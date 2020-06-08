ROMULUS — Despite the cancellation of the spring sports season, Romulus high school athletes rightfully received recognition for their efforts in the 2019-20 fall and winter seasons.

The was no formal ceremony as there usually is, but athletes were able to receive their awards via “curbside pickup” last Thursday.

Kyaira Woody, Hannah Minges and Camden Derby all received Sportsmanship Awards and Carleigh Madden received the Scholar Athlete Award.

Woody took home awards for soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter in addition to being named the Finger Lakes West Player of the Year in girls basketball. It was expected that Woody, a three-sport athlete, would have competed in softball for the Warriors if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following student-athletes were recognized for their success in individual sports:

FALL SPORTSBoys SoccerOutstanding Offense: Ben Jessop

Outstanding Defense: Mikey Kaufman

Most Improved: Logan Jones

Coaches Award: Henry Morse and Kevin Reilly

Girls SoccerOutstanding Offense: Kyaira Woody, Hannah Minges

Outstanding Defense: Scout Hansen, Megan Litzenberger

Most Improved: Ashlynn Currier

Coaches Award: Lydia Seils, Eva Lunduski, Alexxis Hayward, Hailey Bentley

Cross CountryCoaches Award: Bridget Mapstone and Emma Yuhas

WINTER SPORTSGirls BasketballOutstanding Offense: Kyaira Woody

Outstanding Defense: Hannah Minges

Sportsmanship Award: Lydia Seils

Most Improved: Tezanah Hinds

Coaches Award: Megan Litzenberger and Kierra Reese

Boys BasketballOutstanding Offense: Camden Derby

Outstanding Defense: Daryl Morrell

Most Improved: Luke Willower

Coaches Award: Mikey Kaufman

CheerleadingMost Improved: Jena Buck

Helping Hand Award: Lauren Boncaro

Coaches Award: Kitierra Bojczuk and Madisyn Matias

BowlingGirls Highest Average: Teriann Ostrowski

Most Improved: Giavanna Consolie

Coaches Award: Amanda Poorman and Makayla Torrellas

Boys Highest Average: Cullen Rilley

Most Improved: Cole Henderson

Coaches Award: Noah Fox and Ethan Wolverton

Indoor TrackCoaches Award: Amya McLaughlin and Kevin Reilly

