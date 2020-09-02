On Aug. 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo opened the gates for low-risk high school sports to resume activities on Sept. 21.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 Task Force, along with the executive directors from each section, met after Cuomo’s announcement to begin formulating plans and guidelines for schools to safely resume fall sports. Naturally, winter sports were a part of the conversation as well.
As expected, the tall task of a safe return to play plan is quite the undertaking, but the NYSPHSAA announced on its website Tuesday that the document outlining the return to interscholastic athletics is expected to be released Sept. 4.
Low- to medium-risk fall sports include boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming, and girls tennis.
High-risk sports like football and boys and girls volleyball remain prohibited from playing games or contests on or before Dec. 31.
There has been no official word on whether golf, a fall sport in the Finger Lakes High School Athletic Association, will be played in the fall.
For now, high-risk sports are given the go-ahead to practice until the time comes to resume to game activity.
As per the original announcement, low-risk sports will be restricted to compete against teams in their league and/or section until Oct. 19 at the earliest.
In order to make room for the fall and winter seasons, NYSPHSAA officers voted to delay the winter season start date two weeks, to Nov. 30, in order to give the fall sports season extra time.
“As the fall sports season starts on Sept. 21, we felt it was most appropriate to delay the start of the winter sports season by two weeks to afford sections and schools additional time to play the fall sports seasons before the winter seasons began,” Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA president and chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, said on NYSPHSAA’s website. “The Task Force and officers spent a great deal of time discussing these topics to determine what is best for schools and student-athletes.”
The officers did vote to revise the number of required practices for fall sports student-athletes. It will be just 12 practices for football if games are green-lighted to return. Other fall sports require 10 practices before games or contests can be played. The NYSPHSAA officer’s decision also includes waiving the seven-consecutive-day rule, starting Oct. 12.
“I am encouraged by the work of our association and state officials to provide the opportunity for schools to offer interscholastic athletics for students this fall,” Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director said on the website. “Unfortunately, all sports will look different and participation will not be the same as it was a year ago, but students will have the chance to represent their school, be around their friends and coaches, and experience a sense of normalcy this fall. It is critical that student-athletes be leaders in their schools and communities and strictly abide by COVID-19 safety protocols.”
Team schedules and additional safety guidelines and protocols are expected to be part of Friday’s announcement.
While the 2020-21 high school sports season will be as abnormal as any of its predecessors, it’s a start.