FOOTBALL
SECTION V CLASS A
Canandaigua Academy 7, Greece Arcadia 6
at Greece Arcadia
CA stats: Drew Williamee 4-for-11, 114 passing yards;5 carries for 37 rushing yards, 1 TD ... Sam Clark 21 carries for 136 yards ... Jack Clark 1 catch for 82 yards ... Dominic Gullace 2 catches for 28 yards; 34 punt return yards
Next up: CA (2-1) will host East/World of Inquiry School on 9/22 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Dansville 2, Naples 0
at Dansville
Next up: Naples (4-1) will host Avoca/Prattsburgh at Naples Community Park on 9/16 at 11 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES EAST
Newark 2, Waterloo 1
Waterloo stats: Aiden McDonald 1 goal ... Hayden Linehan 10 saves
Newark stats: Kaiden Carr 2 goals ... Ryan Irizarry 1 assist ... Doug Wells 1 assist
Next up: Waterloo (1-5, 1-2) will host Wayne Central on 9/18 at 6 p.m. ; Newark (3-3, 1-3) will travel to play Geneva on 9/18 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 1, Mynderse Academy 0
Next up: WC (3-0, 2-0) will host Palmyra-Macedon on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m. ; MA (4-1, 3-1) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott at Finger Lakes Community College on 9/16 at 7 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 3, Geneva 1
Next up: Geneva (1-1, 1-1) will travel to play Greece Odyssey on 9/16 at 12 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (3-0, 2-0) will travel to play Wayne Central on 9/15 at 4:30 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 5, Bloomfield 3
at Allendale-Columbia
Bloomfield stats: Cam Smith 2 goals ... Zach Dunay 1 goal ... Davon Hagen 1 assist ... Dominick Lewis 1 assist ... Garion Tolbert 11 saves
HAC stats: Finn Costello 2 goals, 1 assist ... Gabe Levin 2 goals ... Dante Colaprete 1 goal ... Emilio Martinez 1 assist ... Leo Drew 1 assist ... Oliver Riveros 3 saves ... led 16-6 in shots, led 6-2 in corner kicks
Next up: Bloomfield (0-4-1, 0-3-1) will host Marcus Whitman on 9/18 at 6 p.m. ; HAC (2-2, 2-1) will travel to play South Seneca/Romulus at South Seneca High School on 9/18 at 5 p.m.
----
Naples 3, South Seneca/Romulus 1
at Naples Community Park
SS/R stats: Kenny Halsey 1 goal
Naples stats: Matt Lincoln 3 goals ... Jake Betrus 2 assists ... Oscar Austin 1 assist
Next up: SS/R (0-3-1, 0-3-1) will host Hammondsport Central at South Seneca Central School on 9/15 at 5 p.m. ; Naples (5-0, 3-0) will host Honeoye at Naples Community Park on 9/16 at 2 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford 3, Honeoye 0
at Dundee
D/B stats: Ian Pavlina 2 goals, 1 assist ... Jake Lederman 1 goal ... Carter Aldrich 1 assist ... Jeremy Stiles 3 saves (2nd straight shutout)
Next up: Honeoye (1-3, 1-1) will travel to play Naples at Naples Community Park on 9/16 at 2 p.m. ; D/B (5-0, 4-0) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 9/16 at 10 a.m.
----
Marcus Whitman 1, Penn Yan Academy 0
at PYA
MW stats: Nathaniel Chaffee 7 saves
PYA stats: Cullen Kephart 1 goal ... Noah Fitzgerald 10 saves
Next up: MW (2-3, 2-1) will host Dundee/Bradford on 9/16 at 10 a.m. ; PYA (1-4, 1-4) will travel to play Honeoye on 9/18 at 6:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 4, Marion 2
ER stats: Besart Hajdari 2 goals ... Elijah Tanner 1 goal ... Landon Wollschleger 1 goal ... Sean Hogan 2 assists ... Liam Kinney 1 assist ... Perry Francis 1 assist ... Alexander Entz 4 saves
Next up: ER (6-0, 4-0) will travel to play Kendall Central on 9/16 at 10 a.m. ; Marion (2-4, 1-2) will travel to play Sodus on 9/18 at 6 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 2, Sodus 1
at Sodus
Next up: NR-W (1-4, 1-2) will host Mynderse Academy at Finger Lakes Community College on 9/16 at 7 p.m. ; Sodus (3-2-1, 1-2-1) will host Marion on 9/18 at 6 p.m.
