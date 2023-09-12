BOYS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse Academy 2, Newark 1
Next up: Newark (2-3, 0-3) will host Waterloo on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; MA (4-0, 3-0) will host Wayne Central on 9/14 at 7 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 2, Waterloo 0
at Waterloo
Next up: Pal-Mac (2-0, 1-0) will host Geneva on 9/14 at 7 p.m. ; Waterloo (1-4, 1-1) will travel to play Newark on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee/Bradford 1, Penn Yan Academy 0
at Dundee
D/B stats: Aiden Monell 1 goal ... Jake Lederman 1 assist ... Jeremy Stiles 3 saves
Next up: PYA (1-3, 1-3) will host Marcus Whitman on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; D/B (4-0, 3-0) will host Honeoye at Dundee Central School on 9/14 at 5 p.m.
----
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 5, Marcus Whitman 0
at MW
Next up: HAC (1-2, 1-1) will host Bloomfield at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. ; MW (1-3, 1-1) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Honeoye 4, South Seneca/Romulus 0
at South Seneca
Next up: Honeoye (1-2, 1-0) will travel to play Dundee/Bradford at Dundee Central School on 9/14 at 5 p.m. ; SS/R (0-2-1, 0-2-1) will travel to play Naples on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1
at ER
Next up: NR-W (0-4, 0-2) will travel to play Sodus on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; ER (5-0, 3-0) will travel to play Marion on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Red Creek 6, Gananda 0
at RC
Next up: Gananda (1-3, 0-3) will play Livonia on 9/14 at 7 p.m. at a location yet to be determined ; RC (1-3-1, 1-0-1) will travel to play Williamson on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Williamson 4, Sodus 1
at Sodus
Next up: Williamson (3-1, 2-1) will host Red Creek on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; Sodus (3-1-1, 1-1-1) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua Academy 0, Brockport 0
at Brockport
Next up: CA (2-0-1, 1-0-1) will host Pittsford Mendon on 9/14 at 7 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Marion 4, Charles G. Finney 1
Next up: Marion (2-3) will host East Rochester on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
South Seneca 3, Honeoye 0
25-9, 25-17, 25-16
at SS
Next up: Honeoye (0-3, 0-3) will travel to play Wayland-Cohocton on 9/15 at 6 p.m. ; SS (1-1, 1-1) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Bloomfield 3, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 0
27-25, 25-11, 25-21
at Bloomfield
HAC stats: Zora Scannell-Rooks 10 assists, 2 aces ... Addy Grace 4 kills, 4 digs
Bloomfield stats: Katie Evans 25 assists ... Calla McCombs 11 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks ... Olivia Stephenson 7 kills, 2 blocks
Next up: HAC (1-1, 0-1) will host Dundee/Bradford at Allendale-Columbia on 9/14 at 6:45 p.m. ; Bloomfield (4-0, 3-0) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 3, Marion 0
25-13, 26-24, 25-16
at ER
Marion stats: Alivia Vandergrift 4 aces, 3 digs ... Grace Colburn 4 kills ... Sienna Mattison 3 digs, 2 kills ... Kayla Bellefontaine 2 blocks, 1 kill
ER stats: Lizzy Parrone 8 assists, 7 aces ... Abby Schoffield 5 kills, 4 aces ... Emily Nasca 4 aces, 3 kills ... Felyna Charles 4 kills
Next up: Marion (2-2, 1-2) will host Gananda on 9/14 at 6 p.m. ; ER (3-0, 2-0) will travel to play Sodus on 9/14 at 6 p.m.
----
Gananda 3, North Rose-Wolcott 0
25-22, 25-14, 25-17
at Gananda
NR-W stats: Autumn Houghtaling 6 kills ... Abigayle Frewmou 4 kills
Gananda stats: Claire Dohse 16 assists, 9 digs ... Ava VanAntwerp 10 kills, 6 digs, 1 block ... Maria Melnik 9 kills, 8 digs, 5 aces
Next up: NR-W (0-4, 0-3) will host Williamson on 9/14 at 6 p.m. ; Gananda (2-0, 2-0) will travel to play Marion on 9/14 at 6 p.m.
----
Lyons 3, Sodus 0
25-17, 25-11, 25-9
at Sodus
Next up: Lyons (6-0, 3-0) will host Clyde-Savannah on 9/14 at 6 p.m. ; Sodus (0-3, 0-3) will host East Rochester on 9/14 at 6 p.m.
