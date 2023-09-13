Geneva golf

Geneva junior Max Heieck chips one out of the short grass against Midlakes/Red Jacket at Geneva Country Club on Wednesday evening.

 Spencer Tulis/Finger Lakes Times

*Results will be updated as they are received

GIRLS SOCCER

FINGER LAKES EAST

Mynderse Academy 3, Penn Yan Academy 1

at MA

PYA stats: Hailey Hassos 1 goal ... Cady Brady 6 saves

MA stats: Maddie Verkey 1 goal, 1 assist ... Jackie Sinicropi 1 goal, 1 assist ... Peyton Verkey 1 goal ... Sofie Palladino 1 assist ... Lauren McDermott 5 saves

Next up: PYA (1-1-1, 0-1) will host Wayne Central on 9/15 at 6 p.m. ; MA (4-1-1, 1-0-1) will travel to play Wayne Central on 9/16 at 1 p.m.

----

FINGER LAKES WEST

Dundee/Bradford 6, South Seneca/Romulus 0

at South Seneca

D/B stats: Madison Hughes 3 goals ... Kendall Parker 1 goal ... Bruna Crespo 1 goal ... Adalyn Tham 1 goal ... Korrin Yeoman 1 assist ... Grace Fryburger 1 assist ... Ellie Fleet/Brooklyn Stock sharded a shutout at goalkeeper

Next up: D/B (3-1, 3-1) will host Red Jacket/East Palmyra Christian School on 9/15 at 5 p.m. ; SS/R (1-2, 1-1) will travel to play Midlakes on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Bloomfield 3, Honeoye 2

at Honeoye

Next up: Bloomfield (2-2-1, 1-1) will host Marcus Whitman on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (0-4, 0-3) will travel to play Geneseo on 9/18 at 4:30 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

North Rose-Wolcott 3, Marion 2

at NR-W

Next up: Marion (2-3, 2-1) will host Williamson on 9/15 at 6 p.m. ; NR-W (3-1-1, 2-1-1) will travel to play Sodus on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Gananda at Red Creek

final score is currently unavailable

Next up: Gananda (6-0, 3-0) will travel to play Gananda on 9/19 at 6:30 p.m. ; RC (2-1, 0-1) will travel to play East Rochester on 9/15 at 5:30 p.m.

----

Williamson 9, East Rochester 0

at Williamson

Next up: ER (1-4-1, 1-2-1) will host Red Creek on 9/15 at 5:30 p.m. ; Williamson (1-1, 1-1) will travel to play Marion on 9/15 at 6 p.m.

----

MONROE COUNTY III

Pittsford Mendon 2, Canandaigua Academy 2

at CA

Next up: CA (4-1-1, 2-1-1) will travel to play Pittsford Sutherland on 9/19 at 7 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS SOCCER

NON-LEAGUE

Wayland-Cohocton 7, Midlakes/Red Jacket 1

at Midlakes

Next up: M/RJ (0-5) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Finger Lakes Community College on 9/18 at 7 p.m.

----

Mount Morris 3, Bloomfield 1

at Bloomfield

Next up: Bloomfield (0-3-1) will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FINGER LAKES EAST

Midlakes 3, Geneva 1

13-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22

at Geneva

Midlakes stats: Katelyn Martin 18 digs, 3 aces ... Clara Bond 16 kills ... Lauren Godkin 5 aces

Geneva stats: Alyssa Zugec 14 assists, 12 digs ... Rachel Cohrs 13 digs, 5 kills, 3 blocks ... Natalie Dunham 5 blocks, 4 kills

Next up: Midlakes (4-0, 2-0) will travel to play Bloomfield on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m. ; Geneva (3-2, 1-1) will travel to play Le Roy on 9/15 at 6 p.m.

----

Newark at Palmyra-Macedon

final score is currently unavailable

Next up: Newark will travel to play Gananda on 9/15 at 7 p.m. ; Pal-Mac will travel to play Rochester Prep on 9/14 at 6 p.m.

----

Wayne Central at Waterloo

final score is currently unavailable

Next up: WC will travel to play in a Victor Tournament on 9/16 starting at 8 a.m. ; Waterloo will travel to play in a Victor Tournament on 9/16 starting at 8 a.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MONROE COUNTY III

Canandaigua at Gates Chili

final score is currently unavailable

Next up: CA will host Spencerport on 9/18 at 6:30 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

North Rose-Wolcott 3, Edison 1

at NR-W

Next up: NR-W will host Wilson/Early College on 9/15 at 5:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

NON-LEAGUE

Livonia 100, Midlakes/Red Jacket 57

at Midlakes

M/RJ winners: Orianna Carrasquel (143.10)

Next up: M/RJ will travel to compete against Rochester City School District United at Dr Freddie Thomas High School on 9/19 at 5:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS GOLF

FINGER LAKES EAST

Midlakes/Red Jacket at Geneva

at Geneva Country Club, Par 36/35

final score is currently unavailable

Next up: M/RJ will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 9/15 at 4 p.m. at a location yet to be determined ; Geneva will host Newark at Geneva Country Club on 9/18 at 4 p.m.

