GIRLS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse Academy 3, Penn Yan Academy 1
at MA
PYA stats: Hailey Hassos 1 goal ... Cady Brady 6 saves
MA stats: Maddie Verkey 1 goal, 1 assist ... Jackie Sinicropi 1 goal, 1 assist ... Peyton Verkey 1 goal ... Sofie Palladino 1 assist ... Lauren McDermott 5 saves
Next up: PYA (1-1-1, 0-1) will host Wayne Central on 9/15 at 6 p.m. ; MA (4-1-1, 1-0-1) will travel to play Wayne Central on 9/16 at 1 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee/Bradford 6, South Seneca/Romulus 0
at South Seneca
D/B stats: Madison Hughes 3 goals ... Kendall Parker 1 goal ... Bruna Crespo 1 goal ... Adalyn Tham 1 goal ... Korrin Yeoman 1 assist ... Grace Fryburger 1 assist ... Ellie Fleet/Brooklyn Stock sharded a shutout at goalkeeper
Next up: D/B (3-1, 3-1) will host Red Jacket/East Palmyra Christian School on 9/15 at 5 p.m. ; SS/R (1-2, 1-1) will travel to play Midlakes on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Bloomfield 3, Honeoye 2
at Honeoye
Next up: Bloomfield (2-2-1, 1-1) will host Marcus Whitman on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m. ; Honeoye (0-4, 0-3) will travel to play Geneseo on 9/18 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 3, Marion 2
at NR-W
Next up: Marion (2-3, 2-1) will host Williamson on 9/15 at 6 p.m. ; NR-W (3-1-1, 2-1-1) will travel to play Sodus on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Gananda at Red Creek
final score is currently unavailable
Next up: Gananda (6-0, 3-0) will travel to play Gananda on 9/19 at 6:30 p.m. ; RC (2-1, 0-1) will travel to play East Rochester on 9/15 at 5:30 p.m.
----
Williamson 9, East Rochester 0
at Williamson
Next up: ER (1-4-1, 1-2-1) will host Red Creek on 9/15 at 5:30 p.m. ; Williamson (1-1, 1-1) will travel to play Marion on 9/15 at 6 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Pittsford Mendon 2, Canandaigua Academy 2
at CA
Next up: CA (4-1-1, 2-1-1) will travel to play Pittsford Sutherland on 9/19 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Wayland-Cohocton 7, Midlakes/Red Jacket 1
at Midlakes
Next up: M/RJ (0-5) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Finger Lakes Community College on 9/18 at 7 p.m.
----
Mount Morris 3, Bloomfield 1
at Bloomfield
Next up: Bloomfield (0-3-1) will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes 3, Geneva 1
13-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
at Geneva
Midlakes stats: Katelyn Martin 18 digs, 3 aces ... Clara Bond 16 kills ... Lauren Godkin 5 aces
Geneva stats: Alyssa Zugec 14 assists, 12 digs ... Rachel Cohrs 13 digs, 5 kills, 3 blocks ... Natalie Dunham 5 blocks, 4 kills
Next up: Midlakes (4-0, 2-0) will travel to play Bloomfield on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m. ; Geneva (3-2, 1-1) will travel to play Le Roy on 9/15 at 6 p.m.
----
Newark at Palmyra-Macedon
final score is currently unavailable
Next up: Newark will travel to play Gananda on 9/15 at 7 p.m. ; Pal-Mac will travel to play Rochester Prep on 9/14 at 6 p.m.