----
Red Creek at Williamson
final score is currently unavailable
Next up: RC (1-3-1, 1-0-1) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/18 at 6:30 p.m. ; Williamson (3-1, 2-1) will travel to play Livonia on 9/16 at 1 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Pittsford Mendon 2, Canandaigua Academy 1
at CA
Next up: CA (2-1-1, 1-1-1) will travel to play Eastridge on 9/20 at 6 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Livonia 9, Gananda 0
at Gananda
Next up: Gananda (1-4) will host Byron-Bergen/Elba on 9/16 at 1 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Mynderse Academy 25-13-26-22, Bloomfield 17-25-24-22
Bloomfield stats: Calla McCombs 17 kills ... Bri Leitten 7 kills, 4 aces
MA stats: Jillian Tandle 3 kills, 2 blocks ... Mariah Karalunas 3 blocks, 2 kills
Next up: Bloomfield (4-1, 3-1) will host Midlakes on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m. ; MA (2-3, 1-1) will travel to play Dundee/Bradford at Dundee Central School on 9/18 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 25-25-23-25, South Seneca 13-22-25-17
SS stats: Libby Barbay 15 digs, 3 aces ... Chelsea Neville 13 assists, 1 ace ... Mackenzie Snyder 5 kills, 4 blocks
PYA stats: Hailey Trank 21 assists, 9 aces, 5 digs, 4 kills ... Alexis Parsons 6 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace ... Miranda Dunning 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace
Next up: SS (1-2, 1-2) will play in the Tioga High School Tournament on 9/16 starting at a time yet to be determined ; PYA (4-1, 2-1) will travel to play Dundee/Bradford at Dundee Central School on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Harley/Allendale-Columbia 25-25-25, Dundee/Bradford 13-18-18
at Allendale-Columbia
D/B stats: Mikayla Schoffner 4 kills .. McKenna Miller 3 kills
HAC stats: Zora Scannel-Rooks 22 assists, 8 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs ... Addie Grace 12 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 1 assist ... Quinn Brecker 4 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig
Next up: D/B (3-2, 2-1) will host Penn Yan Academy at Dundee Central School on 9/15 at 6:30 p.m. ; HAC (1-2, 1-1) will host a Tournament at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/16 starting at 9 a.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons 25-25-25, Clyde-Savannah 17-13-13
at Lyons Community Center
C-S stats: Taylor Carnevale 4 digs, 1 kill ... Tina Huang 5 digs
Lyons stats: Jayla Bell 3 kills, 10 aces and 4 digs ... Sariah Tindal 6 kills and 2 aces
Next up: C-S (2-2, 2-2) will travel to play East Rochester on 9/20 at 6 p.m. ; Lyons (7-0, 4-0) will host Waterloo at Lyons Community Center on 9/18 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Gananda 25-25-25, Marion 13-13-22
Gananda stats: Claire Dohse 19 assists, 5 digs ... Ava VanAntwerp 11 kills, 3 blocks ... Maria Melnik 10 kills, 7 digs, 5 aces ... Addie York 9 digs, 7 aces, 1 block ... Madi Dohse 7 kills, 1 block
Marion stats: Kaydence Potter 5 digs ... Keira Robinson 5 digs ... Grace Colburn 4 kills ... Sienna Mattison 3 digs, 2 kills, 2 assists ... Kayla Bellefontaine 2 blocks
Next up: Gananda (3-0, 3-0) will host Newark on 9/15 at 7 p.m. ; Marion (2-3, 1-3) will travel to play Charles G. Finney on 9/18 at 6 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 23-25-25-25, Williamson 23-14-17-12
Next up: Williamson (1-3, 1-3) will travel to play Lyons at Lyons Community Center on 9/20 at 6 p.m. ; NR-W (1-4, 1-3) will travel to play Geneva on 9/18 at 6:30 p.m.
----
East Rochester 25-25-25, Sodus 6-11-7
ER stats: Emily Nasca 10 aces, 1 kill ... Lizzy Parrone 7 aces, 3 assists ... Abby Schoffield 5 aces, 2 kills ... Amia McCollum 4 kills, 3 aces
Next up: ER (4-0, 3-0) will host Clyde-Savannah on 9/20 at 6 p.m. ; Sodus (0-4, 0-4) will travel to play Gananda on 9/20 at 6 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Palmyra-Macedon at Rochester Prep
Final score currently unavailable
Next up: Pal-Mac (0-3) will travel to play in the Harley/Allendale-Columbia Tournament at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/16 starting at 9 a.m.
----
Canandaigua Academy 27-25-25, Eastridge 25-21-20
Next up: CA (3-1) will travel to play in the Victor Tournament on 9/16 starting at 8 a.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Edison Tech 3, Wayne Central 2
at WC
Next up: WC will travel to play East Syracuse - Minoa on 9/15 at 6 p.m.