----
Clyde-Savannah 3, Williamson 2
at Williamson
Next up: C-S (2-1, 2-1) will travel to play Lyons on 9/14 at 6 p.m. ; Williamson (1-2, 1-2) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 9/14 at 6 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Spencerport 3, Canandaigua Academy 1
25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21
at CA
Next up: CA (2-1, 1-1) will travel to play Eastridge on 9/14 at 7 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse Academy 3, Waterloo 0
25-11, 26-24, 25-23
at Waterloo
MA stats: Lilly Nicholson 16 digs, 1 ace ... Kylee Kolbash 9 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills
Waterloo stats: Tyla Mateo 17 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces ... Mackenzie Tam 14 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace
Next up: MA (1-3) will host Bloomfield on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; Waterloo (2-2) will host Wayne Central on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
FINGER LAKES/INDEPENDENT
Midlakes 3, Wayne Central 0
25-19, 25-19, 25-12
at WC
Midlakes stats: Brady Day 27 assists ... Aiden Bryant 10 kills ... Jake Deckert 9 kills ... Kaiden Ranger 9 kills
Next up: Midlakes (2-2 overall) will host Gates Chili on 9/14 at 6:30 p.m. ; WC will host Edison on 9/14 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
NON-LEAGUE
Livonia 87, Marcus Whitman 46
at Livonia
MW winners: Layla Conley 100 breaststroke (1:27.40) ... 200 freestyle relay (2:07.07)
Next up: MW will travel to compete against Gananda/Wayne on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. at a location yet to be determined
----
Pittsford 137, Canandaigua Academy 47
at CA
CA winners: Ellie Martin 100 butterfly (1:03.08)
Next up: CA will host Brighton on 9/14 at 5:30 p.m.
----
Bath-Haverling at Newark/Lyons
final score currently unavailable
Next up: N/L will travel to compete against Palmyra-Macedon on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES WEST
Mynderse Academy 245, Naples 246
at Reservoir Creek Golf Course, Par 36 (Back 9)
MA leaders: Harrison Wirth 40 ... Matt Bogart 48 ... Brandt Schweitz 50 ... Jack Brady 50
Naples leaders: Matt Lincoln 45, birdied par-3 17th hole ... Grady Grove 46 ... Landon Gleichauf 50
Next up: MA (5-0, 5-0) will host Penn Yan Academy at Seneca Falls Country Club on 9/13 at 4 p.m. ; Naples (7-1, 4-1) will travel to play Bloomfield at Parkview Fairways Golf Course on 9/13 at 4 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TENNIS
MONROE COUNTY II
Fairport 6, Canandaigua Academy 1
at CA
CA winners: Deborah Vigh (No. 3 singles) 6-3, 7-5
Next up: CA (4-1 overall) will travel to play Penfield on 9/14 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Mynderse Academy at Aquinas Insititute
final score currently unavailable
Next up: MA will travel to play Bloomfield on 9/13 at 4 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
WAYNE-FINGER LAKES
REGIONAL WEEK
AT BLOOMFIELD
5K Race
Team Results
1. Marcus Whitman (32)
2. Penn Yan Academy (40)
3. Bloomfield/Naples (87)
4. Midlakes (90)
5. Honeoye (128)
6. Red Jacket (149)
7. Dundee (Incomplete)
Individual Results
1. James Tette, Penn Yan Academy (18.01.8)
2. Jude Rischpater, Bloomfield/Naples (18.18.7)
3. Desmond Hill, Marcus Whitman (19:37.5)
4. Brendan Laity, Marcus Whitman (20:11.4)
5. Anthony Wheeler, Penn Yan Academy (20:45.8)
6. Jw Smith, Midlakes (21:07.6)
16. Dylen Abrams, Honeoye (22:32.2)
29. Josh Lepel, Red Jacket (23:54.1)
51. Braedyn Fisher, Dundee (28:15.6)
----
AT CLYDE-SAVANNAH
5K Race
Team Results
1. Geneva (38)
2. Clyde-Savannah (72)
3. Mynderse Academy (74)
4. Waterloo (89)
5. Red Creek (113)
6. North Rose-Wolcott (119)
T-7. Romulus (Incomplete)
T-7. South Seneca (Incomplete)
Individual Results
1. Alston Anaya-Hernandez, North Rose-Wolcott (17:02.47)
