

3. Oliver Simmons, Harley/Allendale-Columbia (19:23)

4. Ethan Tonkinson, Newark (19:55)

5. Zachary Froelicher, Williamson (19:57)

6. Mason Briner, Gananda (19:59)

8. Dylan Fogal, Palmyra-Macedon (20:41)

11. Bridger Dunstan, East Palmyra Christian School (21:03)

12. Ian Johnson, Wayne Central (21:29)

Next up:

Tuesday September 19, 2023 - League Meets - Week 1

Dundee, North Rose-Wolcott, Newark & Honeoye at Palmyra-Macedon (Bullis Park)

Wayne Central, Red Creek & Bloomfield/Naples at Williamson (Williamson Town Park)

Sodus/Marion, Mynderse Academy, Lyons/Clyde Savannah, Red Jacket & Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Waterloo (Middle School)

Romulus/South Seneca, Geneva, Midlakes & Marcus Whitman at Penn Yan (Yates City Rec Center)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

WAYNE-FINGER LAKES

REGIONAL WEEK

AT BLOOMFIELD

5K Race

Team Results

1. Honeoye (28)

2. Bloomfield/Naples (49)

3. Marcus Whitman (52)

T-4. Penn Yan Academy (Incomplete)

T-4. Red Jacket (Incomplete)

T-4. Dundee (Incomplete)

T-4. Midlakes (Incomplete)

Individual Results

1. Erica Reigelsperger, Bloomfield/Naples (23:38.3)

2. Aneina Samultalski, Penn Yan Academy (25:35.8)

3. Annaelle Smith-Fee, Red Jacket (25:39.3)

4. Evalyn Sullivan, Bloomfield/Naples (25:44.2)

5. Aisha Reynolds, Honeoye (25:48.4)

8. Olivia Hill, Marcus Whitman (27:05.4)

T-14. Cheyanne Grandall, Dundee (28:56.3)

16. Leah Newton, Midlakes (29:32.5)

----

AT CLYDE-SAVANNAH

5K Race

Team Results

1. Red Creek (39)

2. Geneva (46)

3. Waterloo (60)

4. Clyde-Savannah (78)

T-5. South Seneca (Incomplete)

T-5. Romulus (Incomplete)

T-5. North Rose-Wolcott (Incomplete)

T-5. Mynderse Academy (Incomplete)

Individual Results

1. Addison Bree, Waterloo (20:22)

2. Gweneth Haas, Red Creek (22:29)

3. Megan Perkins, Red Creek (22:49)

4. Marin Eighmey, Geneva (23:44)

5. Haley Parry, South Seneca (24:03)

7. Cadie Kidd, Romulus (24:23)

8. Jessica Sullivan, Clyde-Savannah (24:49)

24. Cadalina Ohler, North Rose-Wolcott (28:50)

26. Lillian Dombrowski, Mynderse Academy (29:24)

----

AT MARION

Team Results

1. Wayne Central (37)

2. Williamson (42)

3. Harley/Allendale-Columbia (43)

T-4. Gananda (Incomplete)

T-4. Newark (Incomplete)

T-4. Marion/Sodus (Incomplete)

T-4. East Palmyra Christian School (Incomplete)

T-4. Palmyra-Macedon (Incomplete)

Individual Results

1. Hannah Governor, Williamson (21:34)

2. Ilianna Suroweic, Wayne Central (22:42)

3. Oliva Burry, Wayne Central (23:03)

4. Meah Prutzman, Gananda (23:08)

5. Lillyiah Jacobs, Williamson (23:27)

6. Evelyn Kacprzynski, Harley/Allendale-Columbia (23:30)

10. Taya Hilfiker, Newark (26:18)

15. Melody Cervantes, Marion/Sodus (28:01)

19. Elizabeth Saville, East Palmyra Christian School (30:08)

Next up:

Tuesday September 19, 2023 - League Meets - Week 1

Dundee, North Rose-Wolcott, Newark & Honeoye at Palmyra-Macedon (Bullis Park)

Wayne Central, Red Creek & Bloomfield/Naples at Williamson (Williamson Town Park)

Sodus/Marion, Mynderse Academy, Lyons/Clyde Savannah, Red Jacket & Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Waterloo (Middle School)

Romulus/South Seneca, Geneva, Midlakes & Marcus Whitman at Penn Yan (Yates City Rec Center)