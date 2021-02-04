GENEVA — High-risk winter sports began practice this week, with games set to begin next week. In less than a month, the winter season will ramp up and overlap with the Fall II sports season — a rare crossroads of football and basketball meeting before spring sports get underway.
While there is finally some things to look forward to, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has announced the 2021 spring sports state championships are canceled.
The decision, made at a meeting of the NYSPHSAA’s Executive Committee Wednesday morning, means there will be no state championships for the fourth consecutive high school season.
“Certainly a difficult decision, however at this time our focus must be on maximum participation of students,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas tweeted. “Making this announcement now provides schools and sections with flexibility to appropriately plan & schedule the remaining seasons of the 2020-2021 school year.”
While not a surprising ruling, it served as a reminder the pandemic is not yet over, and many obstacles remain.
The silver lining: The decision could allow for a longer spring season.
Regular seasons typically conclude in mid-May to pave way for sectionals, regionals and then states, but with the latter two being null and void, the regular season could stretch through May and sectionals could conclude in late June.