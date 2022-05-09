LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year’s running of the Kentucky Derby lived up to its billing as the “greatest two minutes in sports” as Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot did the unimaginable. He weaved from the back of the pack through a 20-horse to catch the two favorites— Epicenter and Zandon — just before the finish line. It was the second longest odds for a winner in the 148 editions of the race.
The three-year-old colt was the first ever “claimer” to win the Run for the Roses. A claiming race is a type of horse race in which the horses running are all for sale. Current owners claimed the horse for a paltry $30,000 compared to the other very expensive Derby entrants. The purpose of claiming is to make races more competitive by matching horses of equal value. Horses who have the opportunity to possibly win big purses in major races would usually not be put in such a race. That is why Rich Strike winning is so unusual.
Combine that with Venezuelan jockey Sonny Leon winning his first ever graded stakes race in his first Derby makes it even more remarkable. In addition Rich Strike’s connections were unaware he would be in the race until the day before the Derby.
Rick Strike got in because D. Wayne Lukas’ colt Ethereal Road was withdrawn from the race with a health issue, opening up a slot for Rich Strike in the #20 gate position. Being so wide it is an unfavorable spot where only one other horse has won from there, Big Brown in 2008.
At 80-1 Rich Strike paid $163.30 for a $2 win ticket. Even with the two favorites finishing second and third, the superfecta (first four finishers) paid $321,500 for a $1 ticket. The owners earned $1,860,000 of the $3 million Kentucky Derby purse.
The colt’s trainer, Eric Reed had considered getting out of the horse racing business after a barn fire six years ago killed close to two dozen of his horses. It is his first Derby entry and graded stakes win.
The fast and demanding pace of the front runners ( a 21.78-second opening quarter-mile that was the fastest in Derby history) set up a potential charge from the come-from-behind horses. Included in that charge was Barber Road ridden by Farmington native Reylu Gutierrez who raced a large part of the race in last place. As they hit the final turn Barber Road was able to get clear running room on the extreme outside where, at 62-1 odds, he finished in sixth place. It was Gutierrez’s first ever Derby mount. He is expected to ride for his father, a leading trainer at Finger Lakes Race Track, this Tuesday.
When a long shot wins the 1 ¼-mile distanced Kentucky Derby, the majority of bettors have losing tickets. But when it is so unexpected and such a feel-good story, few of the over 147,000 in attendance seemed to be upset about their losses. It has been three years since the venue has been able to be at full capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Looking in hindsight, were there any hidden clues that might have indicated Rich Strike might have a chance of winning?
Looking at his past performances, he had raced seven times. He showed nothing on grass. On synthetic dirt he was never really competitive. He raced three times on dirt and lost twice. But it is his first time on dirt as a two-year-old that makes it interesting. That win came at Churchill Downs on the dirt at a distance of a mile. What sticks out is he won that race by a whopping 17 lengths, an indication that he might like the racing surface. Apparently Saturday that was confirmed.
Another interesting fact is Rich Strike’s sire, Keen Ice, also shocked the racing world when he defeated Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year American Pharoah in the 2015 Traver’s Stakes at Saratoga.
It is now on to the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore in two weeks. If Rich Strike is able to win that race it would be on to Belmont Park and a chance to be a Triple Crown winner.
If that happens it will likely become one of the greatest horse racing “tails” ever told.