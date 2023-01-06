WATERLOO — Thursday’s major tilt between two Finger Lakes Central wrestling programs was significantly tighter than the final score indicated.
Waterloo and South Seneca seesawed all night long but three straight forfeit victories to end the night gave the Falcons a 46-30 win and the lead in the FL Central.
“We won the match so I’m happy,” South Seneca head coach Ken Sweet said with a laugh. “They all wrestled hard and wrestled tough and that’s what I teach. I’m happy with how they wrestled.”
On the Waterloo side, a depleted roster made getting the win very tough, but it wasn’t something that head coach Tyrone Thomas perceived as impossible.
“I thought we had enough to hang with them and we had some kids out of our lineup,” Thomas said. “Overall, we had our chances. We just needed to do a couple things a little better and we’ll chalk it up and get ready for the next one.”
The meet began with an 285-pound heavyweight clash between 2021-22 Class B1 runner -up Hunter Worden of Waterloo vs. Simon Appleby of South Seneca.
Appleby held his own against Worden for the first period and forced the match into a second period but up 3-0, Worden earned the pin at 3:08 and gave the first points of the meet to Waterloo.
From then on, the two teams switched pin victories back and fourth. Fresh off her third-place finish at the Ken Haines Tournament, Waterloo’s Natalie Barrios squared off against South Seneca’s Angel Warne in the 126-pound class.
Off the whistle, Barrios pressed forward and took the offensive. Barrios swiftly got her hand behind Warne’s head, threw her to the ground and immediately began working away at Warne’s hands to gain control. It took 26 seconds for Barrios to turn Warne over and get the pin to give the Tigers an 18-12 lead.
Barrios, Warne, and many others in the area are part of the fuel that is giving rapid rise to girls wrestling in Section V and New York State.
Falcons senior Tyler Piccolo re-tied the score at 18-all with an impressive pin in the next class over Waterloo’s Kyle Shangraw. The two fought standing up to gain hand control for the first few seconds before Piccolo gained leverage and was able to flip Shangraw for the first points. Leading 8-0, Piccolo eventually got the pin victory in 1:28 in the 132-pound weight class.
In the 138-pound weight class, Christian Lopez quickly took Nicholas Tostanoski down to the mats and used the next 60 seconds to slowly twist and turn Tostanoski onto his back. Lopez earned the pin victory in 70 seconds and Waterloo regained a 24-18 lead.
The 145-pound class appeared like the back-and-forth match was going to continue with South Seneca’s Trent Stagg up 5-0 after the first period over Caden Shangraw.
However, in the second period when Stagg appeared to get leverage and tried to flip Caden Shangraw, Shangraw pushed off the mat and annulled Stagg’s leverage, allowing Shangraw to gain control on top and pin Stagg at 2:36.
Up 30-18, Waterloo sent out Maddie Westerberg and South Seneca countered with Binghampton University commit and state finalist Caleb Sweet. Westerberg hung around for as long as she could, but Sweet was able to gain control of both Westerberg’s arms with her flat on the mat and turned her over to secure a 68-second pin.
“Anybody that’s going to wrestle Caleb has got their hands full,” Waterloo head coach Tyrone Thomas said. “Caleb’s just in a different league than most so Maddie went out and gave it her best.”
The lone match that went the distance on Thursday night was in the 160-pound class between training partners and friends Luke Dendis and Deakyn Hughes. Dendis — a sectional champion, state qualifier champion and fifth-best 172-pound wrestler in the state last year — led 7-1 after the first period and 12-2 after the second. Hughes, a 2021-22 sectional champion as well, refused to be pinned and the match went the distance with Dendis securing a 14-2 major decision.
“They train together all spring and summer. They’re good friends and that can be tough sometimes,” Sweet said about the two wrestling against one another.
Waterloo’s roster was somewhat depleted and Coach Thomas was forced to forfeit the final three matches, resulting in the loss.
“Some of our kids really stepped up and got some key wins for us,” Thomas said. “I’m not disappointed, but I know that we have room for improvement.”
But, just three weeks remain in the regular season and several wrestlers on the mats from each school are reigning sectional champions and are expected to defend their titles and move on to states when the regular season ends in three weeks.