SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Hobart basketball team is moving on to the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Statesmen built a 13-point lead early in the second half of Friday's first-round game and withstood repeated St. Joseph comeback attempts to turn back the Connecticut school, 77-74.
Hobart used solid free throw shooting in the final 2 minutes — Tucker Lescoe made two with 12 seconds left to make it a two-possession game — to best a squad that's less than an hour away from the Springfield College campus. The Blue Jays (26-3), whose 25-game win streak ended, are coached by Jim Calhoun, the man who led UConn to three national championships.
The Statesmen (22-5), who are coached by 2013 graduate and former Hobart star Stefan Thompson, will take on either Canton or host Springfield in Saturday night's second-round game.