Monday was the start of the 62nd consecutive season at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack. Opening Day featured an eight-race meet and featured some of the best from the 2022 season.
Jockey Andre Worrie ended 2022 with 98 victories to claim his first career Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack riding title.
Worrie, who rode in five of the eight races on Monday, picked up where he left off by finding the winners circle in the opening race to kick off the season.
He rode Crosstalk in race one and he fended off Midmon, who was ridden by Heman Harkie to secure his first victory of the year at FLGR.
Worrie then won the ensuing race number two aboard Superb Surprise. He finished with four top-four places during Opening Day.
Veteran trainer Chris Englehart was also recognized after capturing his 20th career training title in 2022 as he saddled up 62 winners.
FLGR will offer live thoroughbred action each Monday and Tuesday for the first three weeks of the season. Wednesday will be added as a race day on May 17. First race post time has been moved to 1:15 p.m. for this upcoming season.
FLGR will also feature 14 stakes in 2023, headlined by the $150,000 New York Derby on Monday, July 24th for New York-bred 3-year olds. The richest stake of the year is the $200,000 (estimated) New York Breeders’ Futurity for New York-bred 2-year-olds on Monday, Oct. 16.