GENEVA — On Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m., The Second Impact, in conjunction with the Geneva Red Wings, will be holding an “Honor Your Role Model” night where kids bring their role models to the park to show their appreciation.
All children and students have free admission. Upon entrance into the park, all attendees will receive a ticket stub for prizes that will be given out between innings from the fourth inning to the last inning. In attendance will be the Geneva Police Department, Geneva Fire Department, Boy Scouts and several military members.
Sheriff Phil Povero told Ray Ciancaglini of The Second Impact that he will be sending down the K-9 unit to the park Thursday night as well.
Prizes donated by the Red Wings will include a signed Red Wing bat and a signed Red Wing ball. The Second Impact will be donating official, signed Golden Boy boxing gloves and signed books, Second Impact, The Ray Ciancaglini Story by Andy Siegel.
“I have always felt that being a good role model with good character attributes are lacking in today’s society,” Ciancaglini wrote via email. “I have been active for many years as a character coach for the Geneva High School Football program and have held classes and assemblies at schools, lecturing about what it takes to be a good role model.
“If a student/child who attends does not have a role model to bring to the park, we will definitely have some tremendous role models on hand for them to connect with,” Ciancaglini wrote.