GENEVA — Prior to 2020, the last time the Hobart football program didn’t have a season was during World War II.
Now, head coach Kevin DeWall and his coaching cohort are the first Hobart football coaching staff in nearly 80 years that are tasked with returning to the football field following a lost season.
The last time Hobart football took the field against an opponent, the first-ever case of COVID-19 was a month away from being identified, the National Football League was in the midst of celebrating its 100th season, and Tom Brady was still a New England Patriot.
Nov. 23, 2019, was the final time the Hobart Statesmen football team took the field. On Friday night, that streak will end at 651 days when the Statesmen visit Alfred University in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“(651) is a large number, and at times it doesn’t seem like it was that long ago, but the last year has been a long one for our team,” DeWall said. “It feels more than two seasons ago, to be honest.”
Though the excitement in the voices of players and coaches is evident, the challenges that come with every preseason are now intertwined with an entirely new set of obstacles. Along with the freshmen who have yet to taste the college game, the sophomores didn’t play a single down in 2020. And, the juniors and seniors that were lower on the depth chart in 2019 may not have been on the field for a single play as yet.
“One of the biggest challenges is that we have two classes, more than half of our team, that have not played a college football game,” DeWall said. “The challenge for us is our seniors graduated and moved on, and now it’s just a matter of, ‘How do we get these younger guys up to speed while still doing it in a safe and efficient manner?’ ”
Junior running backs Rayshawn Boswell and Tim Denham Jr. and senior captains Emmett Forde and Jared Leake now have to lead the team despite having only a season or two of game experience under their belts. That may seem like a daunting task on top of playing for the first time in two years, but given that players in the secondary like Leake and Forde have seen prominent playing time since their first years, the defense looks to be positioned well entering into the season.
“If you look on the defensive side of the ball, there’s guys who have more experience — game experience and leadership experience — that, not coincidentally, are playing pretty well right now,” DeWall said of his senior leadership. “I think on offensive side you see even more youth, or inexperience, and that typically is the side of the ball that needs more chemistry and rhythm playing together just because the amount of moving parts. I do believe that, if we’ve done our job recruiting and developing guys, we have guys that are capable.”
Like every other Liberty League and Division III football program, the majority of Hobart’s roster will arrive at their first game sight unseen. DeWall and his staff must do everything in their power to prepare the team for the college game. However, the biggest point of emphasis from DeWall and his staff remains keeping things in perspective. The daunting tasks that await the entire program are gifts when compared to what others have had to deal with since the last time the Statesmen took the field.
“We were disappointed that things out of our control took away the season, but in the big picture there were a lot of people who were going through a lot worse than we were,” DeWall said. “For a lot of guys, they realized how important that balance of life is as a student-athlete here at Hobart. There’s a lot of releases and investments of their passion in the sport that was taken away from them, so what we’ve found so far through preseason was just reflecting. We’ve challenged them — it’s been a hard preseason — but I think they’re just grateful and thankful that we’re here together, practicing together.”
In addition, DeWall also has a new ace on the sideline.
Nick Quartaro, a football lifer, has put together a 30-year coaching career serving as an assistant at Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa, Northwestern and Iowa State, along with being the head coach at Fordham and Drake. Before Quartaro heads to Milan, Italy, for a head coaching gig in the Italian Football League, Quartaro is currently working with the running backs at Hobart and as DeWall’s plug-in coach at any position.
“When we were permitted to have him join our team, it was a no-brainer,” DeWall said of Quartaro. “Selfishly, what I’m getting as a coach and offensive coordinator is someone else who has served in that role and can give me another set of eyes and experience. It provides flexibility on our offensive staff as a plug-in coach at any position. He’s been really great to work with.”
With DeWall and staff keeping perspective and gratitude front of mind, it doesn’t appear that any challenge is too large for the Statesmen in 2021.