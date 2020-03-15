LATHAM — There is still hope that high school spring sports seasons will happen and that the Geneva boys basketball team will get to compete for its first state title.
Officially, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has indefinitely suspended all winter and spring sports.
The NYSPHSAA has provided an outline of what the guidelines are regarding practicing, winter sport athletes practicing for spring and local scrimmages and games.
While NYSPHSAA can suspend the two seasons, it will be left up to individual Sections and/or local counties to decide whether schools may conduct practice or scrimmages.
Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director, will continue to evaluate the situation and do his best to determine the future of winter championships as soon as possible with input from the membership and Executive Committee.
Winter sports teams may continue to practice at the approval of their school district. If winter state championships for ice hockey, bowling and basketball are able to resume, teams will be provided ample time to practice and prepare.
In the NYSPHSAA statement released Friday, Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said, “One thing that I have learned in the past 72 hours, is not to attempt to predict what will occur with this rapidly developing situation. As information becomes available, decisions will be made in the best interests of the student-athletes we serve.”