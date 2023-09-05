*Results will be updated as they are received

BOYS SOCCER

FINGER LAKES WEST

Naples 5, Penn Yan Academy 0

At Naples

Next up: PYA (0-2, 0-2) will host Bloomfield on 9/8 at 6 p.m. ; Naples (1-0, 1-0) will travel to play Bloomfield 

----

NON-LEAGUE

Newark 3, Charles G. Finney 1

At Newark

Newark stats: Ryan Irizarry goal (penalty kick) ... Doug Wells 1 goal ... Luciano Rank 1 goal (penalty kick) ... Kensington Wilck 1 assist

Next up: Newark (2-1) will host Wayne Central on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS SOCCER

FINGER LAKES WEST

Dundee/Bradford 5, Honeoye 1

At Honeoye

D/B stats: Kendall Parker 2 goals, 1 assist ... Madison Hughes 1 goal, 2 assists ... Mykayla Pavlina 1 goal ... Bruna Crespo 1 goal ... Ellie Fleet 5 saves

Next up: D/B (1-1, 1-1) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 9/11 at 5 p.m. ; Honeoye (0-2, 0-1) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 9/7 at 5 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

Gananda 10, Sodus 0

At Gananda

Next up: Sodus (0-2, 0-1) will host East Rochester on 9/7 at 6 p.m. ; Gananda (3-0, 1-0) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.

----

North Rose-Wolcott 3, Red Creek 2

At RC

Next up: NR-W (2-0, 1-0) will host Gananda on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m. ; RC (1-1, 0-1) will travel to play Williamson on 9/7 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Marion at East Rochester, currently unavailable

Next up: Marion (0-1, 0-0) will host Waterloo on 9/9 at 11 a.m. ; ER (0-1, 0-0) will travel to play Sodus on 9/7 at 6 p.m.

----

NON-LEAGUE

Penn Yan Academy at Rochester City School District, ppd.

Next up: PYA (1-0) will host Wayne Central on 9/7 at 6 p.m.

----

Midlakes 1, Bloomfield 1, tie

At Bloomfield

Next up: Midlakes (0-1-2) will host Waterloo on 9/7 at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield (1-1-1) will travel to play Naples on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Mynderse Academy 7, South Seneca/Romulus 0

At South Seneca

MA stats: Myah Herron 2 goals ... Ali Nigro 2 goals ... Ameila Reese 1 goal ... Alyson Furletti 1 goal ... Morgan O'Brien 1 goal ... Jackie Sinicropi 2 assists ... Kamryn Zellers 2 assists ... Riayla Jones 1 assist ... Maggie Major 1 assist ... Madelyn Verkey 1 assist ... Lauren McDermott & Natalie Petrocci both played goalkeeper for 1 save total

Next up: MA (3-0) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Gananda High School on 9/7 at 5 p.m. ; SS/R (0-1) will travel to play Red Jacket/East Palmyra Christian at Red Jacket High School on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.

----

MONROE COUNTY III

Canandaigua Academy 4, Greece Arcadia 1

Next up: CA (2-0) will host Greece Athena on 9/7 at 7 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

NON-LEAGUE

School of the Arts 3, Wayne Central 0

25-19, 25-8, 25-23

At SOTA

Next up: WC (0-2) will host East High School on 9/8 at 5 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NON-LEAGUE

Waterloo 3, North Rose-Wolcott 0

25-10, 25-19, 25-17

At NR-W

Waterloo stats: Tyla Mateo 14 assists, 8 aces, 5 digs ... Lainie Forde 8 saves, 7 kills, 5 digs

NR-W stats: Cadi Sabanski 4 kills

Next up: Waterloo (1-1) will travel to play Newark on 9/7 at 7 p.m. ; NR-W (0-1) will host Lyons on 9/6 at 6 p.m.

----

Lyons 3, Palmyra-Macedon 0

25-12, 25-23, 25-16

At P-M

Lyons stats: Kamryn Bonnell 19 assists, 7 aces ... Addy Jones 7 kills

Next up: Lyons (1-0) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 9/6 at 6 p.m. ; P-M (0-1) will host Geneva on 9/7 at 6:30 p.m.

----

Brockport 3, Wayne Central 1

25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19

At WC

Next up: WC (0-2) will travel to play Midlakes on 9/7 at 6:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

NON-LEAGUE

Gananda at Gates-Chili, Rochester City School District, currently unavailable

At Gates-Chili

Next up: Gananda (x-x) will host Our Lady of Mercy on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Marcus Whitman at Bath-Haverling, currently unavailable

Next up: MW (x-x) will host Newark/Lyons on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GIRLS TENNIS

NON-LEAGUE

Newark at Lyons, currently unavailable

Next up: Newark (x-x) will host Waterloo on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (x-x) will host Marion/Gananda on 9/6 at 5:30 p.m.