2. Tristan Hagel, Geneva (17:22.67)
3. Griffin Brown, Geneva (17:54.46)
4. Nathan Robson, Waterloo (18:12.53)
5. Matt Mahoney, Mynderse Academy (18:14.10)
7. Owen Moore, Clyde-Savannah (18:50.03)
12. Ethan Haas, Red Creek (19:35.05)
20. Gabriel Slentz, Romulus (21:12.98)
48. James Parry, South Seneca (31:36.57)
----
AT MARION
Team Results
1. Marion/Sodus (41)
2. Harley/Allendale-Columbia (56)
3. Williamson (70)
4. Wayne Central (81)
5. Palmyra-Macedon (83)
T-6. Newark (Incomplete)
T-6. Gananda (Incomplete)
T-6. East Palmyra Christian School (Incomplete)
Individual Results
1. Aaron Meyer, Marion/Sodus (18:33)
2. Michael Ciripompa, Marion/Sodus (19:15)
3. Oliver Simmons, Harley/Allendale-Columbia (19:23)
4. Ethan Tonkinson, Newark (19:55)
5. Zachary Froelicher, Williamson (19:57)
6. Mason Briner, Gananda (19:59)
8. Dylan Fogal, Palmyra-Macedon (20:41)
11. Bridger Dunstan, East Palmyra Christian School (21:03)
12. Ian Johnson, Wayne Central (21:29)
Next up:
Tuesday September 19, 2023 - League Meets - Week 1
Dundee, North Rose-Wolcott, Newark & Honeoye at Palmyra-Macedon (Bullis Park)
Wayne Central, Red Creek & Bloomfield/Naples at Williamson (Williamson Town Park)
Sodus/Marion, Mynderse Academy, Lyons/Clyde Savannah, Red Jacket & Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Waterloo (Middle School)
Romulus/South Seneca, Geneva, Midlakes & Marcus Whitman at Penn Yan (Yates City Rec Center)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
WAYNE-FINGER LAKES
REGIONAL WEEK
AT BLOOMFIELD
5K Race
Team Results
1. Honeoye (28)
2. Bloomfield/Naples (49)
3. Marcus Whitman (52)
T-4. Penn Yan Academy (Incomplete)
T-4. Red Jacket (Incomplete)
T-4. Dundee (Incomplete)
T-4. Midlakes (Incomplete)
Individual Results
1. Erica Reigelsperger, Bloomfield/Naples (23:38.3)
2. Aneina Samultalski, Penn Yan Academy (25:35.8)
3. Annaelle Smith-Fee, Red Jacket (25:39.3)
4. Evalyn Sullivan, Bloomfield/Naples (25:44.2)
5. Aisha Reynolds, Honeoye (25:48.4)
8. Olivia Hill, Marcus Whitman (27:05.4)
T-14. Cheyanne Grandall, Dundee (28:56.3)
16. Leah Newton, Midlakes (29:32.5)
----
AT CLYDE-SAVANNAH
5K Race
Team Results
1. Red Creek (39)
2. Geneva (46)
3. Waterloo (60)
4. Clyde-Savannah (78)
T-5. South Seneca (Incomplete)
T-5. Romulus (Incomplete)
T-5. North Rose-Wolcott (Incomplete)
T-5. Mynderse Academy (Incomplete)
Individual Results
1. Addison Bree, Waterloo (20:22)
2. Gweneth Haas, Red Creek (22:29)
3. Megan Perkins, Red Creek (22:49)
4. Marin Eighmey, Geneva (23:44)
5. Haley Parry, South Seneca (24:03)
7. Cadie Kidd, Romulus (24:23)
8. Jessica Sullivan, Clyde-Savannah (24:49)
24. Cadalina Ohler, North Rose-Wolcott (28:50)
26. Lillian Dombrowski, Mynderse Academy (29:24)
----
AT MARION
Team Results
1. Wayne Central (37)
2. Williamson (42)
3. Harley/Allendale-Columbia (43)
T-4. Gananda (Incomplete)
T-4. Newark (Incomplete)
T-4. Marion/Sodus (Incomplete)
T-4. East Palmyra Christian School (Incomplete)
T-4. Palmyra-Macedon (Incomplete)
Individual Results
1. Hannah Governor, Williamson (21:34)
2. Ilianna Suroweic, Wayne Central (22:42)
3. Oliva Burry, Wayne Central (23:03)
4. Meah Prutzman, Gananda (23:08)
5. Lillyiah Jacobs, Williamson (23:27)
6. Evelyn Kacprzynski, Harley/Allendale-Columbia (23:30)
10. Taya Hilfiker, Newark (26:18)
15. Melody Cervantes, Marion/Sodus (28:01)
19. Elizabeth Saville, East Palmyra Christian School (30:08)
Next up:
Tuesday September 19, 2023 - League Meets - Week 1
Dundee, North Rose-Wolcott, Newark & Honeoye at Palmyra-Macedon (Bullis Park)
Wayne Central, Red Creek & Bloomfield/Naples at Williamson (Williamson Town Park)
Sodus/Marion, Mynderse Academy, Lyons/Clyde Savannah, Red Jacket & Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Waterloo (Middle School)
Romulus/South Seneca, Geneva, Midlakes & Marcus Whitman at Penn Yan (Yates City Rec Center)