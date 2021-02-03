Midlakes vs. Penn Yan boys lacrosse

While the Midlakes and Penn Yan boys lacrosse teams are expected to have a spring season this year — unlike 2020 — state championships for all spring sports have been scuttled for the second successive year.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times/

LATHAM — For the second year in a row, there will be no New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships conducted in spring sports.

The decision was made Wednesday morning, during a meeting of the NYSPHSAA's Executive Committee.

See Thursday's Times for more.

