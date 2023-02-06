ONTARIO — A wrestling match between two teams typically takes under 90 minutes or maybe even under an hour. But a wrestling tournament such as the Class B1 Section V championships on Saturday at Wayne Central can be nearly 12 hours of wrestling. At the end of a day that began at 9 a.m. sectional champions were crowned in each weight class and several Finger Lakes wrestlers took home titles and top-three finishes, and Palmyra-Macedon high school took back the team title with 261.5 points.
In a sea of Honeoye Falls-Lima and Pal-Mac sectional titles was Geneva’s Antonio Pesante, who defeated Wayne Central’s Avery Bustamante in a 9-4 decision.
According to Geneva first-year head coach James Lyons, Pesante has grown leaps and bounds this season.
“Miles and miles of growth,” Lyons said with a smile about Pesante’s season. “He’s super resilient, works hard; first guy in the room and last guy out every day. He wrestled like champions do. He finished the job against a really tough kid.
“We represented Geneva very well,” Lyons continued. “It’s a long day, a lot of wrestling, a lot of injuries, a lot of bruises, but if you were to ask them, I think they’d tell you it’s all worth it.”
Pesante and Bustamante instantly engaged when the first whistle blew and Bustamante took a 1-0 lead off a lower-body takedown. Pesante escaped and took the top position for two quick points and the lead. He nearly pinned Bustamante up 3-2 in the first period but the Wayne wrestler twisted and squirmed out of the bottom position. After the first period, Pesante held a commanding 6-3 lead. Pesante added an extra point at the end of a slower second period. Pesante, who battles stomach issues, needed a minute or two before the third period began and had to battle through internal pain in the third.
““He’s a pretty quick guy with a lot of moves and escapes,” Pesante said of Bustamante. “I had to battle some stuff at the end, but it feels good.”
Pesante wrestled smart in the third and locked the victory down with a 9-4 decision and his first sectional title.
“I’ve seen myself working on a lot more setups and practicing a lot harder after tough losses at Waterloo leagues and the Canandaiuga tournament,” Pesante said.
Tyler Arno capped off a strong day for Geneva and in Lyons’ first sectional tournament as a head coach with a third place finish in the 172-pound class.
Out of the 13 weight classes, Pal-Mac and HF-L accounted for 10 of the championships. Several weight classes featured HF-L vs. HF-L or Pal-Mac vs. HF-L. Waterloo was in the mix for titles as well with Deakyn Hughes wrestling for the 160-pound title and Hunter Worden wrestling for the 215-pound title.
Hughes lined up against Pal-Mac’s Luke VanGorden. VanGorden instantly took control of the match and two takedowns led to a 4-0 lead. Every time Hughes — a sectional champion in 2021-22 — rolled out from underneath, VanGorden rolled exactly with him and made it impossible for Hughes to escape. The Red Raider held a 9-0 lead after the first period and the same into the third. Hughes got his first two points of the final in the championship but VanGorden would not be denied his first sectional title.
Worden had a similar tall task in front of him in Jared Haers. Worden and Haers battled mightily for the first period and ended 0-0. Neither gave in but Haers did get a crucial two points at the end of the second to take the lead going into the third. Haers’ defense was impenetrable in the third period and forced Worden to take risks in order to tie the match. Haers took advantage and pinned Worden with 10 seconds to go in the match.
Another Waterloo Tiger with success was Madison Westerberg. Fresh off the NYSPHSAA Girls Invitational title, Westerberg’s goal was to place at this year’s sectionals after falling short as a freshman last year.
As the No. 4 seed in the 145-pound class, Westerberg cruised through her first two matches with a 60-second pin over Parkes Howard of Dansville-Wayland Cohocton and a 67-second pin over Jacob Mair in the quarterfinals. Westerberg faced off against one of the best wrestlers in the state in Mateo Sloan of Pal-Mac in the semifinal. It took 3:17 for Sloan to get the pin and send Westerberg to the consolation bracket. Sloan would go on to win the weight class with a pin in under two minutes in the final.
Westerberg entered the consolation bracket in the semifinal and faced the No. 3 seed Cooper Levine of HF-L. Levine had previous success over Westerberg coming into the match and was up 2-0 and 4-2 on the Waterloo sophomore. Westerberg managed each time to escape and tie the match but on the second escape, Westerberg rolled Levine over on a reversal. Levine’s left arm became compromised and the HF-L senior instantly cried out in pain. Whether his elbow was broken or dislocated, Levine had to forfeit the match due to injury.
That put Westerberg in the finals where she faced her second-round opponent in Mair. This time, Westerberg beat her previous pin by seven seconds and took third place in the 145-pound class.
“It was like an overload of excitement,” Westerberg said on coming into the tournament. “It feels great. I came here and placed third in boys sectionals. I want to make a difference and show people that girls can wrestle too and placing third here was a big deal to me.”
When asked about his star sophomore wrestler, Waterloo head coach Tyrone Thomas nodded his head as if he new Westerberg was going to have a successful day.
“She’s been wrestling tough all day,” Waterloo head coach Tyrone Thomas said. “All year, really. But especially today. Her goal was to place and she really wrestled well today against some good wrestlers.”
Mynderse Academy didn’t have near the number of wrestlers in the tournament like Pal-Mac or even Waterloo did, but the Blue Devils’ highlight of the tournament came in the 118-pound class.
After a pin and 15-7 major decision, sophomore Joseph McDonald faced off against a 2021-22 sectional champion in Jacob McVige from HF-L. It took McVige nearly two minutes longer than the total time of his previous matches, but he pinned McDonald in the semifinal in 2:25. McDonald took to the consolation bracket where he knocked off Avon/Geneseo’s Zack Wood in 2:06 followed by a dominant victory, 20-4 technical fall, in the consolation final over Hornell’s Ramsey Dean-Prince to take third place.
Not five minutes after the consolation final, McDonald headed straight for the donuts in the cafeteria.
“It’s all about wrestling with my head and trying to be as good as I can (when) I’m up by that much,” McDonald said of wrestling smart with a lead.
“ The only thing on my mind was, ‘Get off the mat. I’m tired,’” McDonald said with a laugh. “It just feels amazing.”
“Today he wrestled tougher than I’ve seen him wrestle all year,” Mynderse head coach Bob Plate said of McDonald. “He used his head more and not just his strength. The one thing about Joe is he doesn’t change his style for the points, whether he’s down by 14 or up by 10. He wrestles the same match the entire time with the same intensity.”
Garett Cooper of Midlakes also took a third-place finish with a 10-4 decision over Kaiden Ellis of Dansville/Way-Coh in the 160-pound class.
All in all, the top-6 finishers from each weight class move on to the Division II State Qualifier next week on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the SERC on the campus of SUNY Brockport.