GENEVA — Saturday football on the campus of Hobart and William Smith has been a staple for 127 years. Whether the game kicks off at 12 noon, 12:30 p.m. or even 1 p.m., the Statesmen typically take the field under the light of day no matter the opponent.
Only six times since the lights were installed on Boswell Field in 2010 have there been games played at night or early evening.
The 2022 season opener will be one of those times.
For the first time ever, the Hobart Statesmen football team will begin its season on a Friday under the lights on Boswell Field at David J. Urick Stadium.
It’ll be the only time this year the team will play on Friday or at night, but then again it is a special year.
One year ago, the team barely knew each other when the season kicked off — socially distanced meetings, separate pod practices and isolation between all sides of the ball. That has all gone away, and for the first time since 2019, the team is whole again in preseason training camp.
“We’ve enjoyed the process through preseason,” Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall said about the 128th Hobart football season. “It’s been fun to figure out what team 128 is going to be all about.”
So kicking off the season on a Friday night under the lights on The Boz seems fitting.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for our fans, our student body; they’ll be an orange-out and hopefully people will be rocking the orange and purple,” DeWall said of Friday night’s season opener. “Overall, it’s a great opportunity to watch our guys compete and it’s not going to be perfect but I know our guys will be flying around that field excited to be able to put on the pads for real and open it up with high energy and a lot of fun.”
Aside from the pageantry of celebrating a new football season, there is no ignoring the fact that the 2022 Hobart Statesmen football team looks to be good; very good.
One of 2021’s most potent offenses in the country returns it’s starting quarterback David Krewson, two All-League running backs in Rayshawn Boswell and Tim Denham Jr., captain tight end Mike Zaccone and one of last year’s go-to wideouts in Alex Labella. Though they lost two of the Liberty League’s best secondary players in linebacker Emmett Forde and cornerback Jared Leake, the void isn’t as vacant. Leake returned to the team as its cornerbacks coach for 2022.
“When you think of last year’s squad it was guys like Emmett Forde, Jared Leake and Cal Sullivan and a handful of guys that were all significant parts of our defense,” DeWall said. “This year a couple of guys with that experience are on the offensive side of the ball, which is going to be helpful. Having older guys who have gone through it and can now pay it forward to the younger guys not only makes is individually better players but also collectively as a team.”
Entering 2021, the defense was the more experienced side of the ball and while the offense sputtered at times the talent on the Statesmen’s defense always kept them in whatever game they played. The coin seems to be flipped heading into 2022, as the offense returns a deep field of experience it is the defense that will need to prove itself throughout the season if Hobart is to get past Ithaca, Union and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
“If you look collectively over the entire (2021) season, the defense had more experience and played well throughout,” DeWall said. “I think the roles have maybe reversed a little bit this year where the offense is bringing back more experience.”
Hobart’s two losses in 2021 were close games to Ithaca and Union. Their gutsiest win of the season came in a 10-9 win over RPI. Ithaca, Hobart and RPI all received top-25 rankings from d3football.com heading into the season with Union just outside the top 25.
Players like Waterloo grad Joel Kraft could prove to be the difference makers on defense in 2022. From his first year to now, the junior Kraft has added maturity and strength while keeping his desire to learn and compete in tact.
“The growth and maturity from his first semester to where he is now has been very impressive,” DeWall said of Kraft. “He’s serves as one of our athletic study mentors, he’s made physical development in the weight room, and he’s a sponge. My hunch is that he’ll have an opportunity to make some even greater contributions at the defensive end position for us this year.”
Friday night will be a special night for Hobart College football. Alfred University and Hobart’s playing days go all the way back to 1902, when the Statesmen won 11-6. Kicking off the season against the Saxons, on a Friday night, at home under the lights on Boswell Field makes for the ultimate kickoff party to begin the collegiate football season for both schools.
Along the way in the 2022 season journey will be tough opponents, brutal road games and inclement weather. But as always, the Hobart way of doing things is to, “Control the controllables,” as DeWall puts it. With the roster as currently constructed, Hobart’s list of “controllables” could prove to be more vast than any other team in the Liberty League.