----
Gates Chili 25-21-25-25, Midlakes 21-25-18-23
at Midlakes
Next up: Midlakes will host McQuaid Jesuit on 9/20 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
FINGER LAKES
Gananda/Wayne 93, Marcus Whitman 48
at Gananda
MW winners: Layla Conley 50 freestyle (29.81) ... Kai Roberts 100 backstroke (1:21.06) ... Devyn Bond diving (127.30) ... 200 freestyle relay (2:07.23)
G/W winners: Sydney Richards 200 freestyle (2:17.02), 100 butterfly (1:13.32) ... Natalie Schwandt 200 individual medley (2:42.20), 100 freestyle (1:03.43) ... Emma Catalano 500 freestyle (6:39.20) ... Haley Conner 100 breaststroke (1:25.31) ... 200 medley relay (2:22.26) ... 400 freestyle relay (4:34.22)
Next up: MW will host Bath-Haverling on 9/19 at 5 p.m. ; G/W will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on 9/21 at 4:30 p.m. at a location yet to be determined
----
Palmyra-Macedon 68, Newark/Lyons 49
at Pal-Mac
N/L winners: Lauren Liechti 100 freestyle (1:07.80), 100 breaststroke (1:31.54) ... Melanie Bullock 500 freestyle (6:52.43) ... Rita Romano 100 backstroke (1:11.28) ... 400 freestyle relay − Bullock, Brown, Liechti, Romano (4:42.76)
Pal-Mac winners: Elizabeth Share 200 freestyle (2:03.51) ... Jillian Anthony 200 individual medley (2:34.11) ... Clare Hatfalvi 50 freestyle (31.02) ... Charlie R Ike 100 butterfly (1:30.94) ... 200 medley relay − Anthony, Henley, Share, Ike (2:15.13) ... 200 freestyle relay − Newman, Henley, Share, Becker (2:10.79)
Next up: N/L will travel to compete against Gates Chili on 9/20 at 5 p.m. ; Pal-Mac will travel to compete against Spencerport & Rochester City School District at Spencerport High School on 9/16 at 10 a.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Brighton 94, Canandaigua Academy 92
at CA
CA winners: Ellie Martin 200 individual medley (2:22.46), 100 butterfly (1:03.69) ... Amalia Olivieri 50 freestyle (26.07), 100 freestyle (56.81) ... Ava Tyler 100 backstroke (1:08.22) ... 200 freestyle relay (1:52.77) ... 400 freestyle relay (4:03.18)
Next up: CA will host Brockport Central on 9/20 at 5:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES EAST
Wayne Central 232, Midlakes/Red Jacket 244
at Clifton Springs Country Club, Par 36
WC leaders: Aidan LeStrange 42 ... Mason Michel 49 ... Casey Thomas 49
M/RJ leaders: Nate Close 42 ... Kayden Demarco 48 ... Jack McHugh 49
Next up: WC (4-1, 3-0) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Crooked Pines Golf Club on 9/19 at 4 p.m. ; M/RJ (0-3, 0-3) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 9/15 at 4 p.m. at a golf course yet to be determined
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Mynderse Academy 225, Honeoye 272
at Old Hickory Golf Club, Par 36
MA leaders: Harrison Wirth 41 ... Jack Brady 42 ... Matt Bogart 43 ... Griffin Hilimire 44
Honeoye leaders: Dillon Kraft 49
Next up: MA (7-0, 7-0) will travel to play Waterloo at Silver Creek Golf Course on 9/18 at 4 p.m. ; Honeoye (2-3-1, 1-3-1) will travel to play South Seneca/Romulus at Bonavista State Golf Course on 9/15 at 4 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott at Williamson, postponed to 9/25 at 4 p.m. at Ontario Country Club
Next up: NR-W will host Clyde-Savannah & Sodus/Marion at Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club on 9/26 at 4 p.m. ; Williamson will travel to play Lyons, Clyde-Savannah & Gananda at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/19 at 4 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Bloomfield 225, Palmyra-Macedon 242
at Crooked Pines Golf Club, Par 35 (Front 9)
Bloomfield leaders: Joe Walsh 39, birded par-5 7th hole ... Kolton Knapp 44 ... Kevin Dredger 44
Pal-Mac leaders: Tyler Santelli 41 ... Tino LoPresto 44, birdied par-5 3rd hole ... Bishop Ramage 51
Next up: Bloomfield (4-2) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy at Lakeside Country Club on 9/15 at 4 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (3-3) will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on 9/15 at 4 p.m. at a course yet to be determined
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Mynderse Academy 5, Waterloo 0
at Waterloo
MA winners: Kirsten Lajewski (No. 1 singles) 6-0, 6-0 ... Clara Jacobs (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Alexis Morrison (No. 3 singles) 6-3, 6-3 ... Makayla Williams & Marianna Siders (No. 1 doubles) 6-3, 6-2 ... Gianna Mellini & Ali Whitton (No. 2 doubles) 6-3, 6-3
Next up: MA will travel to play Midlakes on 9/18 at 4:30 p.m. ; Waterloo will travel to play Newark on 9/20 at 6 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
North Rose-Wolcott 5, Clyde-Savannah 0
at NR-W
Next up: C-S will host Marion/Gananda on 9/18 at 4:30 p.m. ; NR-W will travel to play Geneva on 9/18 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua Academy 5, Penfield 2
CA winners: Abbie Mckeegan (No. 1 singles) 6-2, 6-1 ... Madison Ballone (No. 2 singles) 6-4, 6-1 ... Gillian Vit & Keagan Beecher (No. 1 doubles) 6-2, 6-1 ... Deborah Vigh & Amelia Mcfarland (No. 2 doubles) 6-3, 6-1 ... Emerson Broomfield & Jexuan Lian Liu (No. 4 doubles) 7-5, 6-1
Next up: CA will travel to play Churchville-Chili on 9/19 at 5 p.m.