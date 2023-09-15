*Results will be updated as they are received
FOOTBALL
SECTION V, CLASS B
Geneva 16, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton 0
Geneva stats: Rey DeJesus 2 rushing TDs ... Antonio Pesante 3 tackles (2 FL), 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery ... Xavier Praylor 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble ... Gianni Velazquez 8 tackles (1 FL) ... Quadere Lawson 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble ... De'Sean Bruce 2 tackles, 1 INT ... Dominic Carter 5 tackles ... Travis Tolbert Jr. 4 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries ... Konnor Guererri 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Next up: Geneva (3-0) will host Wayne Central on 9/22 at 7 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 21, Vertus Charter 0
Next up: WC (1-1) will travel to Geneva on 9/22 at 7 p.m.
----
CLASS C
Attica/Alexander 21, East Rochester/Gananda 18
Next up: ER/G (2-1) will host LeRoy on 9/22 at 7 p.m.
----
LeRoy 38, Lyons/Sodus 16
Next up: L/S (0-3) will host Livonia on 9/22 at 7 p.m.
----
WAYNE-FINGER LAKES INDEPENDENT
Clyde-Savannah 70, South Seneca/Romulus 12
C-S stats: Zymere Smith 14 carries, 322 yards, 6 TD’s; 1 catch for 60 yards & 1 TD ... Cody Griffin 2-for-4 passing for 67 yards and 2 TDs; 10 carries for 62 yards ... Masson Record 1 rec TD ... Seth Schutt 3 carries for 40 yards ... Landon Bachman 4 tackles, 1 sack ... Aiden Van Duyne 6 tackles ... Alex Baker 6 tackles, 1 sack ... Kenny Warner 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Next up: SS/R (0-2) will host Midlakes on 9/29 at 7 p.m. ; C-S (3-0) will travel to Canandaigua Academy to play Midlakes on 9/23 at 7 p.m.
----
Waterloo 32, Midlakes 6
Midlakes stats: Steven Montemorano 1 passing TD ... Nathaniel Ellis 1 rec TD
Waterloo stats: Devin Mulvey-Salerno four passing TDs, 1 rushing TD ... Dylan Caraballo 2 rec TDs ... Cameron Jacobs 1 rec TD ... Brandon Lee 1 rec TD
Next up: Waterloo (1-1) will travel to Newark High School to take on Newark/Marion on 9/23 at 7 p.m. ; Midlakes (0-2) will host Clyde-Savannah on 9/23 at 7 p.m.
----
Newark/Marion 37, Mynderse Academy 0
N/M stats: Alex Bernardi 5-for-7 passing for 194 yds, 4 TDs ... Levar Moore 1 rush for 44-yd TD; 1 rec for 57-yd TD ... Kellen Foster 5 rushes for 48 yds, 1 TD; 2 rec, 60 yds, 2 TDs
Next up: N/M (2-0) will host Waterloo on 9/23 at 1 p.m. ; MA (0-2) will host Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield on 9/22 at 7 p.m.
----
Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 32, Port Byron 9
at Marcus Whitman
Next up: MW/B (2-0) will travel to Mynderse Academy on 9/22 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
South Seneca/Romulus 2, Hammondsport 1
Next up: SS/R (1-3-1) will host HAC on 9/18 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee/Bradford 4, Red Jacket/East Palmyra Christian School 0
D/B stats: Madison Hughes 2 goals (50th career goal) ... Kendall Parker 2 goals ... Madalyn Knapp 1 assist ... Burna Crespo 1 assist ... Riley Stinson 1 assist ... Mikayla Pavlina 1 assist
Next up: D/B (4-1, 4-1) will host Bloomfield on 9/18 at 7 p.m. ; RJ/EPCS (0-4, 0-4) will host Naples on 9/19 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Red Creek 1, East Rochester 0
Next up: RC (3-2, 1-3) will host Marion on 9/19 at 6:30 p.m. ; ER (1-5-1, 1-3-1) will travel to Gananda on 9/19 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Williamson 3, Marion 1
Williamson stats: Anna Henner 1 goal ... Kate Campbell 1 goal ... Kendall Fernaays 1 goal ... Alyssa Leaty 1 assist ... Isabella Graves 1 assist ... Elaina Olschewske 1 assist
Next up: Williamson (2-1, 2-1) will host Wayne Central on 9/18 at 7 p.m. ; Marion (2-4, 2-3) will host HAC on 9/18 at 5 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 11, Sodus 0
Next up: NR-W (4-1-1, 3-1-1) will travel to Marcus Whitman on 9/18 at 4:30 p.m. ; Sodus (0-5, 0-4) will travel to RCSD United on 9/18 at 5 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Midlakes 3, South Seneca/Romulus 0
Midlakes stats: Lily Roth 2 goals ... Emily Meath 1 goal ... Mari Spooner 1 assist ... Mara Deisering 2 saves
Next up: SS/R (1-4) will host Naples on 9/18 at 5 p.m. ; Midlakes (2-2-3) will travel to Newark/Lyons on 9/16 at 5 p.m.