----

Palmyra-Macedon 253, Newark 285

at Winged Pheasant Golf Club, Par 36

Pal-Mac leaders: Tyler Santelli 43 ... Joey Hagen 49 ... Cody Quick 51

Newark leaders: Ethan Coleman 49 ... Jacob Havert 56 ... Thomas Kirnie 59

Next up: Pal-Mac (3-2, 2-1) will host Bloomfield at Crooked Pines Golf Club on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark (0-5, 0-3) will host Waterloo at Winged Pheasant Golf Club on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.

----

FINGER LAKES WEST

Bloomfield 239, Naples 243

at Parkview Fairways Golf Course, Par 36

Naples leaders: Matt Lincoln 45

Bloomfield leaders: Joe Walsh 41 ... Kolton Knapp 45

Next up: Naples will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/15 at 4 p.m. ; Bloomfield (3-2 overall) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Crooked Pines Golf Club on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Mynderse Academy 218, Penn Yan Academy 260

at Seneca Falls Country Club, Par 36

PYA leaders: Will Thompson 47

MA leaders: Harrison Wirth 39 ... Bradnt Schweitz 43 (personal best) ... Matt Bogart 43 (personal best) ... Jack Brady 45, birdied par-4 1st hole

Next up: PYA (1-4 overall) will host Bloomfield at Lakeside Country Club on 9/15 at 4 p.m. ; MA (6-0 overall) will travel to play Honeoye at Old Hickory Golf Club on 9/14 at 4 p.m.

----

Harley/Allendale-Columbia 242, South Seneca/Romulus 291

at Eagle Vale Country Club, Par 36

SS/R leaders: Sam Dufour 46 ... AJ Denmark 46, birdied par-4 8th hole

HAC leaders: Jaeuk Shin 37, birdied par-3 3rd hole ... Jennie Piao 39, birdied par-4 6th hole ... Kavin Natarajan 53 ... Tommy Mix 53

Next up: SS/R (0-5, 0-5) will host Honeoye at Bonavista State Golf Course on 9/15 at 4 p.m. ; HAC (2-2-1, 1-2-1) will travel to play Naples at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/15 at 4 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS TENNIS

FINGER LAKES

Mynderse Academy 5, Bloomfield 0

at Bloomfield

MA winners: Kirsten Lajewski (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Clara Jacobs (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Gianna Mellini (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... forfeit victories at No. 1 doubles & No. 2 doubles

Next up: MA will travel to play Waterloo on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield will host Wayne Central on 9/18 at 4 p.m.

----

Geneva 3, Marcus Whitman 2

at Geneva

MW winners: Kloey Babcock & Emberly Heaven (No. 1 doubles) 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 ... Hailey Higgins & Ana Rangel (No. 2 doubles) 6-4, 6-2

Geneva winners: Amber Paynter (No. 2 singles) ... forfeit victories at No. 1 singles & No. 3 singles

Next up: MW will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva will host Midlakes on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Penn Yan Academy at Harley/Allendale-Columbia

final score is currently unavailable

Next up: PYA will host Marcus Whitman on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; HAC will host Newark at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/15 at 5 p.m.

----

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Newark 0

at Newark

Pal-Mac winners: Aussie Hager (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Ella Eakins (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Hanna Robinson (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Elise Tome & Avry Leo (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Kaylie Murray & Katy Herrmann (No. 2 doubles) forfeit victory

Next up: Pal-Mac (5-1, 4-1) will travel to play Wayne Central on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/15 at 5 p.m.

----

Waterloo at Wayne Central

final score is currently unavailable

Next up: Waterloo will host Mynderse Academy on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. ; WC will host Palmyra-Macedon on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

Sodus/Williamson at Clyde-Savannah, postponed

Next up: S/W will host Lyons at Sodus Central Jr-Sr High School on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 9/14 at 4 p.m.

----

Lyons 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1

at Lyons

Next up: NR-W will host Clyde-Savannah on 9/14 at 4 p.m. ; Lyons will travel to play Sodus/Williamson at Sodus Central Jr-Sr High School on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.

Tags