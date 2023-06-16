Another excellent high school outdoor track & field season concluded with multiple local athletes making the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championships this past weekend.
Their efforts were rewarded in this year’s Wayne-Finger Lakes all-league selections.
BOYS
Penn Yan’s James Tette joined East Rochester’s Jalen McCoy as the lone two athletes to be named to the first team in multiple events.
Tette earned first-team honors in the 3,200-meter run and in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and competed in both events at the state championships.
Midlakes had three athletes named to the first team. Zachary Rozelle made it in the 800-meter run, Aiden Bryant for the triple jump and Tyler Lantrip for shot put.
Newark’s Kayden Hughes placed third in the state championship in the long jump last weekend and his efforts earned him first team All-League for the event. Hughes’ teammate Dominick Wilson also made first team in the 100-meter hurdles.
Clyde-Savannah’s Quillan Shimp and Aiden Van Amburg both competed in the pentathlon at states and Shimp earned first team for the event while VanAmburg made second team. The Golden Eagles’ 4x800-meter relay team made first team as well.
Dundee/Bradford’s Logan Buchanan made first team in the high jump, and Wayne Central’s 4x400 relay squad earned first team.
GIRLS
Four local athletes earned first team in two events. That includes Newark’s Jayda Solomon, Midlakes’ Katelyn Wilkes and Palmyra-Macedon’s Sophia Barclay and Emma Robinson. All four competed at the state championships in at least one of their two first-team events.
Solomon earned first team in the 100-meter dash and long jump. Wilkes made it for the 3,000-meter run and the 2,000-meter steeplechase.
Along with Wilkes’ success, the Midlakes 4x800-meter relay team made first team as well.
The two Red Raiders first-teamers came on the track and in the field. Barclay made it in the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles while Robinson earned it for pole vault and discus throw.
Clyde-Savannah’s Ashlyn Rattray made first team for the 200-meter dash while Dundee/Bradford’s Lily Hall earned first team in the triple jump.