ROMULUS — Despite the cancellation of the spring sports season, Romulus high school athletes rightfully received recognition for their efforts in the 2019-20 fall and winter seasons.
The was no formal ceremony as there usually is, but athletes were able to receive their awards via “curbside pickup” last Thursday.
Kyaira Woody, Hannah Minges and Camden Derby all received Sportsmanship Awards and Carleigh Madden received the Scholar Athlete Award.
Woody took home awards for soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter in addition to being named the Finger Lakes West Player of the Year in girls basketball. It was expected that Woody, a three-sport athlete, would have competed in softball for the Warriors if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following student-athletes were recognized for their success in individual sports:
FALL SPORTSBoys SoccerOutstanding Offense: Ben Jessop
Outstanding Defense: Mikey Kaufman
Most Improved: Logan Jones
Coaches Award: Henry Morse and Kevin Reilly
Girls SoccerOutstanding Offense: Kyaira Woody, Hannah Minges
Outstanding Defense: Scout Hansen, Megan Litzenberger
Most Improved: Ashlynn Currier
Coaches Award: Lydia Seils, Eva Lunduski, Alexxis Hayward, Hailey Bentley
Cross CountryCoaches Award: Bridget Mapstone and Emma Yuhas
WINTER SPORTSGirls BasketballOutstanding Offense: Kyaira Woody
Outstanding Defense: Hannah Minges
Sportsmanship Award: Lydia Seils
Most Improved: Tezanah Hinds
Coaches Award: Megan Litzenberger and Kierra Reese
Boys BasketballOutstanding Offense: Camden Derby
Outstanding Defense: Daryl Morrell
Most Improved: Luke Willower
Coaches Award: Mikey Kaufman
CheerleadingMost Improved: Jena Buck
Helping Hand Award: Lauren Boncaro
Coaches Award: Kitierra Bojczuk and Madisyn Matias
BowlingGirls Highest Average: Teriann Ostrowski
Most Improved: Giavanna Consolie
Coaches Award: Amanda Poorman and Makayla Torrellas
Boys Highest Average: Cullen Rilley
Most Improved: Cole Henderson
Coaches Award: Noah Fox and Ethan Wolverton
Indoor TrackCoaches Award: Amya McLaughlin and Kevin Reilly