*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES WEST
Naples 5, Penn Yan Academy 0
At Naples
Next up: PYA (0-2, 0-2) will host Bloomfield on 9/8 at 6 p.m. ; Naples (1-0, 1-0) will travel to play Bloomfield
----
NON-LEAGUE
Newark 3, Charles G. Finney 1
At Newark
Newark stats: Ryan Irizarry goal (penalty kick) ... Doug Wells 1 goal ... Luciano Rank 1 goal (penalty kick) ... Kensington Wilck 1 assist
Next up: Newark (2-1) will host Wayne Central on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee/Bradford 5, Honeoye 1
At Honeoye
D/B stats: Kendall Parker 2 goals, 1 assist ... Madison Hughes 1 goal, 2 assists ... Mykayla Pavlina 1 goal ... Bruna Crespo 1 goal ... Ellie Fleet 5 saves
Next up: D/B (1-1, 1-1) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 9/11 at 5 p.m. ; Honeoye (0-2, 0-1) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 9/7 at 5 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda 10, Sodus 0
At Gananda
Next up: Sodus (0-2, 0-1) will host East Rochester on 9/7 at 6 p.m. ; Gananda (3-0, 1-0) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 3, Red Creek 2
At RC
Next up: NR-W (2-0, 1-0) will host Gananda on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m. ; RC (1-1, 0-1) will travel to play Williamson on 9/7 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Marion at East Rochester, currently unavailable
Next up: Marion (0-1, 0-0) will host Waterloo on 9/9 at 11 a.m. ; ER (0-1, 0-0) will travel to play Sodus on 9/7 at 6 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Penn Yan Academy at Rochester City School District, ppd.
Next up: PYA (1-0) will host Wayne Central on 9/7 at 6 p.m.
----
Midlakes 1, Bloomfield 1, tie
At Bloomfield
Next up: Midlakes (0-1-2) will host Waterloo on 9/7 at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield (1-1-1) will travel to play Naples on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy 7, South Seneca/Romulus 0
At South Seneca
MA stats: Myah Herron 2 goals ... Ali Nigro 2 goals ... Ameila Reese 1 goal ... Alyson Furletti 1 goal ... Morgan O'Brien 1 goal ... Jackie Sinicropi 2 assists ... Kamryn Zellers 2 assists ... Riayla Jones 1 assist ... Maggie Major 1 assist ... Madelyn Verkey 1 assist ... Lauren McDermott & Natalie Petrocci both played goalkeeper for 1 save total
Next up: MA (3-0) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Gananda High School on 9/7 at 5 p.m. ; SS/R (0-1) will travel to play Red Jacket/East Palmyra Christian at Red Jacket High School on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua Academy 4, Greece Arcadia 1
Next up: CA (2-0) will host Greece Athena on 9/7 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
School of the Arts 3, Wayne Central 0
25-19, 25-8, 25-23
At SOTA
Next up: WC (0-2) will host East High School on 9/8 at 5 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Waterloo 3, North Rose-Wolcott 0
25-10, 25-19, 25-17
At NR-W
Waterloo stats: Tyla Mateo 14 assists, 8 aces, 5 digs ... Lainie Forde 8 saves, 7 kills, 5 digs
NR-W stats: Cadi Sabanski 4 kills
Next up: Waterloo (1-1) will travel to play Newark on 9/7 at 7 p.m. ; NR-W (0-1) will host Lyons on 9/6 at 6 p.m.
----
Lyons 3, Palmyra-Macedon 0
25-12, 25-23, 25-16
At P-M
Lyons stats: Kamryn Bonnell 19 assists, 7 aces ... Addy Jones 7 kills
Next up: Lyons (1-0) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 9/6 at 6 p.m. ; P-M (0-1) will host Geneva on 9/7 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Brockport 3, Wayne Central 1
25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19
At WC
Next up: WC (0-2) will travel to play Midlakes on 9/7 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
NON-LEAGUE
Gananda at Gates-Chili, Rochester City School District, currently unavailable
At Gates-Chili
Next up: Gananda (x-x) will host Our Lady of Mercy on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Marcus Whitman at Bath-Haverling, currently unavailable
Next up: MW (x-x) will host Newark/Lyons on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TENNIS
NON-LEAGUE
Newark at Lyons, currently unavailable
Next up: Newark (x-x) will host Waterloo on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (x-x) will host Marion/Gananda on 9/6 at 5:30 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 5, North Rose-Wolcott 0
At P-M
P-M winners: Austin Hager (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Ella Eakins (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Hanna Robinson (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Avry Leo & Elise Tome (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Katy Herrman & Lily Cooley (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-1
Next up: NR-W (0-2) will host Sodus/Williamson on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m. ; P-M (1-1) will host Penn Yan Academy on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy at Aquinas, ppd. to 9/12 at 5 p.m.