----
Wayne Central at Waterloo
final score is currently unavailable
Next up: WC will travel to play in a Victor Tournament on 9/16 starting at 8 a.m. ; Waterloo will travel to play in a Victor Tournament on 9/16 starting at 8 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua at Gates Chili
final score is currently unavailable
Next up: CA will host Spencerport on 9/18 at 6:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
North Rose-Wolcott 3, Edison 1
at NR-W
Next up: NR-W will host Wilson/Early College on 9/15 at 5:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
NON-LEAGUE
Livonia 100, Midlakes/Red Jacket 57
at Midlakes
M/RJ winners: Orianna Carrasquel (143.10)
Next up: M/RJ will travel to compete against Rochester City School District United at Dr Freddie Thomas High School on 9/19 at 5:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes/Red Jacket at Geneva
at Geneva Country Club, Par 36/35
final score is currently unavailable
Next up: M/RJ will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 9/15 at 4 p.m. at a location yet to be determined ; Geneva will host Newark at Geneva Country Club on 9/18 at 4 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 253, Newark 285
at Winged Pheasant Golf Club, Par 36
Pal-Mac leaders: Tyler Santelli 43 ... Joey Hagen 49 ... Cody Quick 51
Newark leaders: Ethan Coleman 49 ... Jacob Havert 56 ... Thomas Kirnie 59
Next up: Pal-Mac (3-2, 2-1) will host Bloomfield at Crooked Pines Golf Club on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark (0-5, 0-3) will host Waterloo at Winged Pheasant Golf Club on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 239, Naples 243
at Parkview Fairways Golf Course, Par 36
Naples leaders: Matt Lincoln 45
Bloomfield leaders: Joe Walsh 41 ... Kolton Knapp 45
Next up: Naples will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/15 at 4 p.m. ; Bloomfield (3-2 overall) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Crooked Pines Golf Club on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy 218, Penn Yan Academy 260
at Seneca Falls Country Club, Par 36
PYA leaders: Will Thompson 47
MA leaders: Harrison Wirth 39 ... Bradnt Schweitz 43 (personal best) ... Matt Bogart 43 (personal best) ... Jack Brady 45, birdied par-4 1st hole
Next up: PYA (1-4 overall) will host Bloomfield at Lakeside Country Club on 9/15 at 4 p.m. ; MA (6-0 overall) will travel to play Honeoye at Old Hickory Golf Club on 9/14 at 4 p.m.
----
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 242, South Seneca/Romulus 291
at Eagle Vale Country Club, Par 36
SS/R leaders: Sam Dufour 46 ... AJ Denmark 46, birdied par-4 8th hole
HAC leaders: Jaeuk Shin 37, birdied par-3 3rd hole ... Jennie Piao 39, birdied par-4 6th hole ... Kavin Natarajan 53 ... Tommy Mix 53
Next up: SS/R (0-5, 0-5) will host Honeoye at Bonavista State Golf Course on 9/15 at 4 p.m. ; HAC (2-2-1, 1-2-1) will travel to play Naples at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/15 at 4 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Mynderse Academy 5, Bloomfield 0
at Bloomfield
MA winners: Kirsten Lajewski (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Clara Jacobs (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Gianna Mellini (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... forfeit victories at No. 1 doubles & No. 2 doubles
Next up: MA will travel to play Waterloo on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield will host Wayne Central on 9/18 at 4 p.m.
----
Geneva 3, Marcus Whitman 2
at Geneva
MW winners: Kloey Babcock & Emberly Heaven (No. 1 doubles) 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 ... Hailey Higgins & Ana Rangel (No. 2 doubles) 6-4, 6-2
Geneva winners: Amber Paynter (No. 2 singles) ... forfeit victories at No. 1 singles & No. 3 singles
Next up: MW will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; Geneva will host Midlakes on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy at Harley/Allendale-Columbia
final score is currently unavailable
Next up: PYA will host Marcus Whitman on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; HAC will host Newark at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/15 at 5 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 5, Newark 0
at Newark
Pal-Mac winners: Aussie Hager (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Ella Eakins (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Hanna Robinson (No. 3 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Elise Tome & Avry Leo (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Kaylie Murray & Katy Herrmann (No. 2 doubles) forfeit victory
Next up: Pal-Mac (5-1, 4-1) will travel to play Wayne Central on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; Newark will travel to play Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/15 at 5 p.m.
----
Waterloo at Wayne Central
final score is currently unavailable
Next up: Waterloo will host Mynderse Academy on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m. ; WC will host Palmyra-Macedon on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Sodus/Williamson at Clyde-Savannah, postponed
Next up: S/W will host Lyons at Sodus Central Jr-Sr High School on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; C-S will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 9/14 at 4 p.m.
----
Lyons 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1
at Lyons
Next up: NR-W will host Clyde-Savannah on 9/14 at 4 p.m. ; Lyons will travel to play Sodus/Williamson at Sodus Central Jr-Sr High School on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.