GENEVA — The Hobart College Soccer program will host a one-day ID Prospect Camp on Saturday, July 16 at Boswell Field on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The identification camp is designed for high school age players, grades 9-12, who aspire to compete at the college level and are considering Hobart as one of their college choices.
The camp will provide a challenging training environment that will be directed and coached by Hobart Head Coach Shawn Griffin and Assistant Coach Rob Brandell. Players will be evaluated in a variety of ways including technical training exercises, small-sided games, and 11-v-11 play.
The day will begin at 9 a.m. with registration in the Bristol Field House followed by training from 9:30-11:30 a.m. There will be recruiting talk as well as an overview of the Hobart soccer program at 12:30 p.m. followed by full-sided games from 1-2:30 p.m. and closing remarks at 2:45 p.m.
The cost of the camp is $100 and includes lunch. Campers should bring their own soccer ball, molded shoes for field turf and shin guards.