GENEVA — The Hockey Helpers weekend at The Cooler was a tremendous success. Not only did the No. 1 Statesmen remain the country’s top team with two wins over Colby and Salve Regina, the team raised $2,250 for The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch and the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation.
The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation aims to financially assist families that are faced with a pediatric cancer diagnosis. The Lodge was built in Potsdam to enrich the lives of a family that has received the dreaded news of a pediatric cancer diagnosis. It is a place where families can reconnect with each other through nature and enjoy all the beautiful nature-inspired blessings that living in the foothills of the Adirondacks provides.
To continue to donate, visit https://helpsamikickcancer.org/support-hskc.
Goyer gets Rookie of the Week
Hobart hockey’s three netminders are all first-years and have been lights out so far this season. Mavrick Goyer was named the New England Hockey Conference’s Co-Rookie of the Week for his performance against Salve Regina over the weekend. In addition, the Statesmen start 2023 ranked first in the DCU/USCHO.com poll, receiving all 20 first place votes.
Hobart (13-0, 6-0) notched a pair of 2-1 victories last weekend to wrap up the 2022 portion of their schedule. On Friday, the Statesmen beat 14th-ranked Colby. Matthew Iasenza had a short-handed goal and an assist in the victory. The following afternoon, Shane Shell scored 2:04 into overtime to defeat Salve Regina. He also had an assist in the first period.
Goyer went the distance Saturday, finishing the contest with a career-high 27 saves. He made nine stops in each of the first two periods and eight in the third. Goyer then stopped the only shot he faced in the extra session.
Goyer is 6-0 on the season with a .931 save percentage and a 1.33 GAA. He is fifth in the nation in goals against average and 24th in save percentage.