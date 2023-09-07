*Results will be updated as they are received
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Avon at Waterloo, cancelled
Next up: Waterloo (0-2) will travel to Midlakes/Red Jacket 9/8 at 5 p.m.
----
East High at Geneva ppd.
Next up: Geneva (0-0) will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on 9/11 at 7 p.m.
----
Wayland-Cohocton Tournament
Naples 3, Wayland-Cohocton 0
Naples stats: Matthew Lincoln 2 goals ... Isaac Ward 1 goal ... Oscar Austin 3 assists ... CJ Fuller 7 saves
Next up: Naples (2-0) will play either Wellsville or Mount Morris on 9/9 in the Way-Co Tournament.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SOCCER
FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse Academy 1, Palmyra-Macedon 1
at Gananda High School
MA stats: Alyson Furletti 1 goal ... Kamryn Zellers 1 assist ... Lauren McDermott 9 saves
Next up: MA (3-0-1, 0-0-1) will host Skaneateles on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (1-2-1, 0-0-1) will travel to Waterloo on 9/11 at 7 p.m.
----
Newark/Lyons at Geneva, ppd.
Next up: N/L (0-2, 0-0) will host York/Pavilion on 9/9 at 1 p.m. ; Geneva (1-0, 0-0) host Greece Odyssey on 9/9 at 11 a.m.
----
Waterloo at Midlakes, ppd. to 9/13
Next up: Waterloo (1-2, 1-1) will travel to Marion on 9/9 at 11 a.m. ; Midlakes (0-1-2, 0-0) will host Livonia on 9/9 at 1 p.m.
----
Wayne Central at Penn Yan Academy, ppd.
Next up: WC (1-1, 0-0) will travel to Gananda on 9/9 at 1 p.m. ; PYA (0-1, 0-0) will host Livonia on 9/11 at 6 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
South Seneca/Romulus at Red Jacket/East Palmyra Christian School, ppd. to 9/8
Next up: SS/R (0-1, 0-0) will host Dundee/Bradford on 9/13 at 5 p.m. ; RJ/EPCS (0-0, 0-0) will travel to Lima Christian on 9/9 at 11 a.m.
----
Honeoye at Marcus Whitman, ppd to 9/9
Next up: Honeoye (0-2, 0-1) will host Williamson on 9/9 at 1 p.m. ; MW (0-0, 0-0) will host Dundee/Bradford on 9/11 at 5 p.m.
----
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda 7, North Rose-Wolcott 1
at Marshall Park
Next up: Gananda (4-0, 2-0) will host Wayne Central on 9/9 at 1 p.m. ; NR-W (2-1, 1-1) will travel to East Rochester on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.
----
East Rochester 2, Sodus 0
Next up: ER (1-2, 1-1) will travel to Naples on 9/9 at 11:30 a.m. ; Sodus (0-3, 0-2) will host Marion on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Red Creek at Williamson
Score currently unavailable
Next up: RC (1-1, 0-1) will travel to C.G. Finney on 9/11 at 5 p.m. ; Williamson (0-0, 0-0) will travel to Honeoye on 9/9 at 1 p.m.
----
MONROE COUNTY III
Greece Athena at Canandaigua
Score currently unavailable
Next up: CA (2-0, 1-0) will host Churchville-Chili on 9/9 at 1 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
FINGER LAKES/INDEPENDENT
Midlakes 25-25-25, North Rose-Wolcott 18-19-15
NR-W stats: Elliot Bush 4 kills, 2 blocks ... Axton Paul 2 kills, 1 block
Midlakes stats: Aiden Bryant 14 kills ... Kyle Kumkey 4 kills ... Kaiden Ranger 4 kills Brady Day 27 assists, 3 aces
Next up: NR-W (0-1, 0-1) will travel to Monroe on 9/8 at 5 p.m. ; Midlakes (1-1, 1-0) will host Churchville-Chili on 9/9 at 1:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FINGER LAKES EAST
Geneva 25-25-25, Palmyra-Macedon 15-17-21
Pal-Mac stats: Kristen Fong 7 assists ... Kelly Sanson 3 aces
Geneva stats: Natalie Dunham 3 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks ... Sophia Cosentino 6 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces ... Rachel Cohrs 2 kills, 8 digs
Next up: Pal-Mac (0-2, 0-1) will host Newark on 9/13 at 6:30 p.m. ; Geneva (2-1, 1-0) will host Greece Olympia/Odyssey on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Midlakes 25-25-25, Wayne Central 23-23-10
Next up: Midlakes will travel to Bishop Kearney on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m. ; WC will host Pittsford Mendon on 911 at 6:30 p.m.
----
Waterloo 25-25-25, Newark 20-11-14
Waterloo stats: Lainie Forde 6 kills, 9 aces, 3 digs ... Tyla Mateo 18 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces ... Avery DeFrancesco 19 digs
Newark stats: Sierra George 5 aces, 6 assists ... Ta'Kyla Vaughn 2 kills
Next up: Waterloo (2-1, 1-0) will host Mynderse on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; Newark (0-1, 0-1) will travel to Penn Yan on 9/11 at 6:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS SWIMMING
FINGER LAKES
Newark/Lyons 58, Marcus Whitman 51
N/L winners: 200 medley relay — Bullock, Liechti, Brown, Romano (2:31.98) ... Melanie Bullock in 200 free (2:40.59) and 500 free (8:07.84) ... Rita Romano in 200 medley (2:46.35) and 100 backstroke (1:11.60) ... Ambriel Brown in 100 butterfly (1:43.47) ... 400 freestyle relay — Brown, Liechti, Bullock, Romano (4:49.95)
MW winners: Layla Conley in 100 free (1:03.71) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.06) ... Hannah Rodgers in 50 free (31.11) ... Devyn Bond diving (123.30) ... 200 freestyle relay — Conley, Bond, Silver, Rodgers (1:11.60)
Next up: N/L (1-0, 1-0) will host Bath-Haverling on 9/12 at 6 p.m. ; MW (0-2, 0-1) will travel to Livonia on 9/12 at 5 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 100, Midlakes/Red Jacket 72
M/RJ winners: Ceceleigh Perri in 50 free (29.43) and 100 Free (1:06.13) ... Mattea Brodman in 500 free (6:50.75) and 100 backstroke (1:19.13) ... Orianna Carrasquel in diving (144.40)
Pal-Mac winners: 200 medley relay — Haftalvi, Henley, Anthony, Kubasiewicz (2:18.73) ... Jillian Anthony in 200 yard free (2:15.02) and 100 butterfly (1:08.35) ... Elizabeth Share in 200 medley (2:18.98) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.05) ... 100 freestyle relay — Henley, Hatfalvi, Case, Share (2:01.58) ... 400 freestyle relay — Anthony, Newman, Kubasiewicz, Share (4:32.31)
Next up: M/RJ (0-1, 0-1) will travel to Wayland-Cohocton on 9/11 at 5 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (1-0, 1-0) will host Newark/Lyons on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m.
----
NON-LEAGUE
Our Lady of Mercy 86, Gananda/Wayne 77
G/W winners: Haley Conner in 50 free (26.30) ... 200 freestyle relay — Richards, Schwandt, Strauss, Conner (1:58.20) ... Sydney Richards in 100 breaststroke (1:16.33)
Next up: G/W (0-1) will host Marcus Whitman on 9/14 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GIRLS TENNIS
FINGER LAKES
Pal-Mac winners: Ella Eakins (No. 2 singles) 6-2, 6-3 ... Hanna Robinson (No. 3 singles) 6-2, 6-0 ... Avry Leo & Elise Tome (No. 1 doubles) 6-2, 7-7 (2) ... Kaylie Murray and Katy Herrman (No. 2 doubles) 6-1, 6-3
*Austin Hager (Pal-Mac) and Rachel Garvey (Penn Yan) were tied at one set a piece at No. 1 singles before being interrupted by rain, 6-2 1-6
Next up: Pal-Mac (2-1, 1-1) will host Midlakes on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m. ; PYA (1-1, 1-1) will host Bloomfield on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m.
——
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua at Batavia, ppd.
Next up: CA will host Fairport on 9/12 at 5 p.m.
----
North Rose-Wolcott 3, Sodus/Williamson 2
S/W winners: Joann Catalano (No. 1 singles) 6-4, 6-2
NR-W winners: Lauren Sears (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1 ... Julia Shipley & Lindsey Marriott (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 6-2
Next up: S/W will host Marion/Gananda on 9/11 at 4:30 p.m. ; NR-W will travel to Marion/Gananda on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Marcus Whitman at Avoca/Prattsburgh
Score currently unavailable
Next up: MW will host Wayne Central on 9/8 at 4:30 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOYS GOLF
FINGER LAKES EAST
Wayne Central at Midlakes/Red Jacket, ppd.
Next up: M/RJ will travel to Geneva on 9/13 at 4 p.m. ; WC will travel to Waterloo on 9/11 at 4 p.m.
----
Palmyra-Macedon 222, Waterloo 239
at Crooked Pines Golf Club, Par 35
Waterloo leaders: Tyler Adle 39, chip-in birdie on par-4 1st hole, birdie on par-3 6th hole ... Jayden Mansell 48 ... Cayden Troup 49
Pal-Mac leaders: Tyler Santelli 39, birdie on par-4 1st hole ... Joey Hagen 43 ... Tino LoPresto 44 ... Cody Quick 46
Next up: Waterloo (1-2, 1-1) will host Wayne Central on 9/11 at 4 p.m. ; Pal-Mac (2-2, 1-1) will travel to Newark on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m.
----
Geneva 216, Newark 253
at Winged Pheasant, Par 36
Geneva leaders: Jeremy Askin 39 ... Paul Williams 39 ... Jack McCormack 44 ... Nate Price 46
Newark leaders: Thomas Kirnie 44 ... Ethan Coleman 46
Next up: Geneva (2-0, 2-0) will host Midlakes/Red Jacket on 9/13 at 4 p.m. ; Newark (0-2, 0-1) will host Pal-Mac on 9/13 at 4:30 p.m.
----
FINGER LAKES WEST
Mynderse Academy 182, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 202
at Eagle Vale Golf Club, Par 36
MA leaders: Griffin Hilimire 40, birdie on par-5 4th hole ... Harrison Wirth 44 ... Matt Bogart 47
HAC leaders: Jaeuk Shin 44 ... Jennie Piao 44, birdie on the par-4 9th hole
Next up: MA (3-0, 3-0) will host South Seneca/Romulus on 9/8 at 4 p.m. ; HAC (1-1-1, 0-1-1) will travel to Bloomfield on 9/8 at 4 p.m.