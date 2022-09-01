Hobart preview
One of Hobart’s returning players is running back Rayshawn Boswell (1). Boswell returns to the Statesmen’s lineup as a senior with an impressive pedigree. In 2021, Boswell was ranked sixth in the nation in rushing yards per carry (7.24) and 24th in total points scored (102).

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times file photo

GENEVA — Saturday football on the campus of Hobart and William Smith has been a staple for 127 years. Whether the game kicks off at 12 noon, 12:30 p.m. or even 1 p.m., the Statesmen typically take the field under the light of day no matter the opponent.

