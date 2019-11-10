WEBSTER — The Section V Class C swimming finals took place on Friday night at the Webster Aquatic Center. Many local swimmers and divers were aiming to be crowned as a champion. When it was all said and done Palmyra-Macedon claimed third place with 278 points, while Midlakes/Red Jacket and Marcus Whitman tied for fifth with 187 points.
Freshman Angelina Trapp claimed 16 points in the 220-yard freestyle as she placed second. Trapp got her team 20 points as she won the 500-yard freestyle. Eighth-grader Elizabeth Share earned 16 points for the Red Raiders as she placed third in the 500-yard freestyle. The 400-yard freestyle relay team placed third and earned 32 points.
Junior Amy Smithling earned 20 points for the Wildcats as she won the 100-yard backstroke. Teammate Ashleigh Parsons chipped in with another 20-points as she took sole possession 100-yard breast stroke. Freshman Zoey Dean logged 17 points as she finished second in the 500-yard freestyle. The Wildcats 200-yard medley relay team logged 32 points as they placed third.
Emily Meissner and Paige Matton were key components in helping the Screaming Eagles place fifth. Meissner placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle gaining 15 points, while Mattoon came in fifth with 14 points. The 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams placed second to log 68 total points.