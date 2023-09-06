*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua Academy 3, Midlakes 2
19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13
Midlakes stats: Brady Day 21 assists, 3 aces ... Aiden Bryant 14 kills, 5 digs ... Jake Deckert 10 kills, 5 digs
CA stats: Zach Sipos 18 kills ... Brad Mohammed 29 assists ... Jaxon Hey 19 digs ... Jeremiah Laird 6 kills, 4 blocks
Next up: CA (1-1) will host Brockport on 9/8 at 7:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (0-1) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/7 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 3, Honeoye 0
25-3, 25-10, 25-14
at Bloomfield
Next up: Honeoye (0-1, 0-1) will host Dundee/Bradford on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (2-0, 1-0) will host Penn Yan Academy on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford 3, South Seneca 2
25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 15-9
at Dundee
SS stats: Chelsea Neville 11 assists ... Charlotte Slentz 6 kills, 3 aces ... Lisi Hubbard 6 kills, 2 aces
D/B stats: Mickayla Schoffner 10 kills, 5 aces ... Addie Kendall 8 aces, 4 kills ... Mckenna Miller 6 kills, 5 aces
Next up: SS (0-1, 0-1) will travel to play in the Campbell-Savona Tournament on 9/9 starting at 8 a.m. ; D/B (1-1, 1-0) will travel to play Honeoye on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy 3, Mynderse Academy 0
25-20, 25-14, 25-17
at MA
PYA stats: Hailey Trank 26 assists, 4 aces ... Lillie Marsh 9 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace, 1 block
MA stats: Kylee Kolbash 3 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 1 kill ... Leah Urquhart 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist
Next up: PYA (2-0, 1-0) will host Bloomfield on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m. ; MA (0-2, 0-1) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia on 9/8 at 6 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Marion 3, Clyde-Savannah 1
25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-19
at C-S
Marion stats: Sienna Mattison 7 assists, 3 aces, 2 kills ... Kayla Bellefontaine 4 kills, 1 block ... Alivia Vandergrift 1 kill, 1 block
C-S stats: Tina Huang 15 assists, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig ... Julia Rockwell 7 kills ... Taylor Carnevale 5 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces, 2 assists
Next up: Marion (2-0, 1-0) will host Lyons on 9/8 at 6 p.m. ; C-S (0-1, 0-1) will travel to play Sodus on 9/8 at 6 p.m.
----
Gananda at East Rochester, postponed
Next up: Gananda (0-0, 0-0) will host Williamson on 9/8 at 6 p.m. ; ER (0-1, 0-0) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott on 9/8 at 6 p.m.
----
Lyons 3, North Rose-Wolcott 0
25-12, 25-12, 27-25
at Lyons
Lyons stats: Sariah Tindal 5 kills, 3 aces ... Hannah Jones 5 digs
NR-W stats: Lvie Scheid 13 assists
Next up: NR-W (0-2, 0-1) will host East Rochester on 9/8 at 6 p.m. ; Lyons (2-0, 1-0) will travel to play Marion on 9/8 at 6 p.m.
----
Sodus at Williamson, currently unavailable
Next up: Sodus (0-0, 0-0) will host Clyde-Savannah on 9/8 at 6 p.m. ; Williamson (0-0, 0-0) will travel to play Gananda on 9/8 at 6 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Greece Odyssey/Olympia at Harley/Allendale-Columbia, postponed
Next up: HAC (1-0) will travel to play Mynderse Academy on 9/8 at 6 p.m.
----
Pittsford Sutherland at Canandaigua Academy, postponed
Next up: CA (1-0) will travel to play Brockport on 9/8 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES EAST
Midlakes/Red Jacket at Mynderse Academy, currently unavailable
Next up: M/RJ (0-1, 0-0) will host Waterloo at Midlakes High School on 9/8 at 5 p.m. ; MA (2-0, 1-0) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon at Finger Lakes Community College on 9/8 at 7 p.m.
