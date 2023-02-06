While Wayne Central was host for the class B1 wrestling sectional championships on Saturday. Lyndonville and Canisteo-Greenwood provided the class B2 and B3 meets.
CLASS B3South Seneca, Dundee/Bradford, Red Jacket and Lyons were represented in Lyndonville for the class B3 finals.
Tons of people from the South Seneca community made the two-and-half- hour drive to Lyndonville to help cheer on the Falcons to success.
There were four Falcons that captured the sectional crown.
Caleb Sweet was named to the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award after the South Seneca senior pinned Perry sophomore Noah Leitten in the 1st Place Match at 145 pounds. Sweet finished off Leitten at 2:46.
Falcons seventh grader Barrett David won by decision in the first place match at 102 pounds. David defeated Caledonia-Mumford eighth grader Jakob Bishop after a 7-2 decision in favor of David.
Seniors Tyler Piccolo and Dakota Stewart also won titles in their weight classes for South Seneca.
In the first place matches, Piccolo won by a major decision of 11-2 over Avoca/Prattsburgh junior Tristan Davis at 138 pounds while Stewart won by a technical fall of 16-0 over Lyndonville Central junior Cheyenne Tackley in the 189-pound division.
South Seneca finished in second place overall for the meet with a total of 180.5 points, trailing just Lyndonville.
Dundee/Bradford finished in eighth place with 75 points, Red Jacket closed with 45.5 points in eleventh place and Lyons ended in twelfth place with 45 points.
CLASS B2North Rose-Woloctt, East Rochester, Red Creek and Bloomfield were all in action at Canisteo-Greenwood for the class B2 championships.
Two North Rose-Wolcott senior wrestlers ended the day as sectional champions.
Allan Anthony and Noah Wazinski led the Cougars. Anthony pinned Canisteo-Greenwood junior Keegin Christian in the first place match at 2:24 while Wazinski quickly took care of Byron-Bergen senior Chris Zastrocky at 285 pounds in the first place match by pinning him in 38 seconds.
North Rose-Wolcott finished in sixth place overall with 113 points. East Rochester ended in ninth place with 83 points, Red Creek closed with 26 points for 13th place and Bloomfield concluded with 13 points for 14th place.