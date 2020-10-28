Nearly two months ago athletes, players, coaches and the like were thrilled to have competition back at the high school level, albeit minus the full fall offering of sports. As teams began to get back into game shape, league championships and sectionals seemed to be an afterthought; getting to play equated to the biggest victory in a long time.
Now, there is even more to look forward to: Section V championships.
Girls soccer, girls swimming, cross country and girls tennis have tentative dates set for sectional play, and it’s right around the corner.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no official announcement had been made regarding boys soccer sectionals. The Times will have a breakdown for the boys soccer sectional tournament schedule if and when it is announced.
As for golf: the Finger Lakes is the only Section V league that plays in the fall, and sectionals for that sport are held in the spring.
Below is a breakdown of the initial plans for each fall sport:
GIRLS SOCCEROn sectionvsoccer.net, the announcements just above the daily schedules list the plans for 2020 sectionals. It will be an open tournament. All teams will play regardless of record or standing. The “Return to Play Guidelines” remain in effect. However, teams may opt out of the tournament, but must do so by Nov. 4.
The higher seed will host every match throughout the tournament, pending the 75-mile stipulation for games played when school is in session the next day; field play-ability; and other scenarios.
The final day of the regular season is Nov. 7. The tournament seeding meeting is the next day, and sectional contests begin Nov. 10. The tournament finals will be hosted across two days, Nov. 20-21.
These dates are subject to change based on the number of teams participating.
For a calendar view of the tournament dates, visit sectionvsoccer.net.
GIRLS SWIMMINGIn a normal year, sectionals for both boys and girls swimming would be held across multiple days, with preliminaries first and the finals two or three days later.
This year will be different. While diving in Classes A, B and C will continue to be contested in separate meets, the swimming portion of the championships will be timed finals in one meet for each classification.
Class A diving is Nov. 11 at Gates-Chili High School, beginning at 10 a.m. Class B crowns its 1-meter champion Nov. 14 at Churchville-Chili High School, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Class C diving is Nov. 13 at Livonia High School, with a 5 p.m. start time.
All swimming championships will be contested at the Webster Aquatic Center. Class A begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 19, Class B at 5 p.m. Nov. 20, and Class C at 11 a.m. Nov. 21.
CROSS COUNTRYBoys and girls cross country were the first sports to announce plans for sectional championships.
On Nov. 21, Class A will run at Center Park in Fairport, while Wayne Central hosts Class B. The host site for Classes C and D are yet to be determined.
The race times for sectionals have yet to be finalized.
The Wayne-Finger Lakes league will conduct its league championship meet at Red Jacket Nov. 14, one week ahead of sectionals.
GIRLS TENNISTeamRankings will be decided by head-to-head competition. If individuals have no record of a head-to-head matchup, the following criteria will be considered, according to the tennis handbook on Sectionv.org: 1) Competition vs. common opponents; 2) strength of schedule; 3) win-loss record; 4) coin flip.
All of the action will occur indoors, at the Mendon Racquet & Pool Club, largely because Daylight Savings Time ends Nov. 1.
Sectionals begin with Class C1 and C2 quarterfinals Oct. 31. Class C1 team semifinals will be Nov. 9 and the final Nov. 13. Class C2 semifinals are Nov. 7 and the final Nov. 11.
Class B2 sectionals begin with quarterfinals Nov. 2. Semifinals are Nov. 9 and the final Nov. 11.
The opening round of Class B1 is spread out over Nov. 4-5. Semifinals are Nov. 12 and the final the next day.
Opening-round action in Class A2 will be spread out over Nov. 5-7. Semifinals are Nov. 13 and the final Nov. 14.
The Class A1 opening round is Nov. 7. Semifinals and the championship will be Nov. 14.
Singles/DoublesLike the team event, individual tournaments will be held at Mendon Racquet & Pool Club. The schedule for the classifications is as follows:
Classes A1 and A2 take place Nov. 18. A2 begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. A1 begins at 2 p.m. and concludes at roughly 7 p.m.
Classes B1 and B2 are split up. Class B2 will be Nov. 16 with a 2 p.m. start time and a 7 p.m. conclusion. Class B1 will occur Nov. 18 at 8 a.m., with a 2 p.m. conclusion anticipated.
Classes C1 and C2 play Nov. 16 with an 8 a.m. start time and a 2 p.m. conclusion.