----
Geneva at Waterloo, postponed
Next up: Geneva (0-0, 0-0) will host East/Monroe/NE/SWW on 9/7 at 7 p.m. ; Waterloo (0-2, 0-0) will host Avon on 9/7 at 6 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon at Wayne Central, currently unavailable
Next up: P-M (0-0, 0-0) will host Mynderse Academy at Finger Lakes Community College on 9/8 at 7 p.m. ; WC (1-0, 0-0) will travel to play Newark on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Honeoye at Harley/Allendale-Columbia, postponed
Next up: Honeoye (0-2, 0-0) will travel to play South Seneca/Romulus at South Seneca High School on 9/12 at 5 p.m. ; HAC (0-1, 0-0) will travel to play Dundee/Bradford at Dundee Central on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Dundee/Bradford at Marcus Whitman, postponed to 9/16 at 11 a.m. at Dundee Central School
Next up: D/B (2-0, 1-0) will host Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Dundee Central on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; MW (0-2, 0-0) will travel to play South Seneca/Romulus at South Seneca Central School on 9/8 at 5 p.m.
----
South Seneca/Romulus at Bloomfield, currently unavailable
Next up: SS/R (0-0, 0-0) will host Marcus Whitman at South Seneca Central School on 9/8 at 5 p.m. ; Bloomfield (0-0, 0-0) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/8 at 6 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Williamson at Marion, currently unavailable
Next up: Williamson (0-0, 0-0) will host East Rochester on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m. ; Marion (0-2, 0-0) will travel to play North Rose-Wolcott at Marshall Park on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Red Creek 1, Sodus 1, tie
at Sodus
Next up: RC (0-2-1, 0-0-1) will travel to play Fabius-Pompey on 9/8 at 6 p.m. ; Sodus (2-0-1, 0-0-1) will to play Gananda on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m.
----
East Rochester 8, Gananda 0
at ER
Next up: Gananda (1-1, 0-1) will host Sodus on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m. ; ER (3-0, 1-0) will travel to play Williamson on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Canandaigua Academy at Greece Arcadia, postponed
Next up: CA (1-0, 0-0) will host Greece Athena on 9/8 at 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
KESHEQUA TOURNAMENT
Batavia-Notre Dame vs. Harley/Allendale-Columbia, currently unavailable
at Kiwanis Park
Next up: HAC (1-0) will travel to play in the Keshequa Tournament at Kiwanis Park on 9/8 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Wayne Central at Bloomfield, cancelled
Next up: WC (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Marcus Whitman on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; Bloomfield (x-x, x-x) will host Waterloo on 9/8 at 5:30 p.m.
----
Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Marcus Whitman, postponed
Next up: HAC (x-x, x-x) will host Geneva at Allendale-Columbia School on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; MW (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Avoca-Prattsburgh at Prattsburgh Central School on 9/7 at 5 p.m.
----
Mynderse Academy at Midlakes, postponed to 9/18 at 4:30 p.m.
Next up: MA (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Newark on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; Midlakes (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Waterloo at Newark, postponed
Next up: Waterloo (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Bloomfield on 9/8 at 5:30 p.m. ; Newark (x-x, x-x) will host Mynderse Academy on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Penn Yan Academy at Palmyra-Macedon, postponed to 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.
Next up: PYA (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Palmyra-Macedon on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m. ; P-M (x-x, x-x) will host Penn Yan Academy on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Marion/Gananda at Lyons, currently unavailable
Next up: M/G (x-x, x-x) will host North Rose-Wolcott on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; Lyons (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Clyde-Savannah on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Sodus/Williamson at North Rose-Wolcott, postponed
Next up: S/W (x-x, x-x) will host Marion/Gananda at Sodus Central Jr-Sr High School on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; NR-W (x-x, x-x) will travel to play Penn Yan Academy on 9/7 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES WEST
Naples 234, Penn Yan Academy 267
at Reservoir Creek Golf Course, Par 35
PYA leaders: Colin Johnson 8-over par (43) ... Will Thompson 13-over par (48), birdied par-5 3rd hole ... Brody Lewis 21-over par (56)
Naples leaders: Donovan Lincoln 7-over par (42) ... Rowan Biggs 10-over (45) ... Landon Gleichauf 10-over par (45) ... Matt Lincoln birdied par-4 8th hole
Next up: PYA (1-2, 1-1) will host Honeoye at Lakeside Country Club on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; Naples (6-0, 3-0) will host Honeoye at Reservoir Creek Golf Course on 9/8 at 4 p.m.