In an effort to recognize academic excellence coupled with athletic participation, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association sponsors the Scholar Athlete award based on a team concept of academic achievement.
It is intended to be an incentive for all team members to raise their individual GPA to positively affect their team’s success.
Scholar Athlete teams must be a Varsity team, with the minimum Team Composite Grade Average of 90% for 75% of the roster. Each individual with a 90% or higher individual GPA qualifies for this award and receives a recognition pin while the school receives a certificate for display.
The Penn Yan Academy Department of Interscholastic Athletics is proud to announce the following Scholar Athlete Teams:
Girls Tennis – 97.05
Abigail Garvey, Rachael Garvey, Jayden Hollister, Anella Tillman, Abigail Bodine, Adelyn Emerson, Natalie Koen
Boys Cross Country – 95.31
James Tette, Brevin Cummings, Anthony Wheeler
Girls Soccer – 95.25
Maihue Miranda Wiltberger, Kiera Castner, Rebecca Hayes, Morgan Andersen, Vanessa Martinez, Corinne Barden, Keuka Miranda Wiltberger, Sierra Harrison, Kaley Griffin, Avery Castner, Mia Banach, Makenna Hansen, Hailey Hassos, Riley Meredith, Emma Eichenhofer, Kaylyn Lewis, Jaelea Tietjen, Elle Harrison
Boys Soccer – 94.48
Brigham Hansen, Carson Nagpaul, Jack Grabski, David Reid, Joseph Droney, Patrick Bailey, Owen Bishop, Roark Castner, Colby Orr, Landon Berry, Thomas Barden, Alex Reyes-Leon
Volleyball – 92.26
Jammie Decker, Hailey Trank, Paige Yonts, Lillie Marsh, Kaeden Dailey, Brenna Hathway
Competitive Cheer – 90.31
Addyson Webber, Madeline Martini, Madelyn Kuver
Golf – 90.10
Griffin Emerson, Alexa Smith, Zachary Smith, Colin Johnson
NEW YORK STATE SCHOLAR ATHLETE INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
If a team does not meet the Scholar Athlete Team Criteria, the individuals with GPA greater than or equal to 90% are eligible to receive a pin. The Penn Yan Academy Department of Interscholastic Athletics is proud to announce the following awards:
Fall Individual Winners
Cross Country
Madison Bishop
Football
Mason Czymmek, Owen Bishop, Reed Bouchard, Giovanni D’Amico, Alexander Foster, Tyler Bouchard, Aven Foster, Gabriel Stewart.