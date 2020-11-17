LATHAM — It’s not the best news, but it certainly could be worse given the rise in COVID-19 cases across New York state.
In a press release from the New York Public High School Athletic Association, the start date for high-risk winter sports — basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling — will be moved to Jan. 4, 2021. That date acts in a similar fashion to Sept. 21, 2020: It is the start date that programs may begin practicing.
Although the NYSPHSAA officers approved the Jan 4 start date, whether programs can actually begin practicing on that date is contingent upon authorization from state officials.
“The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining to the increase in infection rates,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director in the press release. “Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association. We continue to make these types of decisions based upon readily available information and communication with state officials.”
The original start date for low and moderate risk winter sports — bowling, gymnastics, indoor track & field, skiing, and swimming & diving — remains on schedule for Nov. 30, 2020 for schools and sections who have determined it feasible to host interscholastic athletics at that time.
Regular season games/contests can begin for low and moderate risk fall sports once student-athletes have participated in the required number of practices as per NYSPHSAA bylaws.
According to the “Return to Interscholastic Athletics 2020-2021” document, Fall sports required a minimum of 10 practices. The document has been updated as of Nov. 17, 2020, but no specifications have been made about a minimum number of practices for winter sports.
“NYSPHSAA’s leadership recognizes the numerous challenges interscholastic programs are experiencing and the obstacles associated with resuming high risk sports,” said Julie Bergman, NYSPHSAA President in the press release. “While it is certainly the goal of the Association to provide all students with the ability to participate in interscholastic athletics we must remain steadfast in our decisions to ensure the safety of our athletes is our focus.”
An important note is at this time, all winter NYSPHSAA State Championship events remain as scheduled.