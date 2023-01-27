GENEVA — Knocked off from atop the national rankings for the first time in months, the No. 2 Hobart hockey team is poised to make a statement during the weekend doubleheader against UMass Boston tonight and Johnson & Wales on Saturday.
The Statesmen enter the weekend with a 17-2 overall record and a 10-2 mark in NEHC play. Hobart is second in the conference standings with 30 points. The Statesmen are one point behind Norwich but have a game in hand on the Cadets. Hobart and Norwich have both already locked up a spot in the conference tournament. The Statesmen split games with Elmira last weekend with the home team winning both games.
The Beacons are 9-10 overall and are 6-6-0 in the NEHC. UMass Boston has won three straight games and is tied for fourth in the conference standings. The Wildcats are 2-16-1 overall with a 1-11 mark in conference games. They are 10th in the NEHC standings.
Friday will be the 17th meeting between the Statesmen and UMass Boston. Hobart holds a 7-6-3 edge in the series, including a 3-2-2 mark at The Cooler and are unbeaten in their last seven against the Beacons, including a 3-0 win in Boston in November. Aquaro scored two goals in the victory.
The Statesmen will welcome back head coach Mark Taylor, forward Luke Aquaro, defenseman Cooper Swift and associate athletic trainer Mary Beth Schram after the group brought back silver medals from the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid.