MIDDLETOWN — There were a plethora of local athletes participating in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association outdoor track & field state championships on Friday and Saturday at Middletown High School but only a few athletes were able to compete in the championship event.
Newark’s Kayden Hughes was the lone local athlete to crack the podium after he finished in third place in Saturday’s boys long jump state championship.
Hughes finished with a final jump of 22-feet, ¾-inches to place third, only 7¾-inches short of Albany Academy’s Bashir Praileau, who won the event.
Clyde-Savannah’s Quillan Shimp and Aiden VanAmburg both competed in the boys outdoor pentathlon state title. Shimp finished fourth place overall with 3,140 points while Vanamburg ended in 14th place with 2,861 points.
Camden’s Connor Dean won the pentathlon with a grand total of 3,498 points.
Shimp finished in the top-3 in two of the five events. He closed with a 15.64 in the 110-meter hurdles for the third best time and he later had the second best time in the 1500-meter run with 4:14.71.
VanAmburg’s best result came in the high jump as his finished in a tie for fourth place with 5-feet, 9¾-inches.
Penn Yan’s James Tette participated in multiple championship events. He finished in 26th place on Friday in the boys 3200-meter run and on Saturday, he placed 13th in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
Tette finished with a final time of 9:41.62 in the 3200 and 9:46.78 in the 3000 steeplechase.
On Friday, Midlakes’ Zachary Rozelle place 20th in the boys 800-meter championship by finishing with a final time of 1:59.03.
Other athletes that also competed over the weekend whether it was for the Division II championship or the overall title:
Newark’s Dominick Wilson (boys 110m hurdles) and Jayda Solomon (girls 100m, 200m, long jump). Midlakes’ Aiden Bryant (boys triple jump, long jump). Dundee/Bradford’s Hayden Erick (boys triple jump) and Lily Hall (girls triple jump). Clyde-Savannah’s Ashlyn Rattray (girls 100m, 200m). Canandaigua Academy’s Kate Robinson (400m hurdles). Palmyra-Macedon’s Emma Robinson (discus throw) and Sophia Barclay (triple jump). Wayne Central’s Michael Prentice (400m).