----

Palmyra-Macedon 5, North Rose-Wolcott 0

At P-M

P-M winners: Austin Hager (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Ella Eakins (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Hanna Robinson (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-0 ... Avry Leo & Elise Tome (No. 1 doubles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Katy Herrman & Lily Cooley (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-1

Next up: NR-W (0-2) will host Sodus/Williamson on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m. ; P-M (1-1) will host Penn Yan Academy on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Mynderse Academy at Aquinas, ppd. to 9/12 at 5 p.m.

Next up: MA (x-x) will travel to play Midlakes on 9/6 at 4:30 p.m.

----

Canandaigua Academy 6, Eastridge 1

At CA

CA winners: Madison Ballone (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-1 ... Gillian Vit & Keagan Beecher (No. 1 doubles) 6-3, 6-4 ... Ameila Mcfarland & Avery Owens (No. 2 doubles) 6-0, 6-0 ... the remainder of CA winners is currently unavailable

Next up: CA (4-0) will travel to play Batavia on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOYS GOLF

FINGER LAKES EAST

Geneva 209, Palmyra-Macedon 221

At Crooked Pines Golf Club, Par 35

Geneva leaders: Jeremy Askin 5-over par (40) ... Joey Hart 5-over par (40) ... Max Heieck 7-over par (42) ... Paul Williams birdied par-5 3rd hole

P-M leaders: Tyler Santelli 6-over par (41), birdied par-3 4th hole ... Tino LoPresto 7-over par (42) ... Joey Hagen 11-over par (46)

Next up: Geneva (1-0, 1-0) will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on at Geneva Country Club on 9/13 at 4 p.m. ; P-M (1-2, 0-1) will host Waterloo at Crooke Pines Golf Club on 9/7 at 4 p.m.

----

Midlakes/Red Jacket at Waterloo, currently unavailable

At Winged Pheasant Golf Links, Par 35/37

Next up: M/RJ (x-x, x-x) will host Wayne Central at Clifton Springs Country Club on 9/7 at 4 p.m. ; Waterloo (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Crooke Pines Golf Club on 9/7 at 4 p.m.

----

Wayne Central 229, Newark 291

At Winged Pheasant Golf Links, Par 35

WC leaders: Mike Grasso 9-over par (44) ... Aiden LeStrange 10-over par (45) ... PJ Ostrowski 11-over par (46), birdied the par-4 9th hole

Newark leaders: Ethan Coleman 17-over par (52) ... Thomas Kirnie 20-over par (55) ... Ian Murphy 22-over par (57)

Next up: WC (2-1, 1-0) will travel to play Midlakes/Red Jacket at Clifton Springs Country Club on 9/7 at 4 p.m. ; Newark (0-3, 0-1) will host Geneva at Winged Pheasant Golf Links on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.

----

WAYNE COUNTY

Gananda 213,

North Rose-Wolcott 214,

Sodus/Marion 235,

Williamson 285

At Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club, Par 36

Sodus leaders: Hunter Tyler 17-over par (53)

NR-W leaders: Cody Crane 11-over par (47)

Next up: Gananda (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Red Creek at Springbrook Greens State Golf Course on 9/15 at 4 p.m. ; Williamson (x-x, x-x) will host Red Creek & Sodus/Marion at Ontario Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; NR-W (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Lyons & Clyde-Savannah at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; S/M (1-5, x-x) will travel to play Williamson & Red Creek at Ontario Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m.

----

Clyde-Savannah 193, Red Creek 223

At Wayne Hills Country Club, Par 36

RC leaders: Ty Ellis 5-over par (41)

C-S leaders: Spencer Bloomer 6-over par (42), pared last 4 holes ... Jace Paylor 7-over par (43)

Next up: RC (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Williamson & Sodus/Marion at Ontario Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; C-S (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Lyons & North Rose-Wolcott at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m.

----

Red Creek 223, Lyons 252

At Wayne Hills Country Club, Par 36

RC leaders: Ty Ellis 5-over par (41)

Lyons leaders: Cole Burnett 23-over par (59)

Next up: RC (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Williamson & Sodus/Marion at Ontario Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; Lyons (x-x, x-x) will host Clyde-Savannah & North Rose-Wolcott at Wayne Hills Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m.