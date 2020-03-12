The worldwide coronavirus pandemic is beginning to impact the local sports scene.
Here is a rundown of what’s transpired:
• The Hobart lacrosse team has been impacted by a pair of decisions. The Northeast Conference has suspended all spring sports until at least March 29, meaning the Statesmen’s games at Robert Morris tomorrow, at Mount St. Mary’s March 21 and home against Sacred Heart April 28 have been postponed. It’s unclear if any will be rescheduled. Also, the Statesmen’s March 31 visit to Cornell has been canceled, as the Ivy League has canceled its entire spring sports season. As it stands now, Hobart’s next game is not until April 4 when Long Island University visits Urick Stadium at Boswell Field.
• Fans are banned from the Hobart at Christopher Newport NCAA Division III basketball tournament game tonight in Newport News, Va., nor will spectators be able to watch Saturday’s NYSPHSAA Far West Regional boys basketball games at Buffalo State College, including Geneva vs. Olean.
• Earlier this week, the William Smith lacrosse team postponed its Liberty League opener against Skidmore that was scheduled for tomorrow. It has not yet been rescheduled.
• The Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association announced Wednesday that all college sailing events had been postponed until the weekend of April 4-5. Hobart and William Smith was scheduled to sail in at least one regatta in each of the next the three weekends.
• The Finger Lakes Community College baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams have canceled all of their spring break activity. Each of their schedules is set to resume later this month.