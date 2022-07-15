GENEVA — The Statesmen Athletic Association Board of Directors recently elected the 22nd class of the Hobart College Athletics Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023. The 10-member class will be formally honored during an on-campus ceremony on April 22, 2023.
The 2023 inductees include football stars Tyre Coleman of Poughkeepsie (class of 2015), Ali Marpet of St. Petersburg, Fla.(class of 2015) and Shawn Mizro of Fairport (class of 2007).
Lacrosse also saw three inductees as well in Harold Draffen of Hempstead (class of 1975), Kevin Martin of Clinton (class of 1981) and Scott Petosa of Chittenango (class of 1980).
Keith Longo of Montrose, Calif. (class of 2009) made it for hockey while Rob Pisanelli of Pittsford (class of 2000) made it for basketball.
Jeffrey Thon of Penfield (class of 1977) was inducted for both football and baseball.
Lastly, head hockey coach Mark Taylor of Geneva was also inducted in next year’s class.
The Class of 2023 will raise the roll of the Hobart Hall of Fame to 135 legendary Statesmen.
In 1986, the Hall of Fame was established to recognize outstanding athletes, coaches, administrators and friends who enhance the proud and rich tradition of Hobart athletics. The permanent location of the Statesmen Hall of Fame is the Trophy Lobby on the second floor of Bristol Gymnasium. This space was renovated in 2001 and again in 2010 thanks to a gift from the estate of the late Betsy Kline Stiles ‘45. In recognition of the living inductees, specially-designed Hall of Fame rings are presented during the ceremony.