Next up: MA (x-x) will travel to play Midlakes on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Canandaigua Academy 6, Eastridge 1
At CA
CA winners: Madison Ballone (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Gillian Vit & Keagan Beecher (No. 1 doubles) 6-3, 6-4 ... Ameila Mcfarland & Avery Owens (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0 ... the remainder of CA winners is currently unavailable
Next up: CA (4-0) will travel to play Batavia on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva 209, Palmyra-Macedon 221
At Crooked Pines Golf Club, Par 35
Geneva leaders: Jeremy Askin 5-over par (40) ... Joey Hart 5-over par (40) ... Max Heieck 7-over par (42) ... Paul Williams birdied par-5 3rd hole
P-M leaders: Tyler Santelli 6-over par (41), birdied par-3 4th hole ... Tino LoPresto 7-over par (42) ... Joey Hagen 11-over par (46)
Next up: Geneva (1-0, 1-0) will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on at Geneva Country Club on 9/13 at 4 p.m. ; P-M (1-2, 0-1) will host Waterloo at Crooke Pines Golf Club on 9/7 at 4 p.m.
----
Midlakes/Red Jacket at Waterloo, currently unavailable
At Winged Pheasant Golf Links, Par 35/37
Next up: M/RJ (x-x, x-x) will host Wayne Central at Clifton Springs Country Club on 9/7 at 4 p.m. ; Waterloo (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Crooke Pines Golf Club on 9/7 at 4 p.m.
----
Wayne Central 229, Newark 291
At Winged Pheasant Golf Links, Par 35
WC leaders: Mike Grasso 9-over par (44) ... Aiden LeStrange 10-over par (45) ... PJ Ostrowski 11-over par (46), birdied the par-4 9th hole
Newark leaders: Ethan Coleman 17-over par (52) ... Thomas Kirnie 20-over par (55) ... Ian Murphy 22-over par (57)
Next up: WC (2-1, 1-0) will travel to play Midlakes/Red Jacket at Clifton Springs Country Club on 9/7 at 4 p.m. ; Newark (0-3, 0-1) will host Geneva at Winged Pheasant Golf Links on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda 213,
North Rose-Wolcott 214,
Sodus/Marion 235,
Williamson 285
At Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club, Par 36
Sodus leaders: Hunter Tyler 17-over par (53)
NR-W leaders: Cody Crane 11-over par (47)
Next up: Gananda (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Red Creek at Springbrook Greens State Golf Course on 9/15 at 4 p.m. ; Williamson (x-x, x-x) will host Red Creek & Sodus/Marion at Ontario Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; NR-W (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Lyons & Clyde-Savannah at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; S/M (1-5, x-x) will travel to play Williamson & Red Creek at Ontario Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m.
----
Clyde-Savannah 193, Red Creek 223
At Wayne Hills Country Club, Par 36
RC leaders: Ty Ellis 5-over par (41)
C-S leaders: Spencer Bloomer 6-over par (42), pared last 4 holes ... Jace Paylor 7-over par (43)
Next up: RC (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Williamson & Sodus/Marion at Ontario Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; C-S (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Lyons & North Rose-Wolcott at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m.
----
Red Creek 223, Lyons 252
At Wayne Hills Country Club, Par 36
RC leaders: Ty Ellis 5-over par (41)
Lyons leaders: Cole Burnett 23-over par (59)
Next up: RC (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Williamson & Sodus/Marion at Ontario Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; Lyons (x-x, x-x) will host Clyde-Savannah & North Rose-Wolcott at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m.