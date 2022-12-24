GENEVA — Small acts of charity and kindness always have a chance to snowball into something bigger. That’s the case with “Hockey Helpers.”
The community service initiative was started by former Hobart hockey player Ryan Adler, who graduated in 2009. Originally, Adler began Hobart Hockey Helpers in 2007 as an outlet for the program to volunteer and give back through service projects in the community.
Anytime the Hobart hockey team begins a charitable venture, players and coaches do so under Hobart’s wing of Hockey Helpers.
In 2012, the team partnered with Donate Life, the Wounded Warrior Project and Project Eye-to-Eye. During weekend games, the team sold sweatshirts, hats, jerseys and T-shirts with all proceeds going to the causes. In 2022, a game against SUNY Potsdam was added to Hobart’s schedule to help raise funds for the Salmon River Ice Hockey Association.
Since 2007, the initiative has expanded. What was once just a Hobart enterprise has been opened up to other hockey programs across the country. Hockey Helpers is now a program established to give college hockey teams and other NCAA collegiate programs the opportunity to volunteer and give back through various service projects.
On the weekend of Dec. 30-31, Hobart will be back on the Hockey Helpers wagon to raise money for The Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation and The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch. The foundation aims to financially assist families that are faced with a pediatric cancer diagnosis. The Lodge is the flagship project of the foundation, providing a physical place for entire families of pediatric cancer patients to enjoy.
The Dreaming Tree Ranch has a special connection to Hobart head coach Mark Taylor.
“One of my best friends growing up lost his wife and then his daughter to cancer,” Taylor said. “And, in his daughter’s name, they built this ranch in Potsdam. They started as a sort of retreat for kids with life-ending cancer diagnoses and now it’s expanded a bit. That’s what we’re focusing on.”
The Lodge is currently under renovation and the profits from the Hockey Helpers weekend at Hobart will go toward the renovations, which includes roof repairs, floor replacement, painting, new appliance installation, handicap accessibility, and beautification of the space and its surroundings.
Any and all fundraising proceeds during the weekend games against Colby and Salve Regina will go to the Dreaming Tree Ranch.
Hobart and Elmira College will serve as hosts for a modified round-robin weekend. Elmira will be fundraising for a separate cause in its own arena. Colby will be in Geneva playing Hobart on Friday and then Salve Regina comes in on Saturday. Meanwhile, Elmira will be hosting Salve Regina on Friday raising money for their charitable cause and then hosting Colby on Saturday.
Not only do the teams get to play competitive non-conference games, they all will be part of multiple charitable fundraising. It’s a win-win-win all the way around.
“What we decided was instead of just having two (home) games, why don’t we try to get something out of it and make them Hockey Helper events,” Taylor said about the weekend. “Basically a bonus of playing the games is drawing attention to what we’re trying to do.”
The Statesmen and Elmira will meet later in the season for back-to-back NEHC matchups. Elmira joined Hobart’s efforts in 2012 for the Wounded Warrior Project.
“Anytime you can give back, that’s a big part of our hockey culture,” Taylor said. “Any time you can help families and especially kids that are going through extremely tough times, you’ve got to do it.”
When asked about what he envisioned at the start of the program, Adler said in 2008, “What I personally envision is that a Hockey Helpers will develop at other schools and they do their own community service projects, whether it’s WWP or going in their own direction.”
Fourteen years later, Adler’s vision has come to fruition.