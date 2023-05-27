FARMINGTON — The 2023 live thoroughbred racing stakes season at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack kicks off on Monday with the $50,000 George Barker Stakes. The 38th running of the Memorial Day feature will be contested at a distance of six furlongs.
Lady’s Golden Guy is the morning line favorite for the annual dash for New York-breds 3-years old and upward. The Debra Breed-trainee has won 12 of his 28 career starts and has amassed a bankroll of over $251,025 in lifetime earnings. Jockey Nazario Alvarado will be aboard the 3-1 program choice in the seventh race.
Winston’s Chance will also represent the Breed barn in the competitive event. The multiple stakes winner and earner of $494,244 will be under the guidance of Jacqueline Davis.
Last year’s winner Barker winner, Flying Emperor is back to defend his title. Flying Emperor scored a one and one-quarter length triumph in the 2022 running of the sprint under jockey Emanuel De Diego. The James Wright-trainee will again be under the direction of De Diego.
There are a total of 10 rivals entered in the Monday feature. The bulky field of classy sprinters highlight the eight-race card.
Memorial Day at the Races will also include a chicken barbecue served from noon until 5 p.m. near the Clubhouse entrance and a food truck from Fairport Hots on the track apron.
In addition, beginning at 11:30 a.m., the first 500 Lucky North Club members to check in at the upper grandstand podium will receive a free Memorial Day at the Races T-shirt. Finger Lakes programs will be free for all in attendance. Post time for the first race is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.