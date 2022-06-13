CICERO — Newark seniors Broden Haltiner and Norwood Hughes were excited just to earn spots at the NYSPHSAA Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School Saturday morning.
But the two Reds ended the day being counted among four local athletes who won state championships in their divisions.
Haltiner, who will be on the track for the University of Buffalo in the fall, won the Division II state championship in the 1600-meter run.
“It feels amazing,” Haltiner said on winning a state title. “To walk over to the stand and them to offer me a t-shirt, it was really hard to believe. It’s like a dream honestly. I never ever thought I’d be standing up there with the (champion) sign and a gold medal, so it’s really cool.”
Hughes, who will be running for Utica University next year, won the Division II state title in the 200-meter dash.
“It was amazing, I was a little nervous going in, we’re going against the best of the best in New York for public schools,” Hughes said after his 200m dash victory. “All the week of hard work paid off and my coaches did a great job making sure I had everything I needed. Everybody had great sportsmanship overall, it was a great day today.”
Haltiner was part of the second of the three heats that took place on Saturday in the 1600m. He ran in the middle of the pack for most of his race but galloped his way towards the front on the final lap to finish in second place in his heat with a final time of 4:14.59.
The 200m was divided between the Division I and II competitors with the best of each groups advancing to the championship later in the day.
Hughes, who was at a full sprint for his entire race, won his race against his division opponents as he finished with a final time of 21.92, seven tenths of second ahead of the second place runner.
Hughes advanced to the championship and finished in fourth place with a final time of 22.52 there.
It was a busy day for Hughes as he ran in the 100-meter dash from earlier in the morning when he battled against Division II runners. He finished in eighth place with a final time of 11.16.
The last event Hughes ran in on Saturday was in the 4x100 relay where ran with teammates Noah Kellogg, Kayden Hughes and Rocco Salerno. The boys finished in fifth place during the championship with a final time of 42.73.
Saturday was the end of both Haltiner’s and Hughes’ careers at Newark, Both remembered their times with what has turned into an electric program.
“What can’t I say, it was great,” Haltiner said. “Everything about it was amazing, we had an amazing team, we brought 12 kids to the state meet. The only reason I was able to get to this point was because of my team, I can’t do it without them.”
“I stated off as a shy guy, I never did track a day in my life before freshman year,” Hughes said. “I loved (track & field) after the first meet and I decided that it was something that I wanted to do for the next four years of my life.”
Hughes will compete one year at Utica and is expecting to reunite with his teammate Haltiner at Buffalo for the remainder of his collegiate career.
GIRLS
OUTDOOR PENTATHLON
Waterloo senior Chance Rice Porter and Red Jacket senior Madalenn Fee both competed and it was Fee who won the Division II state championship while Rice Porter finished in third place.
Fee finished in fifth place overall with 3,088 points while Rice Porter ended in ninth place overall with 2,745 points.
“It was fun, it was worth it,” Rice Porter said after finishing in the pentathlon.
Rice Porter scored 17.31 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, 1.42 in the high jump, 7.28 in the shot put, 4.75 in the long jump and closed out with 2:21.42 in the 800-meter run.
“For most of it, I achieved everything I planned to do since my freshman year,” Rice Porter, who will be running track & field at RIT, said about her time at Waterloo.
Fee recorded 16.69 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, 1.52 in the high jump, 7.89 in the shot put, 5.10 in the long jump and finished with 2:19.31 in the 800-meter run.
Fee’s 800m run was good enough for the second best time in the individual event.
BOYS
HIGH JUMP
Clyde-Savannah senior Tyler Kell won the Division II state championship after posting a best score of 6-feet, 5-inches, just two inches off the overall championship.
Kell had a phenomenal career with the Golden Eagles and has since mastered the now known “Kell Flip” with his success with the high jump.
Dundee/Bradford junior Logan Buchanan finished in a tie for 11th place for Division II after finishing with a best score of 5-feet, 10-inches.
DISCUS THROW
Newark senior William Trembley rounded out the Reds participants on Saturday as he closed out a spectacular career.
Trembley finished in third place for Division II and fourth place overall after receiving a final score of 165-feet, 4-inches.
SHOT PUT
In Trembley’s second event of the day, the senior finished with a final score of 49-feet, 8.25-inches to finish in fourth place in